Tinto Brass: Maestro of Erotic Cinema out on Blu-ray now

Tinto Brass is getting a Blu-ray retrospective of his later sensual films with Tinto Brass: Maestro of Erotic Cinema. The boxset includes Paprika, All Ladies Do It, P.O. Box Tinto Brass and Frivolous Lola. While Tinto Brass was mainly known in America for Caligula, he had the film taken away before he could edit the movie. These four films let you see what happens when Tinto stays in charge. They are seductive and joyful. The cast often wear very little wardrobe while basking in the Italian sunshine. They’re perfect viewing on a summer evening. Here’s the press release from Cult Epics:

Cult Epics releases the 4 disc Blu-ray set w/bonus DVD

TINTO BRASS: MAESTRO OF EROTIC CINEMA

on May 21, 2024

TINTO BRASS: MAESTRO OF EROTIC CINEMA 4xBlu-ray+DVD

Cult Epics presents in High-Definition, four of Tinto Brass’ best erotic films: Paprika, All Ladies Do It, P.O. Box Tinto Brass, and Frivolous Lola on Blu-ray, plus a bonus DVD Trailer reel of all the Tinto Brass films and Outtakes of the above films.

Price: $69.95

Street Date: May 21, 2024

Production Year: 1991/1992/1995/1998

Country: Italy

Video run time: Approx. 412 Mins

Language: English & Italian language w/optional English subtitles

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1/1.85:1

Audio: Dolby Digital Stereo/DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround/2.0 Mono/Stereo

Label: Cult Epics

Distributor: MVD Entertainment Group

Blu-ray/DVD Cat.no. CE218

BD/DVD UP 881190021897

Rating: Not Rated

Region: Region Free

SPECIAL FEATURES

New 4K & 2K HD Transfers & Restoration

Audio Commentaries by Eugenio Ercolani & Troy Hayworth & Nathaniel Thompson

Interviews with Tinto Brass

Making Of Featurettes

Outtakes

Photo & Lobby Card Galleries

Tinto Brass HD Trailers

Bonus DVD with Tinto Brass Trailers & Outtakes

4 Poster Postcards

NOW AVAILABLE:

TINTO BRASS: FROM THE AVANT-GARDE TO EROTICA Hardcover Book

“For me, cinema is a dream that becomes true. What I cannot do in reality I try to do in movies. My scenes are not connected by logic, but by analogy. In this way, they proceed like poetry and dreams.” – Tinto Brass

Tinto Brass (1933), whose long-life career includes 30 films, is the Italian director best known for the soft adult films he shot in the 1970s and 1980s—his most famous being Salon Kitty (1976), The Key (1983) with Stefania Sandrelli, and the notorious Caligula (1979) which film producer Bob Guccioni, founder of Penthouse, took away from Brass and cut himself. This homage to his fascinating career includes his earliest avant-garde films like Who Works is Lost (1963); the western Yankee (1966) and the giallo Deadly Sweet (1967); experimental arthouse films Attraction (1968) and The Howl (1969), including the hard-to-be-seen Dropout (1970) and Vacation (1971) with Franco Nero and Vanessa Redgrave to the decidedly derrière-obsessed fetishism of his later work, including Paprika (1991), All Ladies Do It (1992), The Voyeur (1994), Frivolous Lola (1998), and Cheeky! (2000). The Films of Tinto Brass: From the Avant-Garde to Erotica is a film-by-film guide plus biography of one of the most interesting and uncompromising Italian film directors.

THE FILMS OF TINTO BRASS: FROM THE AVANT-GARDE TO EROTICA HC Book

Price: $69.95

Street Date: February 14, 2024

Production Year: 2024

Country: USA

Language: English

Pages: 252 Pages w/over 300 Color/B&W images

Size: 8.25 x 11 x 1 inches

Label: Cult Epics

Distributor: SCB Distributors

ISBN 9780999862773