The Weekly Round-Up #767 w/ Ultimates #3, X-Factor #1, X-Men #2, Absolute Power: Task Force VII #4, and more

Best Comic of the Week:

Gilt Frames #1 – I’m a big fan of cartoonist Matt Kindt, so I tend to order his books, especially the ones he draws, without reading any solicitation text. I was surprised to see that the first issue of this three-issue miniseries is square bound and $10, but didn’t mind one bit once I started reading it. For this series, Kindt is co-writing with his mother, Margie Kraft Kindt, and it injects some life and difference into his writing. The book is about an older woman and the young man she’s raised, who is now an adult. Together, they travel the world looking for antique frames, rare books, and solving murders, apparently. In this series, they travel to Paris because the woman wants to learn more about a pair of antique chairs she’s picked up. What’s made her suspicious is the way in which the person she beat during bidding has been persistent in wanting them, and it’s not long before their trip turns into a murder mystery, in the best tradition of that genre. Kindt’s art and dull colours always look great on the newsprint that Dark Horse uses for his books, and this series is no exception. I quickly bought into this eccentric pair and their life together, and am ready for the next chapter. I appreciated the extended page count on this issue, as it afforded the book lots of space to move at a languid pace. Kindt does some really cool stuff.

Quick Takes:

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #4 – I grabbed the last two issues of this series because they are directly related to other books I’m reading, and were by creators I enjoy. This issue, by Pornsak Pichetshote and Claire Roe, focuses on Nightwing and a small band of heroes he’s working with to help resist Amanda Waller. I was suckered in by the inclusion of The Ray, but the fight between Ms. Martian, Tim Drake, Voodoo, Dick, and Ray and Failsafe, the robot version of Batman, didn’t feel very consequential. I like Roe’s art, but found this issue a little unbalanced. The Steve Trevor plotline, which is carried through each creative team’s time on the book, is also feeling a little disjointed. I might skip the rest of this series.

Batman and Robin #12 – Damian confronts Bane for the first time since Alfred’s death, and it forces him to take a look at who he really is. Bane can be a completely generic, idiotic character, or he can be written with nuance and sophistication. Luckily, Joshua Williamson is good at handling this character, and his child, so we get an interesting comic. It doesn’t hurt that Juan Ferreyra is drawing this book now.

The Domain #2 – This series is basically a “comic within a comic”, as it is the comic that is being created by the characters of Public Domain. That said, it doesn’t really reach the level of Hamlet’s play within a play, or even the pirate comic in Watchmen, but it’s starting to become pretty cool as its own thing. The three main characters discovered a crashed alien ship, and picked up the bracelets that give them the power of The Domain. The problem is, they have to share the power, and it is already creating rifts in their collective friendship. I like this concept, and think that Chip Zdarsky and Rachel Stott are doing a fine job of fleshing out the minimal information we got from Public Domain.

Fantastic Four #23 – Once again, Ryan North digs into his strange science bag, this time finding a story about invisible particles hitting the Earth, and the FF have to leap into action to try to solve the problem, which involves a lot of dying tentacle aliens. As much as I enjoy North’s writing on this book, and the way he’s centred the team as science explorers, I’m not sure how I feel about his continued portrayal of Johnny Storm as an absolute moron. I figured at first we’d slowly see that Johnny is hiding his intelligence, but instead, he seems to be forever leaning into being jokey and silly, and I’m getting a little tired of it. North has given both Reed and Sue, and especially Alicia, opportunities to grow and become more fully realized. It’s odd that he’s doing the opposite with Johnny. Other than that, I do love this series.

Green Lantern #14 – I’m glad I decided to pick up the Task Force VII issue that Jeremy Adams wrote a couple of weeks ago, because it ended up being pretty key to following all that’s going on in this book. We are in firm Absolute Power Tie-In land with this issue, as Hal works to escape Amanda Waller and the Amazo that took out the Justice Society. Carol decides to go undercover to try to help the heroes, and things continue to evolve on Oa. It’s a solid issue, if not one that stands on its own. The backup story has art by Darick Robertson, which was a real nice surprise. This series had a rough start, but I’ve been enjoying it more and more lately.

