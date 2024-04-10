Joe Dante’s Matinee will be playing in 4K UHD in June

Joe Dante’s Matinee is one of the great films that captures the time when William Castle made going to the movie theaters fun for kids and adults. While so many kids were glued to TV watching classic horror movies on a Saturday afternoon, Castle gave them something they couldn’t experience at home. His movies such as The Tingler and House On Haunted Hill included gimmicks that surprise theatergoers. He had floating skeletons, shocking chair and even a coward’s corner. People headed down to the theaters when Castle came to town. That’s exactly what happens in Matinee when Lawrence Woolsey (Raising Arizona‘s John Goodman) comes to a theater in Key West, Florida. He pulls out all the stops with his latest movie so the movie leaps out of the screen. Matinee might have you thinking this with its upgrade to 4K UHD. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

Los Angeles, CA – From the legendary filmmaker Joe Dante, Matinee (Collector’s Edition) presents in a 4K UHD + Blu-ray from Shout! Studios and becomes available on June 25, 2024. The cult classic will entertain fans like never before in a brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative supervised by the Director himself, as well as a bevy of bonus features including new interviews with the actors and more.

Fans of the retro comedy who pre-order from ShoutFactory.com will be treated to an exclusive 18” x 24” rolled poster featuring the original theatrical artwork while supplies last.

John Goodman is at his uproarious best as the William Castle-inspired movie promoter Lawrence Woolsey, who brings his unique brand of flashy showmanship to the unsuspecting residents of Key West, Florida.

It’s 1962, and fifteen-year-old fan Gene Loomis (Simon Fenton) can’t wait for the arrival of Woolsey, who is in town to promote his latest offering of atomic power gone berserk, Mant! But the absurd vision of Woolsey’s tale takes on a sudden urgency as the Cuban Missile Crisis places the real threat of atomic horror just 90 miles off the coast. With the help of Woolsey’s leading lady, Ruth (Cathy Moriarty), the master showman gives Key West a premiere they’ll never forget.

