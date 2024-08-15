Rabblecast 657 – The Passing of Donald Sutherland, MCU Blade Delays, Jim Varney Talk

*Show Note: This episode was originally recorded on June 27th.

Donald McNichol Sutherland (aged 88) was a Canadian actor. With a career spanning six decades, Mr. Sutherland received numerous accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards as well as a BAFTA Award nomination. He is more recently rememberd for his role as, President Snow in The Hunger Games Franchise (2012-2015).

Other notable roles in film and TV: The Dirty Dozen (1967), M*A*S*H (1970), and Kelly’s Heroes (1970). He subsequently appeared in many leading and supporting roles, including Animal House (1978), Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978), JFK (1991), Six Degrees of Separation (1993), Without Limits (1998), and Pride & Prejudice (2005).

We discuss the recent news of more delays slowing down the production on Blade and his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has been five years since the announcement of the film and Mahershala Ali as the titular character. What will it take to make this film happen?

We also talk about actors getting typecast and how they might struggle finding different roles. In particular, Jim Varney or as the audience might know him, Ernest P. Worrell. As Ernest he had a string of comedic hits. But could he have been a more dramatic actor?

All of this and so much more!

We are The Rabblecast!

@Rabblecast on X

Rabblecast page on Facebook

Rabblecast channel on Youtube

Rabblecast@gmail.com to send in stories, pictures, thoughts, etc.