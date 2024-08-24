All The Haunts Be Ours Volume Two rises up for the Fall

All Haunts Be Ours was a massive dive into the folk horror genre when it arrived in January of 2022. The Boxset opened with Writer/Director/Producer Kier-La Janisse’s documentary Woodland Dark And Days Bewitched that explored the genre in a world view. The boxset included 19 folk horror films from around the world. It was a film festival in a boxset. This Fall will see the arrival of All Haunts Be Ours, Volume 2 with 24 more films from 18 countries. Kier-La Janisse has curated and produced what will make you feel scares from the woods. Severin is offering a special limited-edition bundle in addition to the boxset. You might want to use your tea infuser. This will be the perfect thing to watch while waiting for the Winter Solstice. Here’s the press release from Severin.

The All The Haunts Be Yours Bundle Contains:

All The Haunts Be Ours: A Compendium Of Folk Horror Vol. 2 [13-Disc Blu-ray Box Set]

All The Haunts Be Ours: A Folk Horror Storybook

Hand of Glory Tea Infuser

THE NINTH HEART Paper Puppet Theatre

Corpse Roads Tea Towel

Double-Sided BLOOD ON THE STARS Zine

In this 252-page collection of new folk horror fiction, Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched director Kier-La Janisse brings together a dozen luminaries of the macabre — Eden Royce, Kim Newman, Cynthia Pelayo, Sarah Gailey, Chandra Mayor, Steve Duffy, Eric Schaller, Erika T. Wurth, Yvette Tan, Ramsey Campbell, Cassandra Khaw and Lynda E. Rucker — to explore the customs, practices and beliefs that have long infected their imaginations, eerily brought to life with original illustrations by Drazen Kozjan.

Consider these tales bedtime stories for an unnerving night’s sleep.

Hardcover, 147mm x 172mm x 18mm

This stainless steel tea infuser features fine perforations for steeping loose leaf tea without creating sediment. Its screw top is adorned by a 3D realization of Richard Wells’ illustration of a Hand of Glory, created for the release of All the Haunts Be Ours Volume One.

The tea infuser comes with a drip tray, laser engraved with the All the Haunts Be Ours logo.

Dimensions: 54mm x 45mm

Create your own paper puppet theatre from the provided sheets of thick 8.5″ x 11″ crafting paper, with components illustrated by Jennifer Linton. Follow the included instructions to build an interactive microcosm inspired by Juraj Herz’s THE NINTH HEART.

A 100% cotton, 19” x 27.5” tea towel illustrated by Alice Patullo with a map and inset details of the Corpse Roads of Northern England; pathways used to transport the dead from remote villages to their final resting places, as depicted in the Severin Films original production TO FIRE YOU COME AT LAST, directed by Sean Hogan.

A 24-page zine created by Matchbox Cine in the style of a Look-in magazine. Features “From the Old Earth”: New 3,600-word article on O’r Ddaear Hen and the Welsh Film Board by Dr. Kate Woodward (author, A Sword in the Battle of the Language? The Welsh Film Board) with exclusive behind-the-scenes production stills; Gwaed ar y Sêr comic strip adaptation by Alisdair Woods; new illustrations by Vero Navarro (inspired by Arnaldo Putzu), Beth Morris and Turbo Island; Gruff Rhys interview; Gwaed ar y Sêr concert poster reproduction; “Meet the Stars” feature drawn from original production notes; Introductory article with contributions from director Wil Aaron; “Paned a Jangle” gossip column.

