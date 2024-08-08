Intensely Independent: The Micro-Budget Films of Blake Eckard arrives on DVD in Sept.

Part of independent filmmaking is figuring out anyway you can achieve your vision. You’re not spending months pitching to major producers for a $100 million budget. In the digital age, you’re just hustling for pals who can act and locations that fit your needs. Plus you might beg mom to make sandwiches for the crew. Blake Eckard is an indie filmmaker who understands the whatever it takes credo. Intensely Independent: The Micro-Budget Films of Blake Eckard brings together two of his films that were made two different ways. Bubba Moon Face was shot over five days. Coyotes Kill for Fun took three years. But what matters is that Blake was able to finish both films and now you watch them both at home when the DVD comes out in September. Here’s the press release from Synapse Films:

9/10/24

Synapse Films announces the Sept 10 release of Intensely Independent: The Micro-Budget Films of Blake Eckard on DVD.

The double-feature DVD features two of Blake Eckard’s most startling and harrowing films: Bubba Moon Face and Coyotes Kill for Fun.

In the searing familial dark drama Bubba Moon Face, a down-on-his-luck drifter named Horton Bucks (Tyler Messner) faces an impossible situation: caring for his brother’s newborn baby in a uniquely hostile environment. Shot over five days, Bubba Moon Face shows Eckard at his most resourceful, even using his own newborn child in the film.

Coyotes Kill for Fun tells the tale of a backwoods babysitter who helps a mother escape from her abusive boyfriend – only to have the boyfriend’s psychotic brother come back to town with violent intentions. In contrast to Bubba Moon Face’s breakneck production pace, Coyotes Kill for Fun was filmed over three years in Missouri, Montana and L.A. with multiple cinematographers (including Jon Jost). Despite its inconsistent production and locations, Eckard shows complete visual control. The result is a darkly violent, unified vision of terror in the rural south.

Special features include an audio commentary on Bubba Moon Face, Jost on Eckard – a video interview with indie film legend, Jon Jost, and a liner notes booklet.