Blu-ray Review: Medeski Martin & Wood – Not Not Jazz

A while ago the world went nuts when Peter Jackson got his hands on all the footage for The Beatles’ Get Back sessions. Instead of making another feature documentary like Let It Be, Jackson created a miniseries. If you were a Beatles fanatic, it was a mind-blowing event. You’re watching Paul, John, George and Ringo creating the Let It Be album along with songs that ended up on Abbey Road. If you weren’t into the Beatles, you were completely on the outside trying to make sense of people in the soundstage and the roof of Apple Corp. While it was interesting to watch their creative process, there was a certain alienation. Medeski Martin & Wood – Not Not Jazz has the trio recording a new album and give people a sense how their sound comes together. They are a bit more welcoming in the documentary process.

In 2017, the trio unite to record their first studio album in seven years except they’re not interested in going into a real studio. Keyboardist John Medeski, bassist Chris Wood, and drummer Billy Martin want to record in an unusual space. They had done this before at a little shack a Hawaiian jungle. Shack-Man got them noticed by major publications. Originally, they were going to record in Tepoztlan, Mexico except there was a major earthquake right before they were leaving. They changed up the plan and rent a mansion in the Catskills that has a stunning view of the Hudson River. They have to set up a portable studio in the rustic space. We get to see a few of the issues that crop up by not recording at a place that doesn’t have recording equipment already in place. We also see the nightmare of a digital recording set up when the computer goes wonky.

Medeski Martin & Wood is an instrumental trio that started in jazz, but branched out as they became part of the jam band scene when they opened for Phish in the mid-90s. This led to them being a bit of a sensation. It’s hard to define their sound that merges a rock, soul, funk and jazz sound. The tag “Avante-groove” fits well. They discuss their decades together. When the trio comes together in 2017, they’re searching a bit for that groove within themselves and playing off each other. Each member isn’t arriving with complete songs to pass out. They are excited to once more be communicating with each other over music. They even communicate with the viewers as each member gets into the instruments they brought to the mansion.

The band’s manager Elizabeth Penta gives plenty of details of how they didn’t stay in jazz clubs. The band were always wanting to play at the rock clubs. She is also instrumental in bringing up various tensions within the trio. There have been times when two are improvising and the third feels completely left out. There are reasons why the trio haven’t recorded an album in so long.

The songs are great as they go from simple grooves to complicated jams. As far I can tell, there is not a Medeski Martin & Wood album from this session. I can’t confirm it, but is the movie the “record” of this Hudson River session? There’s not even like a massive list in the end credits identifying the various songs performed in the movie except to say they are all by the courtesy of the band. Which makes watching the film even more enjoyable sensing this is proper environment to hear the music. Not being a massive fan of Medeski Martin & Wood, I found myself completely engaged with Medeski Martin & Wood – Not Not Jazz. I get a sense of their history, personalities and most importantly their music. Now I’m going to have to listen to Shack-Man.

The Video is 2.35:1 anamorphic. It’s a great transfer as you see the details of the area that band are using to record. The Audio is 5.1 DTS-HD MA Surround Sound and 2.0 DTS-HD MA Stereo Sound. The mix works for both the members taking and jamming. The movie is subtitled in English.

The Trailer (2:02) talks about the band going from CBGB’s gallery to massive festivals to finally the mansion above the Hudson River.

Oscilloscope & MVDvisual present Medeski Martin & Wood – Not Not Jazz. Directed by Jason Miller. Starring John Medeski, Chris Wood, Billy Martin and Elizabeth Penta. Running Time: 77 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: August 9, 2024.