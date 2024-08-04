Blu-ray Review: In the Line of Duty IV (Special Edition)

Seattle exploded at the end of the ’80s as grunge music played all around the world. People flocked to the Northwest to experience the town of Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Mudhoney. While mostly of the visitors were all about the music; a film crew from Hong Kong shot beneath the Space Needle to capture a different set of hits. Cynthia Khan had proven more than capable of being the next big female action star with In The Line of Duty III. D&B Films made sure there was a sequel in the summer of 1989. Amping up the action was director Yuen Woo-ping (fight choreographer for the Matrix and Kill Bill movies). In The Line of Duty IV proved Khan could bust criminals on both sides of the Pacific Ocean.

Madam Rachel Yeung (Khan) works undercover in the Emerald City on a case of cocaine distribution involving Hong Kong underworld figures. She works on a stakeout with Captain Donnie Yan (John Wick: Chapter Four‘s Donnie Yen) to figure out who is involved in this major operation. They get deep into the smuggling network. Her bosses don’t like it when she uncovers a more nefarious figure at the head of the drug smuggling. The investigation returns to Hong Kong when a suspect sneaks back. There’s a good mix of light comedy with the hard-edge cop work. This including when Yeung poses as a cuffed suspect’s fiancé in order for him to see his mother. The lightness is shot up when a hitman on a motorcycle greets them outside the apartment.

D&P Films had just had success the previous with the police thriller Tiger Cage. In the Line of Duty Part IV seems a bit of crossover as both films were directed by Yuen Woo-ping and featured Donnie Yen. Although they share the screentime, this is still Khan’s movie since the translated title is Royal Big Sister IV: Eyewitness. Khan has plenty of great fight scenes including on top of a moving ambulance and in a stairwell against Fairlie Ruth Kordick. The two women cling onto anything as they punch and kick away. Donnie Yen has a scenic rooftop battle against Michael Woods with the airport in the distance. Khan and Yen make a formidable team on screen. After this film, Yen would be the lead in Tiger Cage 2. In the Line of Duty VI was such a success that Khan played Inspector Rachel Yeung in three more sequels. Like Grunge, being associated with Seattle was good for Khan going into the ’90s.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. The 2K restoration transfer brings out the details of Seattle during the end of the ’80s. The Audio is DTS-HD MA 2.0 Cantonese Mono Theatrical Mix. There’s also an English dub in 2.0 Mono DTS-HD MA. Both sound clear enough to hear body blows. The movie is subtitled in English.

Export Version of the film (96 minutes) featuring the Classic English Dub. This has an opening scene of how Khan gets brought onto the case. The Audio track is in Dolby Digital 2.0.

Audio Commentary by Stefan Hammond and Michael Wong, the actor who played Captain Michael Wong. He hadn’t seen the film in quite a while, but has plenty of tales to tell. He talks about the intensity of Donnie Yen. He liked how Cynthia Khan was up for anything.

Audio Commentary with Frank Djeng and F.J. DeSanto (HK Cut) has the duo back from a sushi dinner and ready to talk about the final entry. The film did well in Hong Kong. They talk about the series changing location to Seattle for about a third of the film. Frank points out that there are 9 films considered part of the series. The final five also starred Khan.

Archive Interview with Donnie Yen (20:29) has him get into the dangers of action filmed in Hong Kong. The stuntmen want to go beyond the simple stunts. They want to show the nearly impossible on the screen. Yen is currently in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Hong Kong Trailer (4:26) promises a lot of bullets and fists in Seattle.

English Trailer (5:30) opens with clips from Yes, Madam! and then takes us to Seattle with Cynthia Khan. There’s a great fight on the moving ambulance.

88 Films present In The Line of Duty IV: Special Edition. Directed by Yuen Woo-ping. Screenplay by Anthony Wong, Cheung Chi-sing & Kim Yip. Starring Cynthia Khan, Donnie Yen, Michael Wong, Yuen Yat-chor, Lisa Chiao & Liu Kai-chi. Running Time: 96 minutes. Rating: Not Rated. Release Date: August 13, 2024.