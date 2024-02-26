Rabblecast 640 – WWE’s Netflix Deal, The Rock Joins TKO, Royal Rumble Thoughts, and More!

*Show Note: This episode was originally recorded on January 25th.

The WWE has cause to celebrate with the recent news of their deal with Netflix. Starting in 2025, Netflix will become the host of WWE’s Monday Night RAW! The deal is structured for ten years with different options in place for Netflix to extend or cut the deal short.

On the heels of that news, Dwayne Johnson also has cause to celebrate. Mr. Johnson was named as one of the board members for TKO (the parent company of the UFC and WWE). With that, he has also regained full control of his moniker, “The Rock”.

We give our thoughts on the outcome of the, Royal Rumble 2024 (Better late than never.).

And we also go over the horrendous news about the, Vince McMahon allegations and how the new owners of the WWE will handle the situation going forward.

We are The Rabblecast!

@Rabblecast on Twitter

Rabblecast page on Facebook

Rabblecast channel on Youtube

Rabblecast@gmail.com to send in stories, pictures, thoughts, etc.