Rabblecast 656 – More Fun with Coffee, Mike Tyson, The Rocky Films, The Crow, and More!

*Show Note: This episode was originally recorded on June 13th.

Get set, get ready, because this episode is caffeine fueled! And it’s a good thing it is as we launch down multiple rabbit holes! And it all starts with a piping hot double shot of coffee.

From there we go into discussions about Mike Tyson and how he reignited his ego for his upcoming bouts, fun stories about the Rocky films and how Sylvester Stallone got the ball rolling for the franchise. Somehow we veer into, The Walking Dead and how bleak it would be to live in a zombie infested world. Which brings up the show, Naked and Afraid.

But we don’t stop there. No. We go into Doug’s recent trip to the Mahoning Drive-In in Pennsylvania and how they’re going to do a screening of, The Crow(1994) for the 30th anniversary.

And from there… you know what? Find out what else we talked about by listening in. We promise you, there’s so much more!

