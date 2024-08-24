All The Haunts Be Ours Volume Two rises up for the Fall

All Haunts Be Ours was a massive dive into the folk horror genre when it arrived in January of 2022. The Boxset opened with Writer/Director/Producer Kier-La Janisse’s documentary Woodland Dark And Days Bewitched that explored the genre in a world view. The boxset included 19 folk horror films from around the world. It was a film festival in a boxset. This Fall will see the arrival of All Haunts Be Ours, Volume 2 with 24 more films from 18 countries. Kier-La Janisse has curated and produced what will make you feel scares from the woods. Severin is offering a special limited-edition bundle in addition to the boxset. You might want to use your tea infuser. This will be the perfect thing to watch while waiting for the Winter Solstice. Here’s the press release from Severin.
This item is a pre-order with a wide release date of November 12, 2024. We estimate orders containing this item to begin shipping late September – early October.
The All The Haunts Be Yours Bundle Contains:
- All The Haunts Be Ours: A Compendium Of Folk Horror Vol. 2 [13-Disc Blu-ray Box Set]
- All The Haunts Be Ours: A Folk Horror Storybook
- Hand of Glory Tea Infuser
- THE NINTH HEART Paper Puppet Theatre
- Corpse Roads Tea Towel
- Double-Sided BLOOD ON THE STARS Zine
All The Haunts Be Ours: A Folk Horror Storybook
In this 252-page collection of new folk horror fiction, Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched director Kier-La Janisse brings together a dozen luminaries of the macabre — Eden Royce, Kim Newman, Cynthia Pelayo, Sarah Gailey, Chandra Mayor, Steve Duffy, Eric Schaller, Erika T. Wurth, Yvette Tan, Ramsey Campbell, Cassandra Khaw and Lynda E. Rucker — to explore the customs, practices and beliefs that have long infected their imaginations, eerily brought to life with original illustrations by Drazen Kozjan.
Consider these tales bedtime stories for an unnerving night’s sleep.
Hardcover, 147mm x 172mm x 18mm
Hand of Glory Tea Infuser
This stainless steel tea infuser features fine perforations for steeping loose leaf tea without creating sediment. Its screw top is adorned by a 3D realization of Richard Wells’ illustration of a Hand of Glory, created for the release of All the Haunts Be Ours Volume One.
The tea infuser comes with a drip tray, laser engraved with the All the Haunts Be Ours logo.
Dimensions: 54mm x 45mm
THE NINTH HEART Paper Puppet Theatre
Create your own paper puppet theatre from the provided sheets of thick 8.5″ x 11″ crafting paper, with components illustrated by Jennifer Linton. Follow the included instructions to build an interactive microcosm inspired by Juraj Herz’s THE NINTH HEART.
Corpse Roads Tea Towel
A 100% cotton, 19” x 27.5” tea towel illustrated by Alice Patullo with a map and inset details of the Corpse Roads of Northern England; pathways used to transport the dead from remote villages to their final resting places, as depicted in the Severin Films original production TO FIRE YOU COME AT LAST, directed by Sean Hogan.
Double-Sided BLOOD ON THE STARS Zine
A 24-page zine created by Matchbox Cine in the style of a Look-in magazine. Features “From the Old Earth”: New 3,600-word article on O’r Ddaear Hen and the Welsh Film Board by Dr. Kate Woodward (author, A Sword in the Battle of the Language? The Welsh Film Board) with exclusive behind-the-scenes production stills; Gwaