Weird Al Yankovic’s UHF tunes into 4K UHD in July

Weird Al Yankovic is unstoppable. Even after all these decades, he’s out there with his accordian twisting around the hits of our time. He even creates original tunes. His videos were the hottest things to play on MTV when MTV cared about music videos. Even more importantly, Weird Al made the successful transition from musician to movie star like Elvis Presley and David Bowie. UHF had him bring his warped sense of humor to the movie theaters around the world. He plays a guy turns an obscure TV station into a ratings powerhouse. But his success comes with a hard price. It became one of the classics of the ’80s. UHF is getting released on 4K UHD this July. There are going to be special bundles for super fans of the film. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios with all the details:

UHF 35th Anniversary Edition

Cult Favorite Beloved by Generations of Fans Makes 4K UHD Debut July 2, 2024 from Shout! Studios

For nearly five decades, multiple Grammy ™ and Emmy ™ award-winning musician and satirist “Weird Al” Yankovic has been entertaining audiences worldwide with his parodies of songs by the biggest stars in the musical universe, as well as his many appearances on television, film, and the concert stage. This July, his cult classic film UHF will make its 4K UHD debut as a two-disc 4K UHD + Blu-ray 35th Anniversary Edition from Shout! Studios. The standard release includes a new 4K scan of the original 35mm camera negative, audio commentary with “Weird Al” Yankovic and director Jay Levey, the retrospective panel from San Diego Comic-Con 2014, deleted scenes, behind the scenes footage, easter eggs, and more!

Fans who order directly from Shout! Studios will have the option to purchase an exclusive edition of the release bundled with a plethora of new extras. Available in three different configurations, these editions include the two-disc 4K UHD along with various combinations of a site-exclusive o-card with new illustration, posters of both original theatrical art and new illustration art, brand-new Scratch-n-Sniff card for the movie, a TV remote stress squeezer, prism sticker of Weird Al, an enamel pin set, and a Spatula City fridge magnet. For more info and to pre-order, please visit ShoutStudios.com

In the cult classic UHF, “Weird Al” Yankovic is George Newman, a hopeless daydreamer who becomes the manager of a small TV station that’s losing money as quickly as it’s losing viewers. Before long he’s programming shows like “Stanley Spadowski’s Clubhouse”, “Wheel of Fish”, and “Raul’s Wild Kingdom.” But can Channel 62’s new popularity save it from sinister forces? To find out… don’t touch that dial! Starring “Weird Al” Yankovic (WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story), Michael Richards (Seinfeld), Kevin McCarthy (Invasion of the Body Snatchers), Fran Drescher (The Nanny), Gedde Watanabe (Sixteen Candles), Victoria Jackson (Saturday Night Live), and more!

UHF 35th Anniversary Edition Bonus Features﻿

4K UHD:

NEW 4K scan of the original 35mm camera negative

Audio Commentary with “Weird Al” Yankovic and director Jay Levey

BD:

NEW 4K scan of the original 35mm camera negative

Retrospective Panel From San Diego Comic-Con 2014

Audio Commentary with “Weird Al” Yankovic and director Jay Levey

Deleted Scenes

Behind-The-Scenes Footage

Music Video

Production Stills

Easter Eggs

Promotional Materials

Shout! Studios Exclusive Bundles

Deluxe Bundle: UHF 35th Anniversary Edition 4K UHD (same bonus features as wide release), posters of both original theatrical art and new illustration art, site-exclusive o-card with new illustration, prism sticker of Weird Al, brand-new Scratch-n-Sniff card for the movie, TV remote stress squeezer, Spatula City fridge magnet and an enamel pin set

Bundle #2: UHF 35th Anniversary Edition 4K UHD (same bonus features as wide release), posters of both original theatrical art and new illustration art, site-exclusive o-card with new illustration, prism sticker of Weird Al, brand-new Scratch-n-Sniff card for the movie, TV remote stress squeezer, and a Spatula City fridge magnet

Bundle #3: UHF 35th Anniversary Edition 4K UHD (same bonus features as wide release), posters of both original theatrical art and new illustration art, site-exclusive o-card with new illustration, prism sticker of Weird Al and a brand-new Scratch-n-Sniff card for the movie

