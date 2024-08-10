Succubus arrives on DVD and digital in September

Joe Corey

Things were different back in the days before the internet, when you suddenly found yourself single. You’d have to hit single bars and other events in an attempt to meet a new partner. But once the internet arrived, you no longer had to make such an effort. You could go on a dating app, type in a few keywords and set an age range and presto: you can locate your future soulmate. Of course the person on the other side could be lying about as much as your own profile. Succubus is about a man who goes online and find a woman who might hiding a bit of her history. The movie features Rosanna Arquette (The Linguini Incident and Desperately Seeking Susan) and Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy). The movie arrives on both DVD and digitally in September. You might want to watch the film before you go partner searching again. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios with all the details:

Image

Shout! Studios

Presents

A Kiss and Tale Productions and Pixium Film Group in Association with Convoke Media

A Film by R.J. Daniel Hanna

SUCCUBUS

Starring Brendan Bradley, Rachel Cook, Olivia Applegate, Emily Kincaid

With Rosanna Arquette and Ron Perlman

Image

TENSE HORROR THRILLER PREMIERES IN HOME THEATERS

FOR DIGITAL PURCHASE/AND RENTAL ACROSS MAJOR PLATFORMS AND ARRIVES ON HOME ENTERTAINMENT SHELVES

SEPTEMBER 24, 2024

Be careful what you swipe for…Beauty is skin deep.

Watch the Official Movie Trailer for SUCCUBUS

This Fall, brace yourself for a wild and brazen horror about the most terrifying series of events that could befall a guy or you. On September 24, Shout! Studios, in collaboration with A Kiss and Tale Productions, Convoke Media, and Pixium Film Group will release the highly anticipated, gruesome thriller SUCCUBUS across digital entertainment platforms for purchase and/or rent. The DVD is also available on the same day. This is a definitive entertainment release that horror enthusiasts and movie audiences won’t want to miss!

Written and directed by R.J. Daniel Hanna (Hard MilesMiss Virginia), SUCCUBUS boasts a talented cast of Brendan Bradley (A Tale Told by an IdiotDeath Valley), Rachel Cook (The Hack Job, Kill Shot), Olivia Applegate (Love & DeathEuphoria), Derek Smith (What/IfNarcos: Mexico), Emily Kincaid (London FieldsAbducted in Plain Sight) with Rosanna Arquette (Signs of LovePulp Fiction) and Ron Perlman (Nightmare AlleyDon’t Look Up).

Produced by Todd Slater, Anna Elizabeth James, Ari Novak, Ron Perlman, and R.J. Daniel Hanna, SUCCUBUS follows a young father going through a marital separation, joins a dating app, and matches with a beautiful but mysterious young woman…whose powers of seduction and manipulation entangle him in a mystery more horrifying than he could have ever imagined.  

Image

Brendan Bradley as Chris in SUCCUBUS

Coached by his over-sexed friend Eddie, Chris, a new father, joins the StarCrossed dating app “just to see what’s out there,” and eventually comes to the conclusion he should probably rekindle things with his estranged wife. But when he matches with Adra, a seductive young woman with a mysterious past, his curiosity gets the better of him, and he finds himself getting sucked into her world even as his own life falls apart. As Chris, Eddie, and Adra’s stalker, Dr. Zephyr circle her, Adra’s power grows, finally revealing her harrowing true nature.

Image

Ron Perlman as Dr. Zephyr in SUCCUBUS

Written and Directed by R.J. Daniel Hanna

Produced by Todd Slater, Anna Elizabeth James, Ari Novak, Ron Perlman, R.J. Daniel Hanna

Executive Producers: John Rhodes, Brian Scofield, Jennifer Ambrose, Rosanna Arquette, Rachel Cook

Executive Producers: Tyler Gould, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Braden Duemmler

Edited by Brian Scofield, Noam Klement, and R.J. Daniel Hanna

Production Designer, Eric Peterson

Director of Photography, Jimmy Jung Lu

VFX Supervisor, Lincoln Smith

Music by Andrew Brick Johnson

Costume Designer, Fiona Story

SUCCUBUS Premieres September 24, 2024 for Watch-At-Home

Available on Digital (Purchase/Rental) and DVD

AppleTV, Amazon, GooglePlay, YouTube, Microsoft, Fandango At Home,

﻿Bell Media, and other digital platforms

Image

Not Rated, 103 minutes

Shout! Studios

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