Unquiet spirits have gathered once again: ALL THE HAUNTS BE OURS – VOLUME TWO brings together 24 films representing 18 countries for more of the best-loved, rarely seen, thought-lost and brand-new classics of folk horror, most making their International and/or North American disc debuts including the Worldwide Premieres of the Severin Films productions TO FIRE YOU COME AT LAST directed by Sean Hogan and the documentary SUZZANNA: THE QUEEN OF BLACK MAGIC directed by David Gregory; 55+ combined hours of new and archival Special Features including trailers, interviews, audio commentaries, short films, video essays, historical analyses and bonus feature-length films; a 252-page hardcover of newly commissioned folk horror fiction by luminaries that include Ramsey Campbell, Cassandra Khaw and Eden Royce with illustrations by Drazen Kozjan; and much more, all curated and produced by WOODLANDS DARK AND DAYS BEWITCHED creator Kier-La Janisse.

Boxed set design by Luke Insect.

Disc 1:

TO FIRE YOU COME AT LAST (Sean Hogan, UK/USA, 2023)

PSYCHOMANIA (Don Sharp, UK, 1973)

Special Features For TO FIRE YOU COME AT LAST

Audio Commentary With Director Sean Hogan And Co-Producers Paul Goodwin And Nicholas Harwood

On The Lych Way – Corpse Road Chronicler Dr. Stuart Dunn Discusses The Pathways Of The Dead

Trailer

Short Films

WE ALWAYS FIND OURSELVES IN THE SEA

Audio Commentary For WE ALWAYS FIND OURSELVES IN THE SEA With Director Sean Hogan And Co-Producers Paul Goodwin And Nicholas Harwood

EPK For WE ALWAYS FIND OURSELVES IN THE SEA

OUR SELVES UNKNOWN

Feature Specs For TO FIRE YOU COME AT LAST

Runtime: 45 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.9:1

Audio: English Stereo

Closed Captions: English SDH

Region: A/B/C

Special Features For PSYCHOMANIA

Introduction By Film Historian Chris Alexander

Audio Commentary With Maria J. Pérez Cuervo, Founding Editor Of Hellebore Magazine

Stone Warnings – Dr. Diane A. Rodgers On Stone Circles And Standing Stones In Film And Television

Return Of The Living Dead – Interviews With Actors Nicky Henson, Mary Larkin, Denis Gilmore, Roy Holder And Rocky Taylor

The Sound Of PSYCHOMANIA – Interview With Soundtrack Composer John Cameron

Riding Free – Interview With “Riding Free” Singer Harvey Andrews

Theatrical Trailer

Feature Specs For PSYCHOMANIA

Runtime: 91 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Audio: English Mono

Closed Captions: English SDH

Region: A/B/C

Disc 2:

THE ENCHANTED (Carter Lord, USA, 1984)

WHO FEARS THE DEVIL (John Newland, USA, 1972)

Special Features For THE ENCHANTED

Audio Commentary With Director Carter Lord And Camera Assistant Richard Grange, Moderated By Filmmaker/Author Kier-La Janisse

Audio Commentary With Chesya Burke, Author Of Let’s Play White, And Sheree Renée Thomas, Author Of Nine Bar Blues

A Magical Place – Interview With Composer Phil Sawyer

Hole In The Wall – Character Notes By Screenwriter Charné Porter

Trailer

Short Film

SWIMMER

Feature Specs For THE ENCHANTED

Runtime: 90 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono

Closed Captions: English SDH

Region: A/B/C

Special Features For WHO FEARS THE DEVIL

THE LEGEND OF HILLBILLY JOHN Alternate Opening Introduced By Actor Severn Darden

Audio Commentary With Television Historian Amanda Reyes

Crumble Will The Feet Of Clay – Interview With Producer Barney Rosenzweig

Silver Strings – Interview With Actor/Musician Hedges Capers

Manly Of The Mountains – Author David Drake Remembers Manly Wade Wellman

Occult Appalachia – Occult Historian Mitch Horowitz On The Arcane Texts Of Wellman’s John The Balladeer Stories

Theatrical Trailer

Feature Specs For WHO FEARS THE DEVIL

Runtime: 98 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono

Closed Captions: English SDH

Region: A/B/C

Disc 3:

THE WHITE REINDEER (Erik Blomberg, Finland, 1952)

