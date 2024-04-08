PODCAST

Rabblecast 645 – The Crow (2024) Movie Trailer, Our Thoughts, and More!

*Show Note: This episode was originally recorded on March 14th.

At the end of February we got our first look at images from, The Crow starring, Bill Skarsgård. Now we have the pleasure of viewing the first trailer for this upcoming film! We give our thoughts on the brief glimpse of the film and continue the debate about reboots/remakes in Hollywood.

All of this and so much more!

We are The Rabblecast!

@Rabblecast on Twitter

Rabblecast page on Facebook

Rabblecast channel on Youtube

Rabblecast@gmail.com to send in stories, pictures, thoughts, etc.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Erik Hernandez

More from this author

NEVER MISS AN EPISODE, SUBSCRIBE TODAY.

Apple Spotify Stitcher Google Play

Keep Listening

[wp_show_posts id="5398873"]

[wp_show_posts id="5398877"]

Inside Pulse Reverse Logo A

TV

Movies

Games

Comics

Fights

Wrestling

Figures

Music

Sports

About

Contact

Work With Us

Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© Inside Pulse
Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector