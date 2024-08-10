George Romero’s Land of the Dead arrives on 4K UHD in October

When George Romero made Night of the Living Dead (1968), he had no idea that he’s launch a zombie revolution that would stretch around the world. He would later make Dawn of the Dead (1978) and Day of the Dead (1985). This seemed to be the trilogy people expected except 20 years later Romero’s zombie world would crawl up from the grave for Land of the Dead (2015). This would be his biggest production with major stars. Fighting the creatures were Simon Baker (The Mentalist), John Leguizamo (Romero + Juliet), Dennis Hopper (Easy Rider) and Asia Argento (XXX). There were even zombie cameos from Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, Tom Savini and Greg Nicotero. The film that showed up in theaters had to be toned down to get the R Rating. But George made sure the full cut was available on home video. Now that uncut version is going to look better than ever when Land of the Dead arrives on 4K UHD in October. Here’s the press release from Scream Factory with all the details:

Land of The Dead Collector’s Edition﻿

Available for the First Time on 4K UHD October 15, 2024 from Scream Factory

This October, bring home a new tale of terror with the release of Land of the Dead (2005) 4K UHD Collector’s Edition from Scream Factory. This is George Romero’s (Night of the Living Dead, Creepshow, Dawn of the Dead) fourth film in his iconic zombie franchise. Starring Dennis Hopper and Simon Baker, the gore-filled zombie film is a three-disc 4K UHD / Blu-Ray that features a new 4K transfer.



The release also includes a variety of bonus features, including both theatrical and unrated cuts of the film, audio commentary with Writer/Director George A. Romero, producer Peter Grunwald, and editor Michael Doherty, interviews with actors including John Leguizamo, Robert Joy, and Pedro Miguel Arce, a variety of behind the scenes featurettes, CGI tests, deleted scenes, and more! Fans can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutStudios.com.



Where the walking dead roam, a vast uninhabited wasteland and the living try to lead “normal” lives behind the high walls of a fortified city, a new society has been built by the hands of ruthless opportunists. With the survival of the city at stake, a group of mercenaries is called into action to protect the living from the evolving army of the dead waiting outside the city walls.