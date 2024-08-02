Tiger Style Media brings fresh Martial Arts action to theaters and digital

For the last few years, we’ve been reviewing classic Martial Arts movies from The Shaw Brothers and Golden Harvest. Now a new studio is focused on producing new films filled with chops and kicks. Tiger Style Media is releasing four fresh films as double features in theaters before coming home in digital. Of the first four titles, we’re looking forward to seeing Lady Scorpions stars the legendary Cynthia Rothrock. Here’s the press release from Tiger Style Media:

Tiger Style Media launches an explosive new era of martial arts cinema with four all-new, action-packed films:

ART OF EIGHT LIMBS, THE LOCKDOWN, LADY SCORPIONS, and KUNG FU GAMES



Experience two Double Features in Select Theatres on August 16 and August 23 Individual films will be released weekly on all major Digital platforms starting August 20 and all four films will be available to buy together on Digital on September 10.

Founded by Oscar-nominated producer Shannon McIntosh (Once Upon a Time….in Hollywood, The Hateful Eight) and Daniel Gross (Halloween: Resurrection, Highlander: End Game), Tiger Style Media honors classic martial English language arts films, while delivering contemporary and dynamic twists.



Each of the films boasts real stunts and fights conducted by the stars—no stunt doubles! Check out the eye-popping skills of true martial arts masters including Ludi Lin (Mortal Kombat, Power Rangers), Mark Strange (Deadpool & Wolverine, Redcon-1, Ip Man 4 The Finale), Caity Lotz (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash), Leo Howard (Kickin’ It, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra), world champion martial artist Caitlin Dechelle (Wonder Woman, The Mandalorian), three-time Wushu/Kung Fu world champion Jade Xu (Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and legendary actress and Hall of Famer Cynthia Rothrock (Lady Dragon, Sworn to Justice).



See more information on the films below, and stay tuned for additional trailer debuts.

ART OF EIGHT LIMBS & THE LOCKDOWN double feature in select theatres August 16

LADY SCORPIONS & KUNG FU GAMES double feature in select theatres August 23



ART OF EIGHT LIMBS on Digital August 20

THE LOCKDOWN on Digital August 27

LADY SCORPIONS on Digital September 3

KUNG FU GAMES on Digital September 10

4-Film Bundle on Digital September 10