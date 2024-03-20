PODCAST

Rabblecast 64 – Ole Anderson, Virgil, and The Crow Reboot First Looks

*Show Note: This episode was originally recorded on February 29th.

On this episode we talk about the passing of two individuals that contributed to the world of Professional Wrestling.

Alan Robert Rogowski (aged 81), better known by the ring name Ole Anderson, was an American professional wrestler, booker, and promoter. Ole Anderson was also a co-founder of, The Four Horsemen in World Championship Wrestling(WCW).

Michael Charles Jones (aged 72), better known by his ring name Virgil, was an American professional wrestler and actor. He is best known for his eight-year tenure in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE), primarily as Ted DiBiase’s personal assistant.

We also talk about the first released images from the upcoming reboot of, The Crow starring, Bill Skarsgård. (This recording was done before the first trailer was released.)

