Rabblecast 641 – Wrestlemania Thoughts, Theories, and Predictions!

*Show Note: This episode was originally recorded on February 8th.

The Road to Wrestlemania has begun! And with that, the wild speculation has also started to make its rounds all over the internet! Between now and Wrestlemania, WWE has to come up with the logistics to make the right matches for the fans. Who’s in control of booking? Paul “Triple H” Levesque? Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson? Or, TKO (the new parent company of the WWE)?

We give our thoughts, theories and general ideas of what will happen come April.

We are The Rabblecast!

