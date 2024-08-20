Sirocco and the Kingdom of Winds arrives on digital in September

Things are going to get trippy with the arrival of Sirocco and the Kingdom of Winds in September on digital platforms. The animated film from director Benôit Chieux has two people get swept into a strange world where they are transformed. Can they ever get back? Here’s the press release from GKIDS and Shout! Studios with all the details:

GKIDS Presents

SIROCCO AND THE KINGDOM OF WINDS,

AVAILABLE ON ALL MAJOR DIGITAL PLATFORMS ON SEPTEMBER 17

New York, NY – Enter a fantastical and exhilarating world on September 17 when Sirocco and the Kingdom of Winds is released on all major digital platforms in North America from GKIDS with distribution by Shout! Studios. The tale of two sisters taking on a wonderous adventure and facing a menacing wizard won the Audience Award at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and is a delight for animation fans and families alike.

One day, the adventurous Juliette and her sister Carmen find an enchanted toy and get swept away into the Kingdom of the Winds. They are transformed into cats and find themselves in a fantastical new world full of flying divas, technicolor dragons, and other mind-melting creations. When Juliette causes an accident that draws the ire of the local inhabitants, the Mayor gives Juliette to the beautiful songstress Selma and sentences Carmen to marry his son as punishment. The sisters must find a way to escape before the wedding bells ring, but the key to their journey home lies with Sirocco, the mysterious wizard feared for his ferocious storms.

A psychedelic fairy tale years in the making comes from the imagination of award-winning director Benôit Chieux. With captivating creatures and a vibrant Seussian world, Sirocco and the Kingdom of Winds is a kaleidoscopic fantasy adventure bursting with charm and wonder.