Into the Unbeing Part One #3 – Zac Thompson and Hayden Sherman continue their odd eco-horror series. The three remaining main characters continue to explore what is clearly a massive body, from the inside. The three scientists are starting to turn on one another, as they can’t agree on where they are or what is happening. Sherman’s work is great, as he portrays a deeply weird world, and Thompson’s writing is compelling. I’m struggling to remember which character is which, but can’t just enjoy the story anyway.

The Immortal Thor #14 – I’m still struggling to find an entry point with this series, and I don’t really understand it. Up to now, I’ve been a huge fan of just about everything that Al Ewing has written, but these wordy interactions between gods are just not interesting me. I’ve always found Thor a tough sell, having really only ever enjoyed the character when Walt Simonson was writing him, or when Jane Foster replaced him. I think it’s time to let this title go, so I will stop preordering it. I feel like I gave it a good chance.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #23 – Now that he’s been turned into a vampire, Miles is struggling to maintain his self-control. It’s suggested that even when he thinks he’s using restraint, he really isn’t. This issue gives us some insight into Miles’s girlfriend, Starling, and has Miles talk to Doc Samson/Sasquatch in therapy. Like with much of Cody Ziglar’s run, the story is a little too decompressed, so not enough happens. Also, I’m not sure why Ziglar is so determined to give Miles an incredibly lame, mythology-based rogues gallery, but we get a new addition here. I really wish this book would pack more content into every issue; I’d be curious to see how the Moraleses are handling Miles’s transformation, but that’s not here.

Napalm Lullaby #6 – After the last issue filled in all the necessary backstory, explaining this world and what our two heroes are hoping to do to help save it, this issue has a heavy focus on action. The Janitor, their sister, comes to stop them from taking away the Magnificent Leader, and it leads to a massive fight. I’ve been enjoying this book, and all the world building that Rick Remender and Bengal have done for it. I guess it’s going on a bit of a hiatus now, and I look forward to it returning in a few months.

Outsiders #10 – The new Drummer takes a big heel turn this issue, as we learn that she’s been planning all along to restore her world (which I guess is the original Wildstorm Universe?) at the expense of all others. Batwoman and Batwing move to stop her, but she’s been planning for a long time. I just realized that there is no new issue of this book solicited for October, and I wonder if it’s coming to an end. This has been a strange little title, but I’ve enjoyed it a lot and would gladly keep reading it (although I guess the team is pretty fractured at this point).

Precious Metal #3 – I’ll freely admit that I’m not sure I’m completely following the story in Precious Metal, but I love Ian Betram’s art and the incredibly strange world he portrays, so it’s all good. This is a highly Surrealistic comic, and maybe I’m just not sharp enough for it, I don’t know. It’s good, and we do learn a little more about the powers of the child that the main character is hunting for, but I’m missing the nuance, I fear.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #49 – We’re nearing the end of Greg Pak’s long run with Vader, the longest of the Marvel era, and I still find this book torn between great elements and things that don’t work. I’m not sure why I’m supposed to care about the MARS Corps, the enhanced Rebels that have been knocking around in this title for a while, but who, I think, only got named in this issue. Likewise, Administrator Moore’s scheming never really drew me in, I think largely because it’s never really been clear what she wants or is looking for. I am curious to see how next issue’s meeting between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader plays out, as we’re approaching the start of Return of the Jedi.

Transformers #11 – The scale of this book continues to grow, as Daniel Warren Johnson and Jorge Corona have the Autobots attempt a rescue mission just as Shockwave works to restore the Energon levels of his base on Cybertron with energy stolen from Earth’s oceans. I like how Johnson is finding space to build these characters, giving some good scenes to Elita and Arcee. I really never thought I’d be enjoying a Transformers comic like this.

The Ultimates #3 – Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri continue to impress with this series, which is making a lot of waves. Iron Lad, Thor, and Sif head to an island where gamma experiments have wrought massive changes, hoping to find an army that will help them defeat the Maker. Instead, they find much more realistic consequences of gamma radiation. This issue is a little disturbing, as the images of damaged and disabled children remind me a little too much of what I see in my newsfeed this year. Camp is probably the hottest writer in comics at the moment, and this issue helps to show why. I like the done-in-one structure of this series so far, and how he packs a lot of story into each issue. It’s curious that, as Tony builds his team, we are not seeing many of them after their first appearances, but I feel like Camp has a lot of ground to cover in a short time, having implemented a countdown on this series’s length (or at least, on how long they have until the Maker returns). Frigeri is also doing some amazing things. At times, especially when he draws Banner, he seems to capture the feel of the original Ultimates series, and Bryan Hitch’s work on it, but he also is making this book his own. This is my most anticipated book each month now, and I’m happy to see that it’s remaining unpredictable and challenging.

Vampirella #671 – When Christopher Priest starts a new arc, you might expect some explanation, but that’s not the way Priest operates. In the future, Katie will draw some characters on a paper. This has a bearing on what happens to Draculina, who is now existing in a dream reality. In the real world, both Nyx and Dracula turn up, but it’s not clear why yet. Vampirella is nowhere to be seen in this issue, which is a bit disappointing after the last page of the last issue, but I always trust Priest. There’s a new artist on the book, Iván F. Silva, and while his stuff is nice, I prefer the regular artist’s work. Every month, I’m amazed that Priest is still writing this title; I think we’re getting close, across all the relaunches and miniseries, to tying the length of his Black Panther run, which remains one of my all-time favourite comics.

Vengeance of the Moon Knight #8 – Marc’s back, and it’s great to see how the different people at the Midnight Mission react to his return. Jed MacKay’s work with this character has been great, and I’ve particularly enjoyed how this Vengeance series has focused on the supporting characters that he’s added to Moon Knight’s world. If you read my other column, you know I’ve been immersing myself in Moon Knight’s history lately, and while this portrayal of him is drastically different from the ones that went before, it also feels true to the character and works so much better than other attempts have. I am looking forward to seeing what Marc does about the guy who’s been impersonating him, which despite what this issue’s cover might suggest, will happen next issue.

X-Factor #1 – This was the relaunch book that I saw as perhaps having the most potential, based just on the lineup and the fact that Mark Russell is writing it. I was expecting it to be a bit cheeky, but didn’t really know what the concept would be. It seems that Russell is going for a blend of the classic Giffen/DeMatteis Justice League with Miligan and Allred’s X-Force/X-Statix. We’ve got a Max Lord media type who is funding X-Factor as a sanctioned government team that also focuses on their social media presence. Somehow, he’s got Angel to run the team, but he’s only been able to staff it with D-list or brand new mutants (although personally, I was happy to see Rusty from classic X-Factor turn up). With the public not that interested, the Max Lord guy goes about arranging a mission that does not go well, and leads us towards the next line-up. I found the tone of the book to be amusing, and like Bob Quinn’s art. My problem is that nothing about this felt new or fresh. I’ve read JLI, and X-Statix. I don’t see enough yet to differentiate this book from either of those, or to match them in terms of quality. I don’t understand how Angel is going through yet another unexplained status quo change (What happened to X-Corp? Why can’t he change into Archangel anymore, even though he did that a few weeks ago in Heir of Apocalypse?), nor why a founding X-Man with money would put himself in this situation. I’m also not sure I understand how Havok is back with Polaris, especially since we last saw him with Madelyne Pryor (there is some comment about how he stopped being a zombie, and a reference to an online comic I’ll never read). A lot of the characters feel off to me, and that has me concerned. In the new lineup, I see some characters I really like. Frenzy has had an excellent arc over the last decade and I hope it’s continued. Pyro became likeable when he was in the Marauders, and I don’t want him to go back to being a generic jerk character. Why would Cecilia Reyes be on this team? Nothing that’s ever happened to her makes that make sense to me. So, I’ll bide my time and watch. Russell is good at satirical comics (read One-Star Squadron), but maybe isn’t so good with continuity and established characters (OSS got Power Girl very wrong). I don’t know; I want to like this book a lot, but my guard is up.

