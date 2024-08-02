Tiger Style Media brings fresh Martial Arts action to theaters and digital

For the last few years, we’ve been reviewing classic Martial Arts movies from The Shaw Brothers and Golden Harvest. Now a new studio is focused on producing new films filled with chops and kicks. Tiger Style Media is releasing four fresh films as double features in theaters before coming home in digital. Of the first four titles, we’re looking forward to seeing Lady Scorpions stars the legendary Cynthia Rothrock. Here’s the press release from Tiger Style Media:
Tiger Style Media launches an explosive new era of martial arts cinema with four all-new, action-packed films:
ART OF EIGHT LIMBS, THE LOCKDOWN, LADY SCORPIONS, and KUNG FU GAMES
Experience two Double Features in Select Theatres on August 16 and August 23 Individual films will be released weekly on all major Digital platforms starting August 20 and all four films will be available to buy together on Digital on September 10.
Tiger Style Media is launching an explosive new era of martial arts cinema with 4 all-new action packed films: ART OF EIGHT LIMBS, THE LOCKDOWN, LADY SCORPIONS, and KUNG FU GAMES. The films will be released theatrically and soon followed by Digital releases on all major platforms starting August 20, one week at a time. TIGER STYLE PRESENTS: THE ULTIMATE 4-MOVIE MARTIAL ARTS COLLECTION, a bundle featuring all 4 films, will also be available to buy on Digital September 10.
Founded by Oscar-nominated producer Shannon McIntosh (Once Upon a Time….in Hollywood, The Hateful Eight) and Daniel Gross (Halloween: Resurrection, Highlander: End Game), Tiger Style Media honors classic martial English language arts films, while delivering contemporary and dynamic twists.
Each of the films boasts real stunts and fights conducted by the stars—no stunt doubles! Check out the eye-popping skills of true martial arts masters including Ludi Lin (Mortal Kombat, Power Rangers), Mark Strange (Deadpool & Wolverine, Redcon-1, Ip Man 4 The Finale), Caity Lotz (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash), Leo Howard (Kickin’ It, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra), world champion martial artist Caitlin Dechelle (Wonder Woman, The Mandalorian), three-time Wushu/Kung Fu world champion Jade Xu (Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and legendary actress and Hall of Famer Cynthia Rothrock (Lady Dragon, Sworn to Justice).
See more information on the films below, and stay tuned for additional trailer debuts.
ART OF EIGHT LIMBS & THE LOCKDOWN double feature in select theatres August 16
LADY SCORPIONS & KUNG FU GAMES double feature in select theatres August 23
ART OF EIGHT LIMBS on Digital August 20
THE LOCKDOWN on Digital August 27
LADY SCORPIONS on Digital September 3
KUNG FU GAMES on Digital September 10
4-Film Bundle on Digital September 10
ART OF EIGHT LIMBS
Release Date:
In Select Theatres August 16, 2024 (Double Feature with THE LOCKDOWN)
Available to Buy on Digital August 20, 2024
Starring:
Ludi Lin, Grace Vorananth, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Vithaya Pansringarm with Nicholas Hammond
Produced By:
Shannon McIntosh, H. Daniel Gross, Ryan Jaeger
Written By:
H. Daniel Gross, Ryan Jaeger, Louis Spiegler
Directed By:
Robert Grasmere
Synopsis:
In this action-packed thriller from a producer of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Ludi Lin (Mortal Kombat, Power Rangers) stars as a CIA data analyst and part-time kickboxer. Sent on a mission to Myanmar, he must infiltrate a martial arts tournament that serves as a cover for an arms dealer auctioning VX Nerve Gas. His objective: deliver a critical detection device to allies. However, as the mission spirals out of control, he is forced to confront the world’s most ruthless fighters, standing as the last line of defense against a time-ticking global threat.
Genre:
Action/Thriller
Run Time:
105 Minutes
Rating:
R for some violent content
Distributor:
Republic Pictures (a Paramount Pictures label)
THE LOCKDOWN
Release Date:
In Select Theatres August 16, 2024 (Double Feature with ART OF EIGHT LIMBS)
Available to Buy on Digital August 27, 2024
Starring:
Caity Lotz, Leo Howard, Michael Biehn, Hon Ping Tang
Produced By:
Shannon McIntosh, H. Daniel Gross, Ryan Jaeger
Written By:
Cameron Cubbison, Stephen Niver, H. Daniel Gross, Ryan Jaeger
Directed By:
Ryan Jaeger
Synopsis:
In this action-packed thriller from a producer of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Caity Lotz (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash) and Leo Howard (Kickin’ It, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra) star as siblings Charlie and Jack, who are trapped in Myanmar’s toughest prison and accused of a crime they didn’t commit. Forced into televised fights where inmates battle for the chance to escape death row, they face off against the deadliest opponents where each match could be their last. Charlie and Jack must work together, their bond tested in a high-stakes game where only the strongest can win their way out.
Genre:
Action/Thriller
Run Time:
113 Minutes
Rating:
R for language and violence
Distributor:
Republic Pictures (a Paramount Pictures label)
LADY SCORPIONS
Release Date:
In Select Theatres August 23, 2024 (Double Feature with KUNG FU GAMES)
Available to Buy on Digital September 3, 2024
Starring:
Cynthia Rothrock, Caitlin Dechelle, and Jeff Fahey
Produced By:
Shannon McIntosh, H. Daniel Gross, Ryan Jaeger
Story By:
H. Daniel Gross, Stephen Carolan
Screenplay By: H. Daniel Gross, Stephen Carolan, Bruce Del Castillo
Directed By:
Bruce Del Castillo
Synopsis:
In this action-packed thriller from a producer of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and starring legendary actress and Hall of Famer Cynthia Rothrock (Lady Dragon, Sworn to Justice) and world champion martial artist Caitlin Dechelle (Wonder Woman, The Mandalorian), an ex-FBI agent’s fight against a crime syndicate becomes personal when they kidnap her granddaughter. She and her daughter, both martial arts masters, form an unstoppable team. Together, they outmaneuver and defeat the syndicate’s henchmen in a calculated game of cat and mouse, on a relentless mission to save her and topple the criminal empire.
Genre:
Action/Thriller
Run Time:
101 Minutes
Rating:
R for violence and some language
Distributor:
Republic Pictures (a Paramount Pictures label)
KUNG FU GAMES
Release Date:
In Select Theatres August 23, 2024 (Double Feature with LADY SCORPIONS)
Available to Buy on Digital September 10, 2024
Starring:
Mark Strange, Caitlin Dechelle, Jade Xu, Jose Manuel, Matthew Goodwin, Lathrop Walker
Produced By:
Shannon McIntosh, H. Daniel Gross, Ryan Jaeger
Screenplay By:
Ryan Jaeger, H. Daniel Gross
Directed By:
Ryan Jaeger
Synopsis:
In this action-packed thriller from a producer of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and starring Mark Strange (Deadpool & Wolverine, Redcon-1), world champion martial artist Caitlin Dechelle (Wonder Woman, The Mandalorian), and three-time Wushu/Kung Fu world champion Jade Xu (Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), a group of renowned but notorious fighters find themselves ensnared in a deadly martial arts game show orchestrated by a powerful magnate with a thirst for violence. Armed only with their elite hand-to-hand combat skills, each battle pits the contestants in a brutal broadcasted fight for survival, where advancing means eliminating the competition in a kill or be killed showdown.
Genre:
Action/Thriller
Run Time:
98 Minutes
Rating:
R for violence and language
Distributor:
Republic Pictures (a Paramount Pictures label)