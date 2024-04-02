PODCAST

Rabblecast 644 – Star Wars with the Family, Dune 2, Ghostbuster: Frozen Empire

*Show Note: This episode was originally recorded on March 7th.

Star Wars is a timeless story. Who would have thought that a story from a long time ago and a galaxy far far away would still be able to entertain newer generations. That is exactly what happens when, Hernandez shares the early Star Wars films with his son and it ignites his imagination with droids, star battles, and light sabers.

We also talk about upcoming films: Dune 2 and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire(keep in mind this episode was recorded in early March).

