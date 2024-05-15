PODCAST

Rabblecast 649 – Transformers One Trailer Reactions, More Reboot Debates

*Show Note: This episode was originally recorded on April 18th.

Reboots, reboots, reboots! It seems that movie studios love to raid the toy chest when it comes to making new films out of existing franchises. Transformers One is the latest entry into the Transformers franchise from Hasbro and Paramount Animation. Starring the voice talents of: Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax/Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16/Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita, and Keegan-Michael Key as B-127/Bumblebee. 

With the recent trailer we can clearly see that the movie is aimed at a younger audience. Just like other popular intellectual properties, we get a new retelling of the lore for a new generation. But, how will the older fan base react to it?

