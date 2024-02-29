DVD Review: Girls On Film

Over the years, there’s been a bemoaning about the end of Cinemax After Dark type of movies. We’re stuck with superhero films clogging up the theaters. There’s also a lot of horror films that look as gritty and nasty as my bathroom shower. Are we ever going to get a film that sparkles and lacks mutant abilities? When did it become wrong to have seductive characters on the screen? Girls On Film is the erotic movie with a touch of danger that’s so needed at this time. This is not a film that harkens back to the Cinemax After Dark genre, but brings it into the future.

Jenna (Murderbot‘s Dare Taylor) is baking in the morning. She’s showing off her sticky buns to a laptop cam and also sharing her exposed buns. Jenna pays the rent working on the internet as a live cam girl. Viewers deposit tokens into her feed to get her to drip honey on herself. The cam girl life has proven a bit a supportive job option for her. The success story comes to a screeching half when her landlord calls up during her show. The landlord is not happy that hundreds of guys are seeing the house with a naughty tenant going wild. She’s evicted. In her search for a new abode, Jenna gets a call back from Blake (Grown‘s Willow Grey). Instead of a dumpy apartment, the young Blake lives in a mansion on a golf course that she inherited. When Jenna applied for a room, she made it known about her occupation of being a cam girl. Blake is turned on by her new roomie being able to show off the pool and more. Things escalate fast when Blake offers to help out in her next big cam show by wearing a mask as they soak in the hot tub. The tips from viewers roll in faster than a PBS pledge break during a Heroes of Doo Wop concert. After the successful scene, Jenna admits she’s never made out with a woman before. Blake enjoys that they both did something new that night. While this seems like the start of a fine romance between the two, there’s a sense that Blake might be trouble. She’s secretly snorting cocaine in her spare time. What else is she hiding? There’s also the odd question of Blake’s assistant Sterling (The Last Exorcist‘s Donnie Marhefka) who looks like a bouncer at a venue that books ’80s metal bands. Jenna doesn’t seem frightened of the situation as she gets absorbed Blakes romantic desires. Their doubles shows have caused her follower numbers to jump exponentially. Has Jenna found a person and a place where she perfectly fits or is this going to get nasty quick?

Girls On Film is an intimate film that keeps things tight on the main characters. Jenna doesn’t see being a lifelong cam girl as her ultimate goal. She’s saving up her cam girl money to pay for nursing school. In order to get tuition covered, she has met with major fans. After moving in with Blake, Jenna visits a hotel room to give a VIP experience to a longtime regular fan (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Story‘s Mark Slater). He isn’t happy that she wants to charge more because her cam numbers have jumped. Blake isn’t happy that Jenna is devaluing herself by working off cam. As the two get closer, Blake does expose a few of her demons and her controlling ways. Is she going to persuade Jenna to give up on nursing and devote herself to the indulgence of the mansion life? Dare Taylor and Willow Grey have amazing chemistry as their characters get closer.

The movie isn’t all just showering, lingerie shopping and cam shows. There’s a lot of focus on the growing relationship between the boarder and the landlady. Writer-director Robin Bain creates a bit of mystery by having Blake constantly wearing a sleeve over her right forearm. Even when she’s in the bathtub or sharing the shower with Jenna, she’s covered up. What’s she’s hiding? It does get revealed and throws things for a loop between the two women. Bain gives us a film that gives us glamor while exposing the cracks that expose why this couple aren’t exactly on the same wavelength. Girls On Film gets into how a good thing can go so bad.

The Video is 2.35:1 anamorphic. The house looks lush as well as the intimate moments between the couple. The Audio is Dolby Digital 5.1 surround. You’ll get sucked into the mansion life. The movie is Closed Captioned.

Girls On Film Trailer (1:42) has Jenna talk about doing things she might regret one day.

Girls On Film Trailer #2 (1:36) is about Jenna’s quest for love.

Slide Gallery (1:35) are press photos of the cast.

Breaking Glass Trailers (6:17) include Robin Bain’s Lost Girl: A Hollywood Tale, Between Us and Candela.

Breaking Glass Pictures present Girls On Film. Directed by Robin Bain. Screenplay by Robin Bain. Starring Dare Taylor, Willow Grey, Donnie Marhefka, Liz Bash & Mark Slater. Running Time: 97 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: January 10, 2024.