EDGE OF THE KNIFE (Gwaai Edenshaw & Helen Haig-Brown, Canada, 2018)

Special Features For THE WHITE REINDEER

The Projection Booth Episode On THE WHITE REINDEER Hosted By Mike White And Featuring Kat Ellinger, Author of Daughters Of Darkness, And Talk Without Rhythm‘s El Goro

Short Films

A WITCH DRUM

THE NIGHTSIDE OF THE SKY

WITH THE REINDEER

Feature Specs For THE WHITE REINDEER

Runtime: 68 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Audio: Finnish Mono

Subtitles: English

Region: A/B/C

Special Features For EDGE OF THE KNIFE

Audio Commentary With Directors Gwaai Edenshaw And Helen Haig-Brown

RETAKE – Making The World’s First Haida-Language Feature Film

Short Films

HAIDA CARVER

NALUJUK NIGHT

Feature Specs For EDGE OF THE KNIFE

Runtime: 101 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: Haida 5.1, Haida Stereo

Subtitles: English

Region: A/B/C

Disc 4:

BORN OF FIRE (Jamil Dehlavi, UK, 1987)

Special Features For BORN OF FIRE

Igniting The Fire – Interview With Director Jamil Dehlavi

The Silent One Speaks – Archival Interview With Actor Nabil Shaban

Between The Sacred And The Profane – Archival Lecture On The Cinematic World Of Jamil Dehlavi By Dr. Ali Nobil Ahmad

The Djinn Revisited – Director Dalia Al Kury Examines The Role Of The Djinn In Contemporary Arab Culture

BORN OF FIRE And The Roots Of Pakistani Horror – Interview With Scholar Syeda Momina Masood

Trailer

Short Films

TOWERS OF SILENCE

QÂF

Feature Specs For BORN OF FIRE

Runtime: 84 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono

Closed Captions: English SDH

Region: A/B/C

Disc 5:

IO ISLAND (Kim Ki-young, South Korea, 1977)

SCALES (Shahad Ameen, Saudi Arabia, 2019)

Special Features For IO ISLAND

Audio Commentary With Archivist And Korean Film Historian Ariel Schudson

Shaman’s Eyes – Dr. Hyunseon Lee On Shamanism In Korean Visual Culture

Short Film

THE PRESENT

Feature Specs For IO ISLAND

Runtime: 112 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: Korean Mono

Subtitles: English

Region: A/B/C

Special Features For SCALES

Telling Our Stories – A Conversation With Director Shahad Ameen And Producer Rula Nasser, Moderated By Filmmaker/Author Kier-La Janisse

Trailer

Short Film

KINDIL

Feature Specs For SCALES

Runtime: 76 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: Arabic 5.1 Surround

Subtitles: English

Region: A/B/C

Disc 6:

BAKENEKO: A VENGEFUL SPIRIT (Yoshihiro Ishikawa, Japan, 1968)

NANG NAK (Nonzee Nimibutr, Thailand, 1999)

Special Features For BAKENEKO: A VENGEFUL SPIRIT

Audio Commentary With Jasper Sharp, Author Of Behind the Pink Curtain: The Complete History Of Japanese Sex Cinema

Scratched – A History Of The Japanese Ghost Cat

The Vampire Cat – The Classic Folk Tale Read By Tomoko Komura With Original Music By Timothy Fife

Trailer

Short Film

MAN-EATER MOUNTAIN

Feature Specs For BAKENEKO: A VENGEFUL SPIRIT

Runtime: 87 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: Japanese Mono

Subtitles: English

Region: A

Special Features For NANG NAK

Audio Commentary With Mattie Do, Director Of THE LONG WALK, And Asian Gothic Scholar Katarzyna Ancuta

Love And Impermanence: NANG NAK And The Rebirth Of Thai Cinema – Interview With Director Nonzee Nimibutr

Trailer

Feature Specs For NANG NAK

Runtime: 101 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: Thai 5.1, Thai Stereo

Subtitles: English

Region: A

Disc 7:

SUNDELBOLONG (Sisworo Gautama Putra, Indonesia, 1981)

SUZZANNA: THE QUEEN OF BLACK MAGIC Blu-ray (David Gregory, USA, 2024)

Special Features For SUNDELBOLONG

Hantu Retribution – Female Ghosts Of The Malay Archipelago

Short Film

WHITE SONG

Feature Specs For SUNDELBOLONG

Runtime: 106 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: Indonesian Mono

Subtitles: English

Region: A/B/C

Special Features For SUZZANNA: THE QUEEN OF BLACK MAGIC

A Conversation With Director/Co-Producer David Gregory And Co-Producer Ekky Imanjaya

Trailer

Feature Specs For SUZZANNA: THE QUEEN OF BLACK MAGIC

Runtime: 88 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: Indonesian Stereo

Subtitles: English

Region: A/B/C

Disc 8:

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (Juraj Herz, Czechoslovakia, 1978)

THE NINTH HEART (Juraj Herz, Czechoslovakia, 1979)

Special Features For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Audio Commentary With Film Historian Michael Brooke

Archival Interviews With Director Juraj Herz And Actors Vlastimil Harapes And Zdena Studenková

Short Film

FRANTIŠEK HRUBÍN

Feature Specs For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Runtime: 91 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.37:1

Audio: Czech Mono

Subtitles: English

Region: A/B/C

Special Features For THE NINTH HEART

Audio Commentary With Kat Ellinger, Author Of Daughters Of Darkness

The Uncanny Valley Of The Dolls – The History And Liminality Of Dolls, Puppets And Mannequins

The Curious Case Of Juraj Herz And The Švankmajers – Video Essay By Czech Film Programmer Cerise Howard

Feature Specs For THE NINTH HEART

Runtime: 92 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Audio: Czech Mono

Subtitles: English

Region: A/B/C

Disc 9:

DEMON (Marcin Wrona, Poland, 2015)

NOVEMBER (Rainer Sarnet, Estonia/Poland/Netherlands, 2017)

Special Features For DEMON

Introduction By Slavic Horror Scholar Dr. Agnieszka Jeżyk

Audio Commentary With Film Historian Daniel Bird And Film Critic/Actress Manuela Lazić

In The Shadow Of The Dybbuk – Video Essay By Peter Bebergal, Author Of Strange Frequencies: The Extraordinary Story Of The Technological Quest For The Supernatural, And Filmmaker Stephen Broomer

Trailer

Short Film

DIBBUK

Feature Specs For DEMON

Runtime: 94 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: Polish 5.1 Surround, Polish Stereo

Subtitles: English

Region: A/B/C

Special Features For NOVEMBER

The Supernatural Lore Of NOVEMBER – Archival Video Essay With Film Critic John DeFore

Kratt Test Footage

Theatrical Trailer

Short Films

BOUNDARY

JOURNEY THROUGH SETOMAA

MIDVINTERBLOT

Feature Specs For NOVEMBER

Runtime: 115 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: Estonian, German And Italian 5.1 Surround

Estonian, German And Italian Stereo

Subtitles: English

Region: A/B/C

Disc 10:

LITAN (Jean-Pierre Mocky, France, 1982)

BLOOD TEA AND RED STRING (Christiane Cegavske, USA, 2006)

Special Features For LITAN

Audio Commentary With Film Historian Frank Lafond

Un Tournage LITAN – Archival Making-Of Made For Antenne 2

Jean-Pierre Mocky, Un Drôle D’Oiseau – 1982 Episode Of Temps X

Feature Specs For LITAN

Runtime: 88 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Audio: French Mono

Subtitles: English

Region: A/B/C

Special Features For BLOOD TEA AND RED STRING

Introduction By Director Christiane Cegavske

2021 Indie Scream Online Film Festival Q&A With Christiane Cegavske

Production Stills And Concept Illustrations

Trailer

Trailer For SEED IN THE SAND, Cegavske’s Work-In-Progress

Feature Specs For BLOOD TEA AND RED STRING

Runtime: 70 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Audio: English Stereo

Closed Captions: English SDH

Region: A/B/C

Disc 11:

NAZARENO CRUZ AND THE WOLF (Leonardo Favio, Argentina, 1975)

AKELARRE (Pedro Olea, Spain, 1984)

Special Features For NAZARENO CRUZ AND THE WOLF

Audio Commentary With Adrian Garcia Bogliano, Director Of HERE COMES THE DEVIL, And Nicanor Loreti, Director Of PUNTO ROJO

Short Film

LOVE FROM MOTHER ONLY

Audio Commentary For LOVE FROM MOTHER ONLY With Director Dennison Ramalho

Feature Specs For NAZARENO CRUZ AND THE WOLF

Runtime: 88 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: Spanish Mono

Subtitles: English

Region: A/B/C

Special Features For AKELARRE

The Realistic Inquisition – Interview With Director Pedro Olea

Empowered Woman – Interview With Actress Silvia Munt

Playing The Villain – Interview With Actor Iñaki Miramón

Invoking The Akelarre – Dr. Antonio Lázaro-Reboll, Author Of Spanish Horror Film, On The Basque Witch Trials

Feature Specs For AKELARRE

Runtime: 97 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Audio: Spanish Mono

Subtitles: English

Region: A/B/C

Disc 12:

FROM THE OLD EARTH (Wil Aaron, Wales, 1981)

Special Features For FROM THE OLD EARTH Blu-ray

Introduction To FROM THE OLD EARTH By Musician Gruff Rhys

Getting A Head In North Wales – Interview With Director Wil Aaron

FROM THE OLD EARTH By The Book – Welsh Folklore And O’R DDAEAR HEN

A Sword In The Battle Of Language – Welsh Film Scholar Dr. Kate Woodward On The Welsh Film Board

Short Films

Introduction To BLOOD ON THE STARS By Gruff Rhys

BLOOD ON THE STARS

Reunion Hotel – BLOOD ON THE STARS Cast Reunion From Gwesty Aduniad

THE WYRM OF BWLCH PEN BARRAS

Feature Specs For FROM THE OLD EARTH Blu-ray

Runtime: 46 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Audio: Welsh Mono

Subtitles: English

Region: A/B/C

Disc 13:

THE CITY OF THE DEAD (John Llewellyn Moxey, UK, 1960)

THE RITES OF MAY (Mike De Leon, Philippines, 1976)

Special Features For THE CITY OF THE DEAD

Introduction By Kay Lynch, Director Of The Salem Horror Fest

Audio Commentary With Film Historians Kim Newman And Barry Forshaw

Archival Audio Commentary With Film Historian Jonathan Rigby

Archival Audio Commentary With Actor Christopher Lee

Archival Audio Commentary With Director John Llewellyn Moxey

Sir Christopher Lee Remembers THE CITY OF THE DEAD

Archival Interview With John Llewellyn Moxey

Archival Interview With Actress Venetia Stevenson

Burn Witch, Burn! A Tribute To John Llewellyn Moxey – Video Essay By TV Historian Amanda Reyes And Filmmaker Chris O’Neill

Trailer

Feature Specs For THE CITY OF THE DEAD

Runtime: 78 Minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Audio: English Mono

Closed Captions: English SDH

Region: A/B/C

Special Features For THE RITES OF MAY

Audio Commentary With Filipino Film Historian Andrew Leavold

ITIM: AN EXPLORATION IN CINEMA – Archival Documentary

Portrayal Of Guilt – Filipino Film Scholar Anne Frances N. Sangil On The Darkness Of THE RITES OF MAY

Feature Specs For THE RITES OF MAY