Rabblecast 647 – Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Reactions and More!

*Show Note: This episode was originally recorded on March 28th.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, or any Ghostbusters film for that matter, has a tall order as far as what movie goers expect. Fans will love the film undoubtedly. But this iteration of the extended Ghostbusters lore feels like coming home again. We go over the film itself and do a brief rundown of the past films that led up to this point. Ghostbusters new and old come together to fend off a new threat to New York and the world.

We also delve into older movies, the other show that Doug does with friends(Wings on Wings Podcast), lottery tips, and show memories!

We are The Rabblecast!

@Rabblecast on Twitter

Rabblecast page on Facebook

Rabblecast channel on Youtube

Rabblecast@gmail.com to send in stories, pictures, thoughts, etc.

