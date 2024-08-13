Blu-ray Review: Cocaine Werewolf

I have never encountered a real-life werewolf, but I’ve found myself near people on cocaine. They have cornered me at clubs and parties and ranted a mile a minute about some genius idea that probably would have sounded astounding if I was on cocaine (which I’ve never been). You think it would be easy to get away by needing to refresh your drink. The nose powder makes them persistent to not back off until they need to run off to the bathroom for another bump. If given a choice between being attacked by a werewolf or forced to listen to someone on a cocaine bender – I would take the werewolf. Director Mark Polonia takes that choice away when he puts a Cocaine Werewolf on the prowl in rural Pennsylvania.

An OnlyFans model decides one night that she’s going to do a photoset dressed as Little Red Riding Hood except wearing a bikini that isn’t suitable for grandma’s house. Her photographer goes out to the car to get his wolf mask to add a little sizzle to his snapshots. Except as he returns to the shed, a real werewolf pops out of the woods and attacks him. The hairy creature then chases after the wannabe Red Riding Hood. At a small-town business, a cocaine deal goes extremely wrong when one dealer gets his retirement package right between the eyes. The other dealer gets a massive surprise when the werewolf sneaks into place and gets ahold of the powdered stash. Jack (Peter Rottentail‘s Brice Kennedy) is taking an Uber ride across Pennsylvania to get to New York City. The driver thinks he’s involved with an indie film being shot in the area. But he’s not in showbiz. Jack is stockbroker. When the driver takes an extra-long bathroom break, Jack also gets out of the car. Turns out they’re parked in front of the business where the dealers died. This isn’t a good thing as they encounter the werewolf. While the driver is murdered, Jack escapes with only a slight bite. He transforms into a werewolf, but not just a normal werewolf. He’s a cocaine werewolf and needs both humans and blow to survive. Where’s the best place to find people and blow? How about a movie set! Will anyone survive in the wilds of Pennsylvania?

Cocaine Werewolf delivers on the promise of showing us why of all the werewolves in cinema, a werewolf hooked on cocaine is something to extremely fear. Brice Kennedy does a Lon Chaney Jr. level of portraying a cursed man. However besides fearing the full moon, Brice has to keep his eye out for Columbian Marching Powder. The movie gets good and goofy when the action stumbles across the set of the crazy killer clown movie set. I appreciate that even though it’s a no budget film shooting with a tiny videocamera and the actress having to work as the special effects technician, the director remembered to bring his drugs. He has creative priorities. Director Mark Polonia (Camp Murder) has made dozens of these movies and this is one of his fangy finest. Cocaine Werewolf is truly no budget fun that transforms into hairy weirdness.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. The film was shot in 4K so the Blu-ray looks good. The Audio is LPCM 2.0 stereo so you can hear the cool soundtrack and sniffing werewolf effects easily.

Director’s Commentary Track with Mark Polania has him point out that the opening scene with the OnlyFans model was supposed to take place later in the film. He shot and delivered the film in a rather fast time. He was also happy that when they hooked up with Cleopatra, he was able to access the label’s catalog to get cool songs for his campy horror comedy. He talks about getting the actors to play it straight on screen to make the comedy better. The cast was extremely chill since they shot in December, so it was freezing. We learn who was in the werewolf costume.

Slideshow (2:22) includes press photos.

Cocaine Werewolf Trailer (1:24) has the groovy theme song to “Cocaine Werewolf.”

Cleopatra presents Cocaine Werewolf. Directed by Mark Polonia. Screenplay by Ford Austin & Tyger Torrez. Starring Brice Kennedy, Yolie Canales, James Carolus, Marie DeLorenzo, Tim Hatch, Titus Himmelberger, James Kelly & Jeff Kirkendall. Running Time: 77 Minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: August 17, 2024.