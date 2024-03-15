Navy Seals, China O’Brien and Madonna are part of Vinegar Syndrome’s Halfway to Black Friday Flash Pre-Order

Vinegar Syndrome’s Halfway to Black Friday Flash Pre-Order Sale is delivering serious star power this year. First up is Navy Seals starring Charlie Sheen. Do we need to say more about the time Charlie Sheen saved us all? Next up is Harvey Keitel and Madonna getting too weird while making a movie in Dangerous Game. Abel Ferrara goes to Hollywood without going Hollywood. This is the unrated cut. Cynthia Rothrock gets both of her China O’Brien films brought to 4K UHD. You’ll see even more as she uses her martial arts skills to clean up the county. Home Grown Horrors has a trio of scares from the ’80s. Here’s the press release from Vinegar Syndrome with all the details on how to order and a hint on their mystery releases:

You can at last revel in (most of) our May releases, as the 2024 Halfway to Black Friday Flash Pre-Order extravaganza is live, right now through 11:59 PM EDT on Monday the 18th!

Kicking off the lineup is our latest VSU, Lewis Teague’s action epic NAVY SEALS (1990) starring Charlie Sheen, Michael Biehn, Bill Paxton and more. Newly restored by VS from its camera negative and loaded with a fascinating assortment of new interviews, you’ll be able to experience all of the explosive stunt work and tense battles looking better than you’ve ever seen them before and packed in VSU’s legendary hard shell case.

Next up, we’re jumping ahead to reveal May’s Cinématographe with Abel Ferrara’s tense drama of the creative process, DANGEROUS GAME (1993) which stars Harvey Keitel and Madonna. We’ve exclusively scanned and restored the film from its unrated camera negative and have heaped on the extras including new interviews with Ferrara and co-star James Russo. It all comes housed in our custom designed Cinématographe mediabook case with newly commissioned art from Luke Insect.

Over at VS proper, we’re proud to formally announce our mega, 3-disc set of CHINA O’BRIEN 1 & 2 (1989), from director Robert Clouse and starring Cynthia Rothrock, on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray! Not only have we done extensive additional restoration work to both films, but we’ve assembled a truly exhaustive selection of extras ensuring that our edition will offer the highest possible image quality and most comprehensive set of bonus features.

And not to be outdone, Home Grown Horrors is back with another trio of rare and overlooked indie and regional horror films from the 80s, this time featuring Christopher Lewis’ gruesome satanic panic shocker, REVENGE (1986), Doug Roberts’ Halloween set splatter fest, HAUNTEDWEEN (1989), and Michael O’Rourke’s vengeful ghost slasher, DEADLY LOVE (1987). All three are newly restored and loaded with extras.

Of course, the Flash Pre-Order wouldn’t be complete without your first set of hints for the upcoming set of Secret Releases, which will be unveiled as soon as the Halfway Sale goes live on May 24th. We’ve prepared a real mouth watering duo this time, both from maverick directors from the opposite ends of the filmmaking spectrum, including worldwide Blu-ray and 4K UHD debuts, respectively. Think you know what they are? The truth will be revealed on May 24th.

Below are your Flash Pre-Ordering options:

: Pre-Order EVERYTHING and save BIG. This package includes: NAVY SEALS (VSU), DANGEROUS GAME (Cinématographe), CHINA O’BRIEN 1 & 2 (UHD/BD combo), HOME GROWN HORRORS (3-film collection), and the two Secret Releases. Option 2 : Purchase any of the announced releases individually at a slight discount compared to pricing during the sale. Individual listings are available for: NAVY SEALS (VSU), DANGEROUS GAME (Cinématographe), CHINA O’BRIEN 1 & 2 (UHD/BD combo), HOME GROWN HORRORS (3-film collection)

Remember that by partaking in the Flash Pre-Order you’ll save compared to purchasing any of the newly announced titles during the sale itself.

And, all Flash Pre-Order customers will have their entire Halfway Sale order haul shipped directly after Subscribers. It’s a win-win for both savings and speed.

So what are you waiting for? Head on over to www.VinegarSyndrome.com right now to reserve your copies. And remember, you only have through 11:59 PM on Monday the 18th to partake.