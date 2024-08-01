4K Blu-ray Review – Rocky: Ultimate Knockout Collection





Sports movies – and even movies in general – don’t get much better than Rocky. The original 1976 film won multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grew into a hugely successful franchise that boasts five sequels, the last of which came out three decades later in 2006. All six of these films can be found in this latest 4K box set, the Rocky: Ultimate Knockout Collection.



Now if you follow box set release, you may be saying, “Wait, didn’t we just get a Rocky box set at the start of 2023?” And that’d be correct. That was the Rocky: Knockout Collection, and I’m sure it’s something Warner Bros. would love to take back. That was a set that included the first four films, and suffered from audio and video issues which have all been fixed in this release. And Warner Bros. did right by those who purchased the Knockout Collection, offering them the newly adjusted and proper audio versions from this set if they reached out via e-mail. While some may debate whether Rocky or Rocky II is a better film, there’s no denying that the Ultimate Knockout Collection is a far superior sequel to the first.



The box set comes in a nice, simple case that holds all the movies on six discs, and includes a 7th disc of bonuses as well. The packaging allows for it to sit nicely on a shelf in your collection without sticking out like a sore thumb, or taking up too much space like a lot of older box sets used to do. The case also has each disc snap into place over using the dreaded cardboard pockets that nobody enjoys, so no fear of scratching when taking the discs in and out. As a whole it’s just a really clean set that saves the bells and whistles for the 4K remastering found within.



The set not only includes all six films, but also the Director’s Cut of Rocky IV (which is called Rocky vs. Drago) as well as the Director’s Cut of Rocky Balboa. This is always a hugely welcome edition when a studio packages together a franchise, as it gives the viewer the option to watch their preferred version without having to choose between them at the store. This is often one of the more frustrating aspects of purchasing physical media of older releases, as you often have to question: “Will a better version be released down the line?” And let’s face it, the Rocky franchise has gone quite a few rounds in the double-dipping ring; however, this time – at least as far as 4K is concerned – we’ve got ourselves a clear winner that won’t be dethroned for quite some time – if at all, as right now the only thing I can see them adding is having sweat and blood fly out of your television for a more immersive experience, and I think we’re all okay waiting on that.



With Rocky vs. Drago, Stallone was clear that he regretted certain choices (I’m not saying he mentioned the robot, but one thing was definitely the robot) and wanted to reshape the film in a way that he wished he’d done originally. The hardest part about doing this now is that everyone who grew up with Rocky IV the way it is loves it the way it is, so it’s not the easiest sell to say, “I’ve made some big changes and recuts that I think you’ll love.” What’s great about this collection is that the viewer doesn’t need to make a choice, as they already have both. They can watch the Rocky vs. Drago cut if they’re curious, decide which version they prefer, and can stick with watching that moving forward. It’s a win win!



The 4K remastering of the franchise is, as a whole, fantastic. The first film looks phenomenal, holds up incredibly well, and is the cream of the crop in the series, which isn’t surprising. Rocky II is right up there alongside it once again, as it looks gorgeous, and continues the story of Rocky’s life after his epic battle with Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in the first film. Rocky III, IV and V all look great, and are without question the best they’ve looked and sounded at home. Then Rocky Balboa is the most modern of the bunch and benefits from that in places when it comes to audio and visuals. If you ever wanted to step into the ring with Rocky, Apollo, or even Drago (I’d pass on all of them, but Drago? Who’d be crazy enough to pick Drago!?) then you’ve come to the right place, as the new lossless audio mixes will pit you right in the middle of the fights, only without the fear of trying to escape with your life.



Now, even though the last installment came out…geez, I hate when you do math and the amount of time that’s passed is shocking. I said that Rocky Balboa came out in 2006, three decades after the original, and here we are in 2024, almost two decades after that! That’s an entire generation that’s grown up with zero Rocky releases. So, for those who may have never seen a Rocky film, is this set worth a blind purchase? Without question. There are movies that came out long before I was born that I’ve watched and loved, or watched and felt that they were overrated or properly acclaimed for their time, but simply don’t hold up. That’s not the case with the Rocky franchise, as it’s packed with timeless themes and lessons that anyone of any generation can relate with in their own way.



Rocky is the ultimate underdog, and this is a quality he somehow retains even when he’s on top of the world. The films are incredibly inspiring, and Stallone created the character so relatable that he could be any of us, or at least someone we can all aspire to become. One of my favourite movie quotes ever is found in Rocky Balboa, and Stallone delivers it with such passion that it hits home every time I hear it. It’s such a superb quote that just reaches that part of you that sometimes can’t be reached so that you can give yourself that extra little push you need. Hell, even if it doesn’t get you out of the slump right away, it at least helps you realize while nothing may hit harder than life, you’re also not alone, and you can persevere if you believe in yourself.



As a whole, the Rocky: Ultimate Knockout Collection brings one of the most iconic franchises in film history together in one compact package. So, if you’re a fan and are looking to finally upgrade, don’t hesitate in picking up this set, as the series has never looked or sounded better when it comes to home viewing. If you’re new to Rocky then you really can’t beat all you’re getting here for the price its being offered at, as only the fifth film really gives anyone any pause, and taking five rounds out of six in the battle at the box office is no small feat. In short, this is a box set that will last you long after the final bell has rung. Ding. Ding.



