Pistol arrives on digital in May

Pistol was a mini-series about the early days of punk rock in London based on Sex Pistols’ guitarist Steve Jones’ memoir. How did four ruffians with questionable musical talent come together and alter the music business in the mid-70s? This six-episode miniseries not only details the Pistols rise, but how Chrissie Hynde went from store clerk to leader of The Pretenders. The series was directed by Danny Boyle who gave us Trainspotting. Now the mini-series will be available on digital in May. Here’s the press release from Lionsgate:

Street Date: 5/13/24

Digital SRP: $14.99

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

Based on Steve Jones’s memoir, “Pistol” arrives on Digital May 13 from Lionsgate. Directed by Academy Award® winner Danny Boyle (2008, Best Director, Slumdog Millionaire), this limited series follows a new era that was sparked by the most unlikely of kids. Nominated for two BAFTA Television Awards, “Pistol” will be available for the suggested retail price of $14.99 for Digital.



OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

“Pistol” is a six-episode limited series about a rock and roll revolution. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution is the Sex Pistols — and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’s hilarious, emotional, and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic, and mucus-spattered years in the history of music. Based on Jones’s memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.



CAST

Maisie Williams TV’s “Game of Thrones,” The New Mutants, The Book of Love

Thomas Brodie-Sangster TV’s “The Queen’s Gambit,” The Maze Runner movie franchise, Love Actually

Toby Wallace The Bikeriders, Babyteeth, TV’s “The Society”

Talulah Riley TV’s “Westworld,” Pride & Prejudice, Bloodshot



PROGRAM INFORMATION

Year of Production: 2023

Title Copyright: © 2022 FX Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Type: New Release

Rating: TV-MA

Genre: Drama, Music, Biography

Closed-Captioned: Yes

Subtitles: N/A

Feature Run Time: 314 Minutes

Digital Format: 16×9 (1.33:1) Pillarbox

Digital Audio: English 5.1 and Stereo