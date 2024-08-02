Vinegar Syndrome has Jet Li, Vincent Price & Shelley Duvall releases for August

Vinegar Syndrome isn’t taking the summer off with fresh 4K UHDs and Blu-rays arriving. They have quite a few eagerly anticipated releases including Robert Altman’s Thieves Like Us starring Shelley Duvall (The Shining) upgraded to 4K UHD. Here’s the press release from Vinegar Syndrome:

Vinegar Syndrome is back with another mighty selection of horror, action, and exploitation on Blu-ray and 4K UHD!

Kicking off the month is our latest UHD release of Sean MacGregor’s notorious grindhouse-horror classic, DEVIL TIMES FIVE (1974)! One of the best films to come out of the “killer kids” trend, this masterpiece of drive-in thrills has never looked better thanks to our exclusive new 4K restoration of its original negative, plus we’ve rounded up loads of extras both new and old to reveal the shocking story of how this distinctly twisted film came to be!

Next up, a release years in the making; a grisly Mexican take on the slasher genre, Pedro Galindo III’s jaw-dropping HELL’S TRAP (1989) makes its world Blu-ray debut, at last allowing you to fully appreciate all of its unforgettable carnage and other demented surprises. We’ve meticulously restored it from the only known film elements and are pleased to add an array of all new extras!

Finally for VS, we’re headed back to England for the Blu-ray debut of a twisted treat starring none other than Vincent Price, with BLOODBATH AT THE HOUSE OF DEATH (1984). Both poking fun at the haunted house/paranormal investigator craze of the 1970s while serving as a fun and original take on the genre, we’ve restored it in 4K from its original negative and are pleased to include a comprehensive set of new and archival extras!

VS Archive is also back with a staggering set of new releases featuring the North American Blu-ray debuts of Corey Yuen’s exquisite Hong Kong action epic, MY FATHER IS A HERO (aka THE ENFORCER) (1995) starring Jet Li, along with Lik-Chi Lee’s beloved action-comedy, LOVE ON DELIVERY, starring the legendary Stephen Chow! Both have been newly restored specifically for our releases and come in VSA’s custom hard box cases.August features not one, but two, brand new releases from Cinématographe! Pairing together two distinctly American road movies which transgress genre conventions while offering categorically regional flavor.



First up, with CIN-007, is Joseph Ruben’s (The Stepfather, The Pom Pom Girls) decidedly offbeat merging of dark comedy, crime drama and exploitation with 1977’s JOYRIDE, starring Robert Carradine, Melanie Griffith and Desi Arnaz Jr. as a group of disaffected youths in search of the American Dream in Alaska and encountering something much darker in that pursuit.



For CIN-008, we’re tapping into the career of one of America’s most revered auteurs with Robert Altman’s rip-roaring Depression Era crime romance THIEVES LIKE US, starring the late, great, Shelley Duvall and Keith Carradine as hopeless romantics on the wrong side of the law in the American south. We are proud to present JOYRIDE in its world blu-ray debut and THIEVES LIKE US in its world 4K UHD debut, both from brand new restorations, accompanied by new and archival extras and housed in Cinématographe’s custom media book packaging. In addition to the two new disc releases, we have a new Cinématographe shirt from Steak Mtn, as well as two new sticker designs from Brianna Miller!