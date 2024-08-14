Dark Night of the Scarecrow spooks 4K UHD in September

Spooky Season is just around the corner and you’ll soon be driving past decaying cornfields. Amongst the brown stalks will be quite a few scarecrows that probably give you the creeps more than any birds that would hit the field for lunch. Dark Night of the Scarecrow scared millions of TV viewers a week before Halloween back in 1981. This was no happy TV movie. You might remember hiding under your parents’ coffeetable. Now it’s going to look even better with both a 4K UHD and Blu-ray version arriving in September. Also included is Dark Night of the Scarecrow 2 that came out 40 years later. Here’s the press release from VCI Entertainment:

VCI Entertainment Announces the Release of

Dark Night of the Scarecrows: 

Ultimate Collector’s Edition Double Feature

on 4K UHD and Blu-ray 

[4K UHD]

[Blu-ray]

9/10/24

On September 10th, VCI Entertainment presents Dark Night of the Scarecrow, and its 40-years-in-the-making sequel, Dark Night of the Scarecrow 2, bundled together in a Dark Night of the Scarecrows 1 & 2: Ultimate Collector’s Edition on 4K UHD and Blu-ray, packed with special features. 

Dark Night of the Scarecrow tells of the murder of a young girl, Marylee Williams (Tonya Crowe), and the vicious mob justice wrongly enacted on Marylee’s innocent, mentally challenged friend Bubba Ritter (Larry Drake). A cover-up by the murderous mob, led by Otis P. Hazelrigg (Charles Durning), results in a strange turn of events. Soon, one by one, the guilty are stalked and served a specific kind of justice by an unknown figure. When it made its premiere the week of Halloween in 1981, Dark Night of the Scarecrow was one of the highest rated TV movies of all time. 

Forty years in the making, Dark Night of the Scarecrow 2 picks up with Chris (Amber Wedding) and her young son Jeremy (Aiden Shurr), moving to the small town where the events of the first film took place. Chris finds a tattered scarecrow amongst the cornfields of her new home and tells the effigy her secret; the real reason she has come to this small town. Soon after, a mysterious figure begins to roam the fields of their new home… stalking them or protecting them from unknown threats? 

The special features for both the 4K UHD and Blu-ray editions include a new 2023 Dark Night of the Scarecrows Triple Fan commentary track, hosted by Heath Holland (Cereal at Midnight podcaster) and featuring Robert Kelly, a noted film historian, and super-fan Amanda Reyes, an expert on TV movies, author, and podcaster; the original Dark Night of the Scarecrow commentary track with writer J.D. Feigelson and director Frank DeFelitta; a new 2023 Dark Night of the Scarecrow commentary by J.D. Feigelson; “Bubba Didn’t Do It: 30 Years of the Scarecrow” by Daniel GriffithDark Night of the Scarecrows cast reunion Q&A recorded at the 2011 Frightfest Film Festival; 1981 CBS World Premiere broadcast Promo; 1985 CBS Network re-broadcast promo; and a photo gallery – Behind the Scenes.

Watch the trailer here:

