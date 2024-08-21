4K UHD Review: High Crime (3-Disc Limited Edition)

The Italian film world in the late 20th Century was all about trends. When a movie became a block buster, almost overnight, a wave of films in that genre swept across the cinemas of Italy and Europe. Among these waves were Sword & Sandal, Spaghetti Western and Giallo. In the early ’70s, the Poliziottesco took over movie theaters as they replicated the attitude of Dirty Harry. They gave theater goers a slew of cops who weren’t going to be held back from busting bad guys by legal red tape. Another major American film had a serious impact in the genre when The French Connection arrived in Italy. The Oscar winning cop thriller has a narcotics detective (Gene Hackman) chasing a heroin smuggler (Fernando Rey) around New York City. Heroin was becoming a major issue in Italy so this was the perfect time to make their own version without doing a true remake. High Crime has Franco Nero investigating a heroin smuggling operation in port city of Genoa, Italy.

Vice-Commissioner Belli (Django‘s Franco Nero) is hot on the trail of a Lebanese drug smuggler who has smuggled himself into the port of Genoa. He catches the guy after a high pursuit chase with the smuggler hidden in an ambulance. Before he can get the guy back to police headquarters, the case explodes. Commissioner Aldo Scavino (The Shawshank Redemption‘s James Whitmore) isn’t happy since it looks like a mob hit by a new organization working the streets. Belli attempts to find out more about the new mafia franchise by paying a visit to Cafiero (Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie‘s Fernando Rey). The traditional mob boss has retired to his garden. He is not happy about the new operation in town. He doesn’t give any real information to Belli, but Cafiero wants to deal with the new guys with his old-fashioned ways. He orders his right-hand man Rico (A Fistful of Dollars‘ Daniel Martin) to disrupt their heroin smuggling operation. However, the new guys have a rat on Cafiero’s team. Making matters even worse, the new guys send their man to handle the Commissioner and his secret dossier on Mafia connections in the city. Can Belli handle a city about to explode in violence and dope?

While High Crime was released in some markets as The Marseilles Connection, this is not a shot-by-shot remake of The French Connection. The prime difference is that Belli isn’t Popeye Doyle. Nero plays his character as a bit more sophisticated and suaver. He has a kid that he has to take care of during this deadly case. He does have to deal with his daughter curious in meeting his girlfriend Mirella (Tentacles‘ Delia Boccardo). The film has an immediate French Connection feel when Fernando Rey appears on the screen. He was the French man that wanted to connect New York City with all that heroin. In High Crime, Rey puts up the appearance of a retiree. He’s not making a sequel (which he did with Hackman on French Connection II). James Whitmore hits a deep level of stoic on the screen as he deals with Nero’s hotheaded character. There’s extreme head butting between these two actors in the scene where Belli must convince him to take his mafia dossier to higher authorities.

Keep an eye out for the little girl playing hopscotch early in the movie. It’s Natasha Richardson (The Handmaid’s Tale). How did she end up in an Italian cop film? Her mother Vanessa Redgrave was involved with Franco Nero. While the couple broke up in the early ’70s, Redgrave and Nero eventually married in 2006.

High Crime proved the be as big of a box office smash in Italy as The French Connection when released in the summer of 1973. Director Enzo G. Castellari created an Italian film about heroin smuggling that wasn’t repeating William Friedkin’s formulas. He did capture the same vibe. Audience got more without it being the same. High Crime really got other producers eager to create more Poliziottesco flicks.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) has Dolby Vision. The transfer brings out the details of ’70s Genoa and Marseille. The Audio is DTS-HD MA 1.0 Mono in both the Italian and English tracks. Franco does his own voice in both versions. The subtitles are English, French and Spanish.

Audio Commentary with Co-Writer/Director Enzo G. Castellari and his song and Blue Underground head Bill Lustig was recorded in 2004. Enzo talks about how he shot the tunnel shot for the opening. There’s talk about The French Connection connections within the movie. Enzo wanted to capture the Bullitt car chase excitement.

Audio Commentary with star Franco Nero and filmmaker Mike Malloy (Eurocrimes!) get into how everything came together. Franco was making a western with Anthony Quinn when he got word that Enzo would like to meet with him in person about the movie. He had never met Enzo before. He didn’t want to work with Enzo at first. He was lined up for another movie and kept thinking about High Crime. The director of the new project was trashing Enzo to him and he decided to give Enzo a chance. They talk about the stunt crew for the car chase action.

Audio Commentary with Film Historians Troy Howarth, Nathaniel Thompson and Eugenio Ercolani give a lot of background on the production, the cast and what was going on in Italian cinema at the time. They view it as a key gem in the European crime films. They are excited it is out in 4K UHD after a checkered history of multiple cuts released.

Blu-ray with the movie and most of the bonus features.

The Genoa Connection (25:13) has director Enzo G. Castellari and star Franco Nero discuss making the film. Enzo says that the producer wanted to make a cop film after the success of Execution Squad. The director wanted the film to have elements from The French Connection and Bullitt. Enzo enjoyed being able to bring elements of the American films he loved into his movie. Nero considers it the Italian version of French Connection. Nero’s father was a cop so he was used to the life without having to do too much extra research.

From Dust To Asphalt (28:17) lets director Enzo G. Castellari recount his career. He talks about working with Boston Celtics star Chuck Connors (Branded) on a Western. We learn more about him making High Crime and playing with the editing.

Hard Stunts For High Crimes (19:08) catches up with Actor/Stuntman Massimo Vanni. He had got his start through Guiliano Gemma. He also saw a lot of movies because his father was a railroad worker and they had a special movie theater that let him in for 50 Lira which wasn’t that much. He gets into work for Enzo. There’s talk about how he would have a small role in the film and also be the stunt guy for the leads this would sometimes lead to his name making the poster.

Framing Crime (20:33) allows camera operator Roberto Girometti to discuss his career behind the lens. He gets into how they were filming the various car stunts on the highway near Genoa. He so enjoyed shooting Franco Nero. There’s a story about Philip Michael Thomas of Miami Vice and Bud Spencer.

The Sound Of Onions (22:36) catches up with composers Guido and Maurizio De Angelis. There’s a lot of great photos of the various people they worked with over the decades. They get into their creative approach to film soundtracks including coming up with the theme. The brothers were making so many soundtracks and songs that they had to fake bands to not look so overly productive when 45 singles were released.

The Connection Connection (12:53) has Mike Malloy (director of the documentary Eurocrime!) discuss how High Crime is related to French Connection from theme to casting. Best part is seeing that people who were supposed to be in French Connection ended up in Italian crime films. Tony Lo Bianco was not just acting in the films, but his name ended up as a character in one. Eurocrime! is so worth watching and is free on Tubi. Watch it while you’re waiting for your copy of High Crime to arrive.

Alternate Ending (2:52) lets you know the film was supposed to end sooner.

Theatrical Trailer (4:17) has headlines being screamed.

Poster & Still Gallery has 45 images of posters, lobby cards, press photos, VHS box, DVD sleeves and the soundtrack album.

Compact Disc with the High Crime Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Guido and Maurizio De Angelis (with EXCLUSIVE Bonus Track).

Blue Underground presents High Crime (3-Disc Limited Edition). Directed by Enzo G. Castellari. Screenplay by Tito Carpi, Gianfranco Clerici, Vincenzo Mannino, Enzo G. Castellari & Leonardo Martín. Starring Franco Nero, Fernando Rey, James Whitmore, Delia Boccardo, Duilio Del Prete, Silvano Tranquilli & Luigi Diberti. Running Time: 103 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: August 27, 2024.