Rabblecast 648 – Wrestlemania 40 Thoughts and Reactions!

*Show Note: This episode was originally recorded on April 11th.

Finally… we get to talk about WWE’s, Wrestlemania 40! Professional wrestling’s largest show of the year, the “Stage of the Immortals”, “Where it all begins…” You get the idea.

With all of the recent news surrounding WWE as a company it has been interesting to see just how management has been able to navigate the troubled waters they have been going through. This also marks the beginning of a new era for the company after the resignation of, Vince McMahon.

We rundown the different matches and go over some of the highlights of both night’s of Wrestlemania 40! Who retained their title? Who made cameo appearances? What’s next for WWE and their roster?