Overall Box Set Movie Score: 5/5



4K Blu-ray Video and Audio Review:



The 4K collection features remastering done to all six films, as well as their Director’s Cuts. The first film looks incredible, as mentioned above, and look the best they ever have in a home theater setting. Dolby Vision brings the colours and contrast range of the films to new heights, with the fights themselves never being more immersive. We’re talking details on the drops of sweat themselves. There’s definitely a fight night feel whenever Rocky steps into the ring, but when things slow down and the focus is on the drama the details, and cinematography come through beautifully across the board. The story is just as important as the main events, as they’re so intertwined that one couldn’t exist without the other, and the strong work done on these 4K remasterings allows it all to come through stronger than it has before.



On the audio side of things we’ve got lossless DTS-HD Master Audio that truly delivers the goods in the way fans always hoped. Alongside the upgraded 4K picture, these audio tracks push the source materials available to the limits, truly bringing the fights to life, while also staying true to the dramatic roots, with clean, clear dialogue front and center at all times. As mentioned in the review, you’re really put in the middle of the fights when they’re happening, and the score blasting around you makes the series that much more engrossing. Oh, and did I mention that Rocky IV has one of the best movie soundtracks and training montages ever? It’s true, and it’s never looked or sounded better. Yo, Adrian! They did it!



Special Features:



The features found here are the same ones that were on the Knockout Edition, as well as previous releases, with nothing added for this release. The only shortcoming of this release is that there are some missing features from previous releases, including a documentary, but I feel like there has to be some reason they’re not included outside of that they just didn’t want to add them. I can’t be sure, but I feel like with a release like this you simply pack it completely.



There’s still quite a bit to check out for those interested, so here’s a list of the features carried over for those interested:



Rocky (Disc 1): This disc has a few audio commentary tracks built right in, with at the very least the Stallone track being a must-listen.



Audio Commentary – Here we’ve got director John Avildsen, along with cast members Talia Shire, Carl Weathers and Burt Young, and it’s rounded off with producers Irvin Winkler and Robert Chartoff, as well as inventor of the Steadicam, Garrett Brown.

Audio Commentary – Next up we’ve got boxing trainer Lou Duva and sports historian Bert Sugar, who give a different perspective on the film that fans may enjoy.

Audio Commentary – Finally, Sylvester Stallone delivers the must-listen commentary track. The writer and star of the film is incredibly articulate (which should be no surprise to anyone who has followed his career) and that makes this a can’t miss feature.

Rocky Balboa (Disc 6): This disc also has a handful of features on the movie disc itself for you to enjoy.



Audio Commentary – Another track featuring Stallone, and much like the first film, this one is a must-listen. It’s just great to hear the passion he has for this franchise, life and everything in general.

Deleted Scenes – We’ve got an alternate ending here for those interested, otherwise they’ve put the majority of the deleted scenes into the Director’s Cut, so they’re no longer cutting room floor fodder! Whether that’s a pro or a con is up to you.

Skill vs. Will: The Making of Rocky Balboa – This is a making-of feature that’s just under 18-minutes in length, and a fun watch.

Reality in the Ring: Filming Rocky’s Final Fight – Another self-explanatory feature that comes in at just under 16-minutes, but again, a fun watch!

Virtual Champion: Creating the Computer Fight – It’s always fun to watch technology grow, and what was big 20 years ago is dated now, but still intriguing to watch.

Fight Makeup – This is a quick, 90-second featurette that focuses on, you guessed it, fight makeup!

Blu-ray Bonus Disc: The remainder of the bonuses are found on the 7th Bonus Disc.



8MM Home Movies of Rocky – This feature comes in at just under 13-minutes in length and is full of clips fans have seen before, but may still get a kick out of.

3 Rounds with Lou Duva – Duva returns in this 5-minute featurette.

Steadicam: Then and Now with Garrett Brown – Another technology-based featurette that takes a look at how things have evolved with the man who created the Steadicam. This one comes in at just over 17-minutes.

Make-Up! The Art and Form with Michael Westmore – Makeup is a huge part of the Rocky franchise, and we get a 15-minute crash course on how it’s done with Westmore.

Staccato: A Composer’s Notebook with Bill Conti – The scores in the Rocky franchise are almost as iconic as the character himself, and we get a bit of a look into parts of them in this feature that comes in at just over 11-minutes.

The Ring of Truth – This feature is just under 10-minutes and sees set designer James Spencer is center stage here…or should I say, center ring! He talks about his work, and how he helps bring Rocky to life.

A Tribute to Burgess Meredith – Just under 8-minutes here, and a nice tribute to the man who played the man who trained Rocky.

Stallone Meets Rocky – If you’ve got a few minutes and want a quick, breezy laugh, then this back and forth is for you.



The Making of Rocky vs. Drago: Keep Punching – This feature comes in at just under an hour, and if you’ve never seen the documentary then I highly recommend it. That said, there’s another 30-minutes if you watch it on Youtube, so if you want to keep kicking back in your chair and don’t have a Smart TV, then by all means dive into this one; however, if you have access to Youtube on your TV then that’s the route to go. If you only have Youtube on your phone or computer and you want to go that route, then that’s also an option!



