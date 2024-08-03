Blu-ray Review: Hillbillys In A Haunted House

At the start of the summer of 1989, I joined many of my co-workers from NC State’s Technician (the student newspaper) for a trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It was a free vacation because the printer would book a bunch of rooms and rent us vans for the trip. Most of my memories are rather fuzzy since there was a lot of drinking. There are three things that remain in my brain that I can share without worrying about the statute of limitations. First was the sign declaring North Myrtle Beach as the birthplace of Vanna White. Second was the state had just outlawed Dwarf Tossing at bars. Third was a lot of advertising and billboards for the Ferlin Husky Jubilee and Wings of a Dove Museum that had just opened. The ads promised a live variety show featuring Ferlin. I wasn’t a major country music fan, but I knew Ferlin Husky since his hit “Wings of a Dove” was always played during TV ads for various Country Classics compilation albums. We joked about going to see Ferlin, but didn’t since my money was dedicated to buying Long Island Iced teas. Although if I knew Ferlin Husky was also a major movie star, I might have gone. His first film Las Vegas Hillbillys combined the Blonde Bombshell force of Jayne Mansfield and Mamie Van Doren. There might have been reports of Drive-in screens catching fire from all that heat. The film did well enough that Ferlin made a second movie that focused on scares instead of sizzle in Hillbillys In A Haunted House.

This is a bit of a sequel since Ferlin once more played a character named Woody. Also returning from the first film is singer Don Bowman as his pal Jeepers. Woody’s manager Boots Malone was Mamie Van Doren in Las Vegas Hillbillies. Boots has been transformed into Joi Lansing. The actress appeared in Orson Welles’ Touch of Evil, Queen of Outer Space and Frank Sinatra’s Marriage On the Rocks. You will probably know her best as Eunice Flatts. the wife of Lester Flatts on The Beverly Hillbillies. This is great since we also get another memorable guest star that hung with the Clampetts. There’s no talk about the casino in Las Vegas so you don’t feel like you’re missing anything by watching Haunted House first.

Woody, Jeepers and Boots are driving a convertible decked out in firearms through the countryside to get to a Country Music Jamboree in Nashville. While driving, Woody sings like he’s in an Elvis movie. Instead of a cute moment at the end of the song, Woody stops in the middle of a gun fight between government agents and spies. This throws him off. After the gunfight, the trio stop off at the next gas station. The weather is looking rough and they consider staying at a hotel. But the filling station guy informs them that this town is nearly abandoned so there’s nowhere to check in. But they can just go inside a nearby deserted mansion to get out of the rain. The place looks rather spooky although after Ferlin sings “Living In A Trance,” they get visitors in the form of Sonny James and his Southern Gentlemen who perform two songs in the cobweb covered living room. They do get scares roaming the house afterwards including a room full of skeletons. But instead of fleeing, they meet the “real owner” of the house Madam Ho (The Wild Wild West‘s Linda Ho). She has no problem letting them spend the night sleeping in the living room. The Madame is busy in the basement working with her henchman: Dr. Himmel (House of Dracula‘s John Carradine), Gregor (Adventures of Sherlock Holmes‘ Basil Rathbone) and Maximillian (The Wolf Man‘s Lon Chaney Jr) along with Anatole the Gorilla (Robot Monster‘s George Barrows). In what has to be a truly strange part of the film, Jeepers sits down, turns on the TV and watch Merle Haggard perform “Someone Told My Story.” People went to the movies to watch a man watch a television. The TV show brings on Jim Kent to sing “Tell Me Shoes.” Except this time, Jeepers gets a scare when the people in the basement pop onto the screen staring back at him. What is Madame Ho doing underneath their feet?

Normally I wouldn’t give away the ending like Gene Siskel did to horror movies. But last reel of the film isn’t exactly a spoiler and probably the best reason to watch the film. Woody and the gang show up at the Jamboree and viewers are treated to a cavalcade of Country stars on the stage. The lineup includes Marcella Wright, Merle Haggard, Molly Bee, Don Bowman, Joi Lansing and finally Ferlin Husky. They get to perform their full song without interruption. I wonder if any of these people performed at Ferlin’s museum in Myrtle Beach.

Hillbillys In A Haunted House is a country music variety show with one long continuing sketch broken up by the musical guests. Merle Haggard’s two songs are worth the viewing experience. We also get to see three legends on the screen in Carradine, Chaney and Rathbone. And we get an icon of Gorilla acting with George Barrows and his suit. He was the gorilla who showed up on The Beverly Hillbillies. Director Jean Yarbrough is also directed Beverly Hillbillies episodes along with Abbot and Costello in Here Come The Coeds. This would be Yarbrough’s final theatrical film after making over 100 movies. Hillbillys In A Haunted House would also be the end of Ferlin Husky’s short cinematic career.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. The restored transfer makes this film look so sharp that you see the details in the cobwebs and Ferlin’s wardrobe. The Audio is LPCM 2.0 mono. Things sound solid during when the cast and country music stars sing. The movie is subtitled.

Audio Commentary with Robert Kelly who host the Fade Out podcast. He says it was originally called “Ghost Party.” He goes into his research on both the film and Ferlin Husky. We also get background on the legendary actors and singers. He lets us know that there was talk of a third installment that would be Hillbillys In Outer Space. We were denied Ferlin Husky crooning in zero gravity.

Photo Gallery (6:06) includes poster, lobby cards, press photos and stills from the film.

Trailer for Las Vegas Hillbillys (1:20) gives you a taste of Husky’s first film. It does appear that this movie is also getting upgraded to Blu-ray.

VCI Entertainment presents Hillbillys In A Haunted House. Directed by Jean Yarbrough. Screenplay by Duke Yelton. Starring Ferlin Husky, Joi Lansing, Don Boman, John Carradine, Lon Chaney Jr., Basil Rathbone, Linda Ho and Merle Haggard. Running Time: 86 minutes. Rating: Not Rated. Release Date: August 13, 2024.