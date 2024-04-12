Killer Clowns from Outer Space celebrates 35th anniversary on 4K UHD from Scream Factory

Killer Clowns from Outer Space is one of these indie horror films that really lives up to its titles. The Chiodo Brothers went all out creating aliens that arrive on the Earth disguised as circus clowns and they’re not cute like E.T. They use their clown powers for destruction. The film has proven a cult hit since arriving at the end of the ’80s. Now you’ll be able to more appreciate the special effects works with a 4K UHD release. Killer Klowns From Outer Space: 35th Anniversary Edition arrives in a SteelBook to dazzle on the shelf. Here’s the press release from Scream Factory with all the details:

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (35th Anniversary Edition)

Cult Favorite Makes 4K UHD Debut May 14, 2024

from Scream Factory

The truth about clowns is out! In celebration of its 35th Anniversary, Scream Factory is proud to announce the 4K UHD debut of the cult horror favorite Killer Klowns from Outer Space. Available for the first time anywhere on 4K UHD on May 14, 2024, the darkly hilarious film will be released as a two-disc set available as a 4K UHD+ Blu-ray, as well as a Limited Edition 4K UHD+Blu-ray Steelbook. Both editions will come with a variety of bonus features, including audio commentary with the Chiodo Brothers, featurettes “The Making of Killer Klowns”, “Komposing Klowns”, “Kreating Klowns”, “Visual Effects with Gene Warren” featurette, “Earliest Films of the Chiodo Brothers” featurette, deleted scenes, and more! Fans can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutStudios.com

In Killer Klowns from Outer Space, a spaceship looking like a circus tent lands in a field near a small town, signaling the attack of deviant, red-nosed, balloon-twisting psychos from another world who plan to annihilate mankind by turning people into cotton candy! Luckily, the town’s teen citizenry decides to fight back and teach the cosmic bozos a lesson. But these klowns are no klutzes, turning popcorn, peanuts and caramel corn into playful but deadly weapons of madcap destruction and mayhem!

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Bonus Features

Disc One (4K UHD)

  • NEW 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative
  • Audio Commentary with the Chiodo Brothers

Disc Two (Blu-ray)

  • NEW 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative
  • Audio Commentary with the Chiodo Brothers
  • Featurettes “The Making of Killer Klowns”, “Komposing Klowns”, “Kreating Klowns”
  • Visual Effects with Gene Warren featurette
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Bloopers
  • “Earliest Films of the Chiodo Brothers” featurette
  • Easter Eggs
Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
