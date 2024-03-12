Rabblecast 642 – X-Men ’97, The Fantastic Four in the MCU, and Robert Kirkman’s Invincible

*Show Note: This episode was originally recorded on February 15th.

Spring is almost upon us and with that comes all of the new content as far as shows, movies, and other media. On this episode, we talk about the return of the animated X-Men series! Set as a continuation to the original animated series that aired on Fox Kids! X-Men ’97 will stream on Disney+ and the recent trailer release gives us a glimpse of some of the changes being made to update the show as it is to air on March 20th!

We also talk about the casting announcement surrounding the new, Fantastic Four film that has been set for July 25, 2025! Back in February it was made public that, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will make up the main cast as they bring Marvel’s first family to the MCU!

In other news, Robert Kirkman’s Invincible makes its return to Amazon Prime Video with the second half of season two on March 14th! The series stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J. K. Simmons as the Grayson family, while the rest of the cast serve as recurring characters.

All of this and so much more!

