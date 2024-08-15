4K Blu-ray Review – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga





It’s hard to say why Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga failed to bring in audiences during its theatrical run, as it’s a gorgeous, action-packed, high-octane origin story of the scene stealing character in Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa. Of course, it’s not easy being the follow-up to a film that not only received a nomination for Best Picture but is also widely regarded as one of the best action films of all time, yet at the same time one would think that those merits would actually benefit the prequel, given the established trust the audience would have with co-writer/director George Miller and the series going in.



Alas, that was not the case and the film made less than half of its predecessor at the box office. It wasn’t the only movie to underperform at the time, so it’s possible that it was just poor timing. It also doesn’t help that Fury Road came out in 2015 and that momentum of new life being breathed into the Mad Max franchise seemingly slowed a bit. There’s also the fact that Furiosa is a prequel, telling her story leading up to the beginning of Fury Road, and as great as a movie is there can be that uphill battle that a prequel must face that sometimes people would rather see where a character is going instead of where they’ve been.



I personally don’t agree with that, as a prequel done well can end up being at least as strong a film as the original, and while that’s not the case here (again, we’re talking Oscar nominee for Best Picture and one of the best action films of all time), Furiosa is a fantastically fun movie that I strongly believe will find its wider audience in home viewings.



Another reason that some may have decided against checking it out is that Charlize Theron wasn’t involved, as this is the origin story of Furiosa, taking place 15-20 years prior to Fury Road. Again, I view this as a mistake, for as much as I love Theron and her work in Fury Road, the character is done right by those who bring her to life here. The first hour of the film sees an incredibly young Furiosa (Alyla Browne) being kidnapped and learning the ways of the Wasteland alongside her abductor, Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). Then as the years pass the role is taken over by Anya Taylor-Joy, who is the perfect choice to play the character at this influential time in her life. Taylor-Joy gives off the same vibes introduced by Theron, along with her own take because while she’s been through an incredible amount, there’s still more to come. By this point the majority of the time we see Furiosa is with her signature black engine grease painted on the upper half of her face, and Taylor-Joy’s eyes stand out beautifully against it, really allowing them to speak to the characters emotions when words won’t do.



Miller does a magnificent job of making Furiosa its own film, avoiding simply retreading all the same beats of Fury Road, all while also keeping a familiar tone to the beloved franchise. While Hemsworth’s Dementus is the main antagonist, we’re quickly reintroduced to a younger Immortan Joe, who already has the citadel that Furiosa is escaping from in Fury Road up and running. We learn how she became a part of that world, and much like the title of the film suggests, it expands on the already established Mad Max lore, helping to build upon the desolate world in which these characters exist.



There’s loads of action, and while Fury Road was one incredibly intense, truly epic chase scene, Furiosa has moments when it slows down and focuses on adding layers to these younger characters. There’s still a plethora of action, and it’s clear that the pacing will still be pretty steady right out of the gate as Furiosa’s mother gives chase to those who abduct her. The movie is 30 minutes longer than Fury Road, though it doesn’t hurt the pacing as a whole. I’m sure the argument could be made that 15 minutes could’ve been lost in places to tighten it up, but this installment is much more about world-building, and filling in characters than it is about a singular focused plot, so it’s not something that bothered me.



Miller had said back in 2015 that he had a few more stories to tell in the Mad Max world, and Furiosa was one of them. The other involved Tom Hardy’s Mad Max and what he was up to in the year prior to Fury Road, which would make two prequels that end exactly where Fury Road begins. Will that film see the light of day given the lukewarm reception to Furiosa at the box-office? That’s harder to say. Whether more happens in the wastelands or not, fans of the franchise should be thrilled that Miller was able to add on two spectacularly action-packed chapters that set the bar for any future installments incredibly high.



Overall Movie Score: 4.5/5



4K Blu-ray Video and Audio Review:



The HDR10/Dolby Vision visuals of Furiosa are exactly what fans would hope for when it comes to home viewings. While this movie is the type of film that begs for a theatrical viewing, the transfer of it to 4K makes watching it at home with a big TV and surround sound setting as close a setting as one could ask for. The film is heavy on orange and blue hues with the day and night scenes, and it works wonderfully. The details in the desert, and the feeling that this is a true wasteland ring true at every moment. Especially since the film starts in Furiosa’s homeland, where there’s actual plants and fruit growing, and things look alive and vibrant in comparison to what the majority of what the rest of this now desolate world has to offer. Details on characters and clothing are fantastic, and the action sequences are phenomenal. Everything about this home transfer is spot on and will only help the film gain a larger audience in the years to come.



On the audio side of things, what else can you say about the Dolby Atmos mix other than it’s perfect. The engines revving from every angle for almost 90% of the movie never gets tiresome, and the action never fails to pull you in thanks to the room shaking surround sound that blasts from all sides, clearly and all encompassing. The dialogue is clean and clear, front and center, as it should be, and there’s never a reason to adjust the audio unless it’s to stop your speakers from shattering the windows because of the power pumping through them. Much like the picture, this audio mix is all fans could hope for and doesn’t hold back. Both top tier transfers for a top tier viewing experience.



Special Features



Highway to Valhalla: In Pursuit of Furiosa – This massive feature comes in at just under an hour in length and is what all fans of film would love to see in every home release of a massive picture. That’s not something that can always happen, but when it does, man is it special. We’ve got Miller front and center here talking about production, casting, and everything involved in the film. There are also other cast and crew that join throughout to talk about their experiences, including Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth. This is a must-watch for fans of the film, or fans of filmmaking in general. It’s just a lot of fun, and I always want more features of this size when the film can support them.



Darkest Angel: Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa – This featurette comes in at the expected 10-minute range, and focuses on Taylor-Joy taking on the role, bringing her to life, how she fits into the Mad Max saga, and the usual – but still often interesting – notes that you find in these featurettes.



Motorbike Messiah: Chris Hemsworth as Dementus – Again, we’ve got 10-minutes set aside to focus on Hemsworth’s character, much like the above did with Taylor-Joy. Both of these featurettes are a solid size for being focused on the single character, and it’s nice to delve a little deeper into the actor’s mindset for playing these roles – especially one where Hemsworth gets to go a bit over the top as the antagonist.



Furiosa: Stowaway to Nowhere – This is an 11-minute feature that focuses on the big stowaway action sequence, which is 15-minutes in length and took 200 stunt people. This is a great look into how hard shooting such a sequence can be, and we really get to see some of the difficulties in what putting together what turns out to be a fantastic action sequence truly are.



Metal Beasts & Holy Motors – We’ve got an almost 15-minute feature that focuses on the post-apocalyptic world of unique and crazy vehicles that Mad Max films are so well-known for. There’s nothing not to love about this feature (or any of them, honestly), as they really hit the nail on the head for everything added to these special features. Not one is worth skipping over, and all bring something to the table.



Disclaimer: A review copy of this Blu-ray was sent to me to cover in honest and truthful fashion.



Warner Bros. Pictures Presents Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Directed by: George Miller. Written by: George Miller, Nick Lathouris. Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Alyla Browne, Lachy Hulme, George Shevtsov, Angus Sampson, Charlee Fraser, Nathan Jones, Josh Helman. Running time: 148 Minutes. Rating: 14A. Released on 4K Blu-ray: Aug. 13, 2024.