X-Men #2 – The second issue of Jed MacKay’s run, and the new era of the X-Men, is definitely an exciting issue, but it doesn’t progress any larger story. Cyclops and his field team respond to the news of a new mutant in San Francisco, but arrive to find the city being invaded by aliens. These two things are connected, of course, and the issue gives the team lots of space to run around and do their thing. I feel like there are some aspects to this series that aren’t working for me. I’m not sure why the X-Men’s Marauder (their shape-changing spaceship) needs either a big death’s head on its front, or a rail gun designed just to shoot the Juggernaut at things. In a way, this feels a little too toyetic for me, and by not including any of the X-Men living in Alaska until the very end, it suggests this will just be an action series, and I want more than that. Ryan Stegman’s art is nice and kinetic, but I’m still bothered by how young Scott looks, and I hate the way he draws Psylocke’s sword (swords are supposed to look sharp; this looks more like she’s waving around a shawarma skewer). I still have hope though, especially given how much I’m enjoying the rest of MacKay’s output these days.

Bargain Comics:

SHAZAM! #1 – I picked up the first of the Mark Waid/Dan Mora SHAZAM! series a little while ago but just got to it now. Waid captures the fun of Billy Batson being ‘The Captain’ (every time I see that name, I think of the time when Steve Rogers adopted his black suit before it became the look of USAgent), and works to balance his history and his movie appearances. I don’t love that the other Marvel Family members from the movie are around the current DCU, but since most of them are depowered I can manage it. Dan Mora’s art is great, and this looks promising. I should probably grab more of this run, or get the trade or something.

6 Sidekicks of Trigger Heaton #1-6 – This was a really fun miniseries by Kyle Starks and Chris Schweizer. It’s about a terrible action TV actor who spent his career bullying everyone around him, but he reserved the worst of himself for the actors who were his sidekicks on their different shows. After he turns up dead in an apparent suicide, one of his former sidekicks decides that he was murdered, and goes about connecting with the others to start investigating. The series features a war with the stunt actor union, huge brawls with bikers, and some pretty crazy action sequences. Schweizer’s art has a real flow to it, which matches the unserious tone of the comic perfectly. This would actually be a really good comedy movie, I think. I know that both Starks and Schweizer always deliver quality work on their own, so it’s nice to see them working together.

The Week in Music:

Ibibio Sound Machine – Pull The Rope – I got to see this band play earlier in the summer, and while they didn’t have any merch with them, I felt the need to add this album to my collection. Ibibio Sound Machine, from England, features the vocals of Eno Williams, who sings in both Ibibio and English, over a rich bed of electronics and live instruments. The overall sound blends afrobeat sensibilities with jazz and electronic music. It’s music for the dance floor, but it’s about stuff too. The band is fantastic live, so if they come through your town…

EABS – Reflections of Purple Sun – The Polish jazz scene continues to surprise and delight. On this album, EABS plays tribute to Tomasz Stańko, and his Purple Sun album of 1973. EABS incorporates electronics in their playing, and create a jazz album that is just as comfortable on the dance floor. I don’t know Stańko’s work, and didn’t find it necessary to enjoy this album on its own merits. This thing pulses and throbs, but also showcases some incredible playing. Astigmatic Records have opened up the world of Polish jazz to me, and I’m thankful.