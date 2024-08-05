The Weekly Round-Up #765 w/ Blood Hunt #5, Absolute Power Task Force VII #3, Ultimate Spider-Man #7, Saga #67, and more!

Best Comic of the Week:

Nights #9 – This issue really returns this book to the roots of what made me fall completely in love with it at the beginning. Vince and the crew travel to New York before Christmas for Vince’s film school interview, and it gives him time to strengthen his relationships with Gray (who still has some internal supernatural stuff going on) and Ivory (especially after learning just what work he’s been doing all his life). These characters are very loveable, and the strange world that Wyatt Kennedy and Luigi Formisano have constructed for them is fascinating. This is a hard book to describe, but it’s so inventive and charming. I think it’s one of the best on the stands, especially when it’s focused on character interactions.

Quick Takes:

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #3 – Jeremy Adams wrote this issue of the Absolute Power side series, which focuses on the Justice Society and their fight with one of the Amazo robots. This robot absorbs the powers of Green Lantern’s ring, which in turn seems to corrupt its systems, providing a bit of hope that Waller’s plans might not work out as she intends. These issues have been decent, and I’m glad I picked this up since it leads into the next issue of Green Lantern. I find it curious that DC decided to go with a different creative team and focal point for every issue of this series; it allows me to pick and choose which ones I want to read.

Blood Hunt #5 – Jed MacKay brings this year’s summer event to a satisfying conclusion, and, using a tried and true Marvel tactic, sets up the next big event, shifting the status quo for at least one of his monthly titles. Blood Hunt was decent – it stayed focused on a single problem, and managed to advance a few books (all written by MacKay) and tell a good story. I skipped the secondary and tertiary books outside of ones I’m already reading, so can’t speak to the wider event. I do hate what they ended up doing with Miles Morales, and I’m hoping it gets reversed soon. MacKay seems to be the head guy at Marvel these days, and he’s doing a fine job of it. I look forward to following the fall-out through his other series (Avengers, Doctor Strange, and Moon Knight).

Captain Marvel #10 – I haven’t minded Alyssa Wong’s run with Carol, but I also don’t think it’s been as good as Kelly Thompson’s, which I largely missed (but have almost entirely collected now). Ten issues given over to one threat might have been a bit too much, as the series often felt decompressed, and also lacking in character development. Yuna was an interesting addition to Carol’s family, but at times I felt like she was too much the focus of the title. Anyway, this run is over now, and it looks like Carol is only going to be on team books for a while. I like it when Marvel lets a character rest for a period, so I’m okay with this. Whoever takes her on next needs to have something new to say.

The Department of Truth #24 – This series is revealing the “truth” about the Kennedy assassination, and just how Lee Harvey Oswald was swept up in the machinations of both the Department of Truth and the Soviet Ministry of Lies. It helps create context for the larger story that James Tynion IV is telling in this series, but after such a long hiatus, I would rather see what’s happening in the present-day part of the story. Also, it’s a bit weird to be reading about a Presidential assassination these days, and while Tynion wouldn’t have known about Butler Pennsylvania before making this book, it shows once again how tapped in this series is. This issue talks a lot about how there were two competing worldviews during the Cold War, and it feels like this is relevant today.

Fantastic Four #22 – Ryan North’s work on this series continues to be a breath of fresh air. Reed and Alicia work together to keep people safe from vampires, and try to find a way to cure vampirism in New York while the rest of the family works to save each other and their neighbours from the same threat. The big ending of Blood Hunt is explored a little here, and is likely to have lasting consequences for this title. I like how North has kept this book separate from the rest of the Marvel Universe, but I guess that is going to change soon. While I don’t understand how there could be so many vampires in rural Arizona, I did think that this storyline is one of the best aspects of the Blood Hunt event, and helped make it feel more grounded. (I can barely get through the Weapon X-Traction story in this issue; I know I’ve missed chapters in books I don’t read, but this makes no sense to me. How is this the same Ryan North writing?)

The Forged #9 – This is a big issue (beyond the fact that they are all big issues, being oversized in terms of size and page count), as it hints at the real reason why the Phobes are going to war with the Eternal Empire, and suggests that the Eternal Empress was aware that these creatures existed in the other dimension that her ships use to transit space. The Forged of Scimitar-3 discover that Victory is still alive, and just about every character we’ve come to know has a decision or two to make. Greg Rucka, Eric Trautmann, and Mike Henderson are doing some of the best work of their careers on this book, which is perfectly balanced between character and plot, and has married an obsessive attention to detail and world building with a truly compelling story about honor and duty. I’m sad to see that there won’t be another new issue until March, but given the amount of work put into each issue, I can’t begrudge them the time to make the book as good as possible.

Grommets #3 – I am really loving this series. 80s nostalgia has been big for a while now, but that is not the draw for me. Instead, I am just enjoying the way Rick Remender and Brian Posehn are dragging their fictionalized younger selves through all of the tribulations of early teenagerhood. In this issue, the boys get too high and make fools of themselves in front of girls and one of their parents, which will likely have consequences for them down the road. Brett Parson’s art is lovely – it’s a little cartoonish but perfectly captures the awkwardness of this age and time. This is a really fun book, with the right amount of poignancy.

The Immortal Thor #13 – I’d hoped that having Hercules guest star for an issue might give this title the shot in the arm that it’s needed, but Al Ewing’s Thor is still leaving me cold. Ewing is my favourite writer at Marvel (I can say this confidently now that Kieron Gillen’s not writing for them), and this is the first time I haven’t liked something he’s doing. I don’t know what it is, but it’s just not for me. I think it’s time to take this off my pullfile list (which means I’ll still get the next couple of issues, and hopefully something will turn it around. I don’t even know why I don’t like it, except that the stories aren’t grabbing me. This issue has Thor and Herc going up against Nyx, who is not a character I even remember. When did she fight the Avengers? Am I starting to lose my memory?

Saga #67 – It’s always a big week when a new issue of Saga comes out, especially after a hiatus. Six months have passed, and Alanna and family are now ensconced in the traveling circus lifestyle. Hazel is twelve now, so she’s starting to go through some things she doesn’t fully understand, and it looks like BKV and Fiona Staples are setting us up for more family drama. This book is always gorgeous, and I enjoyed getting a good look at the circus, which is filled with odd new characters. I love this book.

Ultimate Spider-Man #7 – Now that things are fully established, I think Jonathan Hickman is taking some time to entrench his characters and their relationships. Harry Osborn and Peter work with Otto Octavius to better understand their costumes, while The Paper continues to grow, and Kingpin schemes. I’m enjoying this series a lot, and find Jonathan Hickman’s plans for it to be pretty interesting. I’m happy to see Marco Checchetto back on art duties, and am really looking forward to seeing how things play out with next issue’s guest star.

X-Force #1 – It’s time for yet another version of X-Force. This time around, Forge has put together a team, which he sees as his latest machine, to solve the world’s problems. Writer Geoffrey Thorne keeps some stuff a mystery, such as just what the power upgrade Forge gave himself means, and how it is that he has a little glowing ball that identifies threats to the world for him to solve. I like the lineup of this team, which includes Betsy, Rachel (I’m not sure what either of their hero names are now), Sage, Surge, and the new character Tank (it wouldn’t shock me if we learn he’s really Colossus). It’s a little odd that these characters all use their first names in the field, and that Sage is getting called Tessa again. I’m intrigued by Thorne’s approach, but like with the X-Men comic that came out a few weeks ago, I need to see that there’s more to the concept than what this first issue gave us. Artist Marcus To does a fine job with this, and I like the new costume designs. It’s interesting that this team doesn’t seem to be in contact with the other X-groups, and that is an aspect of post-Krakoan mutantdom that I am curious about. I’ll give this series the first arc or so to sell me on it, as I’m going to need to see more than a threat of the month approach to really get invested here.

X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse #4 – The final door is closed on the Krakoan era, as Apocalypse chooses his successor. I don’t want to give anything away, but I will say that where I haven’t been too impressed with Steve Foxe’s writing on some of his other X-Minis, this one showed a really strong understanding of some of the key players, and suggests that he might have some interesting things to say about some of these characters in the future. I imagine we’re not going to see Apocalypse, or Revelation, for a while now, as the From The Ashes books try to establish themselves as separate from Krakoa, but I’ll be curious to see where this leads whenever it gets picked back up. I enjoyed Netho Diaz’s art in this mini, and would gladly pick up another book with his name on it.

The Week in Music:

SML – Small Medium Large – International Anthem once again comes out of left field with an impressive album. SML are five musicians (I’m only familiar with Anna Butterss and Jeremiah Chiu) who got together and jammed to create this mix of jazz and electronic music. It’s pretty free flowing and strange in places, but it’s also fun and kind of driving. I imagine these sessions were a lot of fun to play at.

Kenny Garrett & Svoy – Who Killed AI? – I first heard about this album when Kamasi Washington recommended it in an interview, and his co-sign is always going to be enough for me. Kenny Garrett, a renowned sax player, has teamed up with Svoy to create an album that blends jazz and electronic music. It’s a little like Shabaka Hutchings’s group The Comet Is Coming, in that it features a lot of driving beats with the sax riding all over them. It’s a pretty cool album, and I like how it pushes the genres forward through experimentation and unlikely collaboration.

Kiasmos – II – The incredible ambient and neo-classical artist Ólafur Arnalds has teamed up again with Janus Rasmussen as Kiasmos, and together they make dance music that has a lot of strings matched with gentle beats. It’s a beautiful album that sometimes melts into the background and then commands your attention again. I never listened to their first album (I guess they started working together ten years ago, which is before I knew about Arnalds), and now feel like this is something I should be exploring. This is perfect for fans of Four-Tet or Caribou.