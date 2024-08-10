Last Straw arrives at Theaters and on Digital in September

Working the late shift can always be a bit dangerous. The freaks do come out at night. Last Straw has Jessica Belkin working the overnight at a diner. She gets a nasty surprise in the middle of her shift. The movie plays at select theaters and on digital in September. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

“A violent roller coaster ride” – Dread Central

“Rage-fueled home invasion horror with a twist” – Bloody Disgusting

OPENS IN SELECT THEATERS, DIGITAL AND ON-DEMAND ON SEPTEMBER 20, 2024

STARRING JESSICA BELKIN, TAYLOR KOWALSKI AND JEREMY SISTO

Get the thrill of your life as the small-town siege horror, LAST STRAW, hits select theaters and digital on September 20, 2024 from Shout! Studios. Bringing the night shift to a tension-filled breaking point, this sleepy diner-set horror marks the directorial debut from Alan Scott Neal stars Jessica Belkin (American Horror Story: Hotel), Taylor Kowalski (Snowfall) and Jeremy Sisto (Thirteen, Clueless), with a script by Taylor Sardoni and original score provided by Alan Palomo (Neon Indian).

A young waitress working the overnight shift alone at a rural, roadside diner finds herself in a fight for her life when she’s terrorized by a group of masked assailants. With no one to turn to, she will do everything she can to survive the night, even if it means striking back.

Not Rated | Run Time: 81 minutes