Last Straw arrives at Theaters and on Digital in September

Joe Corey

News, Press Releases

Working the late shift can always be a bit dangerous. The freaks do come out at night. Last Straw has Jessica Belkin working the overnight at a diner. She gets a nasty surprise in the middle of her shift. The movie plays at select theaters and on digital in September. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

Image

SHOUT! STUDIOS, BAD GREY AND AC3 MEDIA PRESENT

IN ASSOCIATION WITH SCYTHE AND BURN LATER

“A violent roller coaster ride” – Dread Central

“Rage-fueled home invasion horror with a twist” – Bloody Disgusting

Image

AN ALAN SCOTT NEAL FILM

Image

OPENS IN SELECT THEATERS, DIGITAL AND ON-DEMAND ON SEPTEMBER 20, 2024

STARRING JESSICA BELKIN, TAYLOR KOWALSKI AND JEREMY SISTO

Get the thrill of your life as the small-town siege horror, LAST STRAW, hits select theaters and digital on September 20, 2024 from Shout! Studios. Bringing the night shift to a tension-filled breaking point, this sleepy diner-set horror marks the directorial debut from Alan Scott Neal stars Jessica Belkin (American Horror Story: Hotel), Taylor Kowalski (Snowfall) and Jeremy Sisto (Thirteen, Clueless)with a script by Taylor Sardoni and original score provided by Alan Palomo (Neon Indian).

A young waitress working the overnight shift alone at a rural, roadside diner finds herself in a fight for her life when she’s terrorized by a group of masked assailants. With no one to turn to, she will do everything she can to survive the night, even if it means striking back.

Not Rated | Run Time: 81 minutes

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News Press Releases
Avengers #64 0 Banner Avengers Assemble 1980's Variant Cover

Marvel Comics & Avengers Forever #13 Spoilers & Review: Avengers Assemble Part 5 Unmasks Avenger Prime!

X Lives Of Wolverine 5 Spoilers 0 Banner E1647830367890

Marvel Comics & X Lives Of Wolverine #5 Spoilers & Review: Bleeding Into X Deaths Of Wolverine #5 Spoilers Via Preview?!

Thor Annual #1 2023 Banner

Marvel Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Tease New Era For Thor!

Inside Pulse Reverse Logo A

TV

Movies

Games

Comics

Fights

Wrestling

Figures

Music

Sports

About

Contact

Work With Us

Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© Inside Pulse
Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector