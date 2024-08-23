The Strangers come home on 4K UHD in September

People have a getaway house in the country to getaway from the burdens of their normal life in the city. The last thing they want is people unexpectedly dropping by. In The Strangers, Liv Tyler and her boyfriend getaway only to have people visit in the middle of the night. This is not good for them, but it was great for horror fans in the summer of 2008. Now the film arrives at your home in 4K UHD in September to crank up your spooky season. Here’s the press release from Scream Factory:

THE STRANGERS COLLECTOR’S EDITION 4K UHD

AVAILABLE TO FOLLOW YOU HOME ON

SEPTEMBER 10

On September 10, experience your worst fears when the shocking thriller The Strangers is released on 4K UHD by Scream Factory. Starring Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman, The Strangers Collector’s Edition 4k UHD is a 3-disc 4K UHD™ / Blu-ray™ set containing several bonus features and thanks to a new 4K presentation from the original digital intermediate, the psychological horror flick looks better than ever before.

Fans ordering from ShoutFactory.com will receive an exclusive 18″ X 24″ ROLLED POSTER featuring the original theatrical artwork, available while supplies last.

After a 4 AM knock at the door and a haunting voice, Kristen McKay (Liv Tyler, The Leftovers) and James Hoyt (Scott Speedman, Underworld) find that their remote getaway becomes a night of psychological terror as three masked strangers invade. Faced with inscrutable tormentors, Kristen and James must go beyond what they think they’re able to endure if they have any hope to survive.

DISC ONE (4K UHD, Unrated Version)

NEW 4K Presentation From The Original Digital Intermediate

Presented In Dolby Vision

DISC TWO (Blu-ray, Theatrical Version)

“The Element Of Terror” Featurette

“Strangers At The Door” Featurette

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer & TV Spots

DISC THREE (Blu-ray, Unrated Version)

“Defining Moments: Writing And Directing The Strangers”

“All The Right Moves: Kip Weeks On Playing The Man In The Mask”

“Brains And Brawn: Laura Margolis On Playing Pin-Up Girl”

“Deep Cuts: Kevin Greutert On Editing The Strangers”

Still Gallery

