Rabblecast 646 – X-Men ’97, Beau DeMayo Released, Thoughts and Reactions

*Show Note: This episode was originally recorded on March 21th.

X-Men ’97 has hit Disney+ and everyone is talking about the return of the X-Men animated series, and what this could mean for Xavier’s Mutants going forward. Could this incarnation of the animated launch the X-Men into the MCU, much like how the original series helped to usher the merry mutants into live-action?

We also touch upon the release of, Beau DeMayo (Writer, Creator, and Producer of the series). The news of DeMayo’s release came a week before the debut of the series on Disney+ and shortly before the premier screening. No real reason has been given at this time.

We are The Rabblecast!

@Rabblecast on Twitter

Rabblecast page on Facebook

Rabblecast channel on Youtube

Rabblecast@gmail.com to send in stories, pictures, thoughts, etc.