Blu-ray Review: In The Line of Duty III

The arrival of home video changed up the way the film industry thought about how they titled films. A wise distributor wanted to keep their films that felt like a series close together on the rental VHS shelves. Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) had success with Royal Warriors and Yes, Madame playing a female Police Inspector for the recently started D&B Films in Hong Kong. After these two films, Yeoh retired to marry Dickson Poon, the head of D&B Films. The studio didn’t want to give up on movies with a strong female character playing a police inspector. They did a massive talent search to find their next star and discovered Taiwanese actress Cynthia Khan. Her first film for D & B would be In The Line of Duty III (although the subtitles also call it Royal Big Sister III: Male and Female Thieves). The studio had renamed both of Yeoh’s films to be In The Line of Duty I & II for English language markets. Now they were adapting it for Hong Kong, too. While they made this seem like a series, they didn’t make Khan play either of Yeoh’s characters. She played her own police inspector.

Rachel Yeung (Khan) gets promoted to the rank of Madam in the Serious Crimes Section after a major armed robbery bust. Her first major case involves a bloody and destructive jewelry heist performed by Michiko (Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Michiko Nishiwaki) and Nakamura (Die Another Day‘s Stuart Ong) of the Japanese Red Army faction. They tear apart a diamond fashion show with automatic weapons, grenades and lethal kicks. While it would seem that the duo would skip off to Tokyo forever, they discover their brilliant robbery wasn’t so glittery. They’ve been used as patsies in a scam. They head to Hong Kong for revenge against the man who set them up. Madam Yeung won’t let them get away with it on her turf. Although the head of the department is her uncle (Peking Opera Blues‘ Paul Chun) and he doesn’t want her hurt on the case.

Directors Arthur Wong (mostly known as a cinematographer including Millionaire’s Express) and Brandy Yuen (best known as Martial Arts consultant on the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film) double up to deliver a film that lives up to stunts in Royal Warriors and Yes, Madame. Khan is given two badass rivals that look rather stylish in their violence. When they about to get screwed over on a boat by mobsters, the couple get diabolical as they turn the tables. Also appearing in the film is the recently departed Richard Ng (Winners and Sinners) as a Ninja who swears he’s invisible. Khan quickly establishes herself on the screen with her first fight. She rips up her skirt in order to get better kicks and uses stuff on the street to take down her man. You know her Inspector was going to be relentless and resourceful as Inspector Rachel Yeung. While this wasn’t originally a movie series, In The Line of Duty III fits perfectly with Royal Warriors and Yes, Madame.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. The 2K restoration looks great when the destruction hits the screen. The Audio has the DTS-HD MA 2.0 Cantonese Mono Theatrical Mix. There is also a English 2.0 DTS-HD MA mix. The movie is subtitled in English.

Audio Commentary by Frank Djeng and Michael Worth get deep into the third installment of the series and the arrival of actress Cynthia Khan from Tawain. He addresses how the first two films were only known as In the Line of Duty for the English language markets, but this new film was given the name in Hong Kong. He points out Khan had done 3 films in Tawain before coming to Hong Kong. She got the gig because Yeoh was retiring from acting to marry producer Dickson Poon.

Interview with John Sham (25:41) was conducted by Frederic Ambroisine. Sham has had a haircut since you might have seen him in Yes, Madam! and Winners and Sinners. Besides acting, he’s been producing films and building movie theaters in China. He was a journalist in the ’70s and became an editor of a magazine in 1978. He began hanging out with directors and found himself acting. He started D&B Films with Sammo Hung and Dickson Poon the mid-80s. He discovered Michelle Yeoh in a Singapore commercial. They have a clip with her ad with Jackie Chan. He talks about getting her into action films and getting her showbiz name. He talks about Brandon Lee and Legacy of Rage. Another fine interview from Frederic Ambroisine.

Hong Kong Trailer (3:12) has a lot of firepower. We also learn how many people Cynthia Khan beat out for the role.

English Trailers (3:10) and (3:37) show off the underworld violence and the police officer that will put an end to it.

English Credits (2:20) has it listed as In The Line of Duty III.

88 Films present In The Line of Duty III. Directed by Brandy Yuen & Arthur Wong. Screenplay by Kiu-Ying Chan. Starring Cynthia Khan, Hiroshi Fujioka, Stuart Ong, Michiko Nishiwaki, Hua Yueh, Paul Chun, Bennett Pang, Dick Wei, Sandra Kwan Yue Ng, Melvin Wong, Ching-Ho Law, Eric Tsang, Richard Ng and Stanley Sui-Fan Fung. Running Time: 85 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: August 13, 2024.