Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary features clothing line from BoxLunch

Donald Duck is celebrating his 90th anniversary of arriving at movie theaters across America. The feisty waterfowl added so much to the Disney cartoons as Mickey Mouse toned down his act. Now you can celebrate Donald’s big birthday year with summer apparel being released so you can look stylish as things heat up outside. Here’s a press release from BoxLunch:

BOXLUNCH CELEBRATES 90 YEARS OF DISNEY’S DONALD DUCK WITH SUMMER-READY APPAREL

Now Available Exclusively In-Store and at BoxLunch.com, The Full Assortment Includes New Apparel, Accessories, Jewelry and More!

WHAT: Fandom-first retailer BoxLunch is celebrating the 90th anniversary of Disney’s Donald Duck with an all-new summer collection. Exclusively available online and in-store at BoxLunch, fans can style themselves for Donald’s birthday bash with beach-party-ready gear featuring the Disney icon and all of his friends.

With a blend of vintage and contemporary styles, BoxLunch’s full assortment includes new apparel, accessories, bags, home goods and jewelry. Highlights from the collection include a Donald Duck Summer Adventure Crewneck Tee, Ice Cream Cardigan, Smock Romper and 90th Anniversary Beach Mini Backpack.

This latest release from BoxLunch exhibits the brand’s authentic dedication to fandom, offering contemporary designs that consumers can embrace with pride and joy. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product offerings, BoxLunch provides a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships, including Feeding America.

To stay up-to-date with the latest BoxLunch products and drops visit Boxlunch.com or follow the retailer on Facebook, Instagram and X at @BoxLunchGifts.

WHEN: Available Now

WHERE: The BoxLunch Disney Donald Duck collection is available in-store and online at https://boxlun.ch/DD90th

ABOUT BOXLUNCH

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product offering of apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships. To join the movement and help in the fight against hunger visit BoxLunch in-store or online at www.boxlunch.com to learn more on how you can get involved in your local community. BoxLunch is headquartered in CA and currently operates over 268 stores throughout the US. For more information, please visit our e-commerce website and Facebook.com/boxlunchgifts or follow us on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram at @BoxLunchGifts.

For every $10 spent, BoxLunch will donate at least one meal to Feeding America®. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. BoxLunch guarantees a minimum of 10,000,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $1,000,000) to Feeding America and partner food banks from February 4, 2024 to February 1, 2025. Meal claim valid as of 2/4/24 and subject to change.