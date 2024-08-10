Black Outside arrives on Digital in September

Black Outside explores what it takes to hike the Pacific Crest Trail from Mexico to Canada. For Gary Wilkerson, Jr., it takes overcoming a family that didn’t like going outdoors because of racism. Black families in the South didn’t want to worry about what sort of community they were hiking past on the trail. Have things changed on his journey? The documentary arrives on digital in September. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

Shout! Studios, in collaboration with Riverside Entertainment, is proud to present BLACK OUTSIDE, directed by Gary Wilkerson, Jr., and Mary Jeanes. This timely and unflinching documentary film that celebrates the power of human mettle and chronicles one man’s grueling journey to confront a generational fear will debut on major digital entertainment platforms for purchase and/or rent on September 3.

Produced by Whitney Clinkscales and Brian A. Loschiavo, BLACK OUTSIDE follows the transformative journey of filmmaker Gary Wilkerson, Jr., as he defies cultural norms and embarks on the adventure of a lifetime: hiking 2,600 miles from Mexico to Canada on the Pacific Crest Trail. As he struggles to navigate the breathtaking wilderness and treacherous terrain, we follow his profound path to self-discovery, forming unexpected bonds with fellow hikers and confronting deep-rooted generational fears of what happens to Black people in the woods.

Movie Synopsis

“That’s for White people…” A phrase that infuriated Gary Wilkerson, Jr. as a young, Black kid wanting to do outdoorsy things, like camping. He wasn’t old enough to understand that it was a warning, passed down from generations of Black Americans who weren’t permitted to explore the outdoors for fear of being killed. To confront this inherited fear, Wilkerson turns the cameras on himself to document his experience as he challenges himself to conquer the Pacific Crest Trail. This grueling 2,600-mile thru-hike from Mexico to Canada takes six months to complete. With the guidance and support of his ride-or-die best friend and fellow filmmaker Mary Jeanes, Wilkerson sets off on the adventure of a lifetime. This grueling journey is no easy feat – especially for a guy who’s never spent a night outside in his life.

As he struggles to navigate the breathtaking wilderness and difficult terrain, we follow his profound path to self-discovery, forming unexpected bonds with fellow hikers, and challenging the notion of what happens to Black people in the woods.

