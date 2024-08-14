My Love Affair With Marriage arrives in September

If you’re a big fan of the various 90 Day Fiancé shows, you have sense that none of those people grasp what it means to married. The same is true for anyone on trapped on Love Island. My Love Affair With Marriage is an animate movie about a woman dealing with her relationship issues as she ponders getting hitched. Is she really ready and more importantly, are any of the guys marriage material? The movie comes out on Blu-ray in September. Here’s the press release from MVD Visual.

MVD Visual Announces the Release of
My Love Affair With Marriage
A Humorous Exploration of One Woman’s Quest for Perfect Love and Lasting Marriage in This Groundbreaking Animated Feature Film
Available on Blu-ray and DVD Sept 10!
This groundbreaking animated feature, My Love Affair With Marriage, follows Zelma (Dagmara Dominczyk, HBO’s Succession), a woman who navigates a series of romantic encounters, each one shaping her understanding of love and marriage. 

With unflinching honesty, she grapples with the conflicting forces of passion and disillusionment, her own desires, fears, and insecurities, painting a raw and intimate portrait of the human heart.

From acclaimed writer / director Signe Baumane (Rocks in My Pockets), along with an amazing voice cast that includes Matthew Modine (Stranger ThingsOppenheimer), Cameron Monaghan (Showtime’s ShamelessThe Giver) and Stephen Lang (Avatar), this award-winning film features striking visuals, poignant storytelling and a cinematic experience that will linger in the hearts and minds of viewers long after the credits roll.

“Written and directed with wild imagination… It’s a moody, unpredictable tale of love and loss, stuffed with vivid metaphors. It is remarkably beautiful.” – Natalia Winkelman, The New York Times

“Latvian filmmaker Signe Baumane quietly delivered one of the best female resistance films of the year — and it’s animated… My Love Affair With Marriage is an exuberant and complex movie about the journey to female rebellion.” – Candice Frederick, Huffington Post

Bonus materials include:

• Penny Stamps Distinguished Speaker Series Presents Director Signe Baumane on the Making of My Love Affair With Marriage

• Original Theatrical Trailer

• Optional English, Spanish, French and Latvian Subtitles

