Drugstore June hits streaming on March 8

Comedian Esther Povitsky finally gets a movie that allows her to shine with Drugstore June. She plays an internet influencer whose life is falling apart. Can she hold it together and get all the clicks? The film is executive produced by Bill Burr and also stars Matt Walsh (the guy from Veep and not person on the internet). The film is available for digital rental and purchase on March 8. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

Esther Povitsky Stars in Offbeat Indie Comedy Alongside Bobby Lee, Beverly D'Angelo, James Remar, and Brandon Wardell

Available for Digital Rental and Purchase Everywhere March 8, 2024

Executive Producer Bill Burr and the director of cult classic Grandma’s Boy team up to bring a delightfully original film to comedy fans, available for digital rental and purchase on all major platforms March 8, 2024 from Shout! Studios. Esther Povitsky stars as the titular June, a wannabe influencer juggling multiple issues: her parents pressuring her to move out, her ex-boyfriend accusing her of stalking, and two detectives who suspect she’s involved in the robbery of the local pharmacy.

In Drugstore June, Povitsky leads a large ensemble cast featuring: Bobby Lee, Beverly D’Angelo, James Remar, Brandon Wardell, Haley Joel Osment, Danny Griffin, Matt Walsh, Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, Miranda Cosgrove, Jackie Sandler, Al Madrigal, Bill Burr, Brittany Furlan, Nick Rutherford, Trevor Wallace, Steph Tolev, Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli, Jonnie “Dumbfoundead” Park, Jon Gabrus, Gerald “Slink” Johnson, and Nate Ellner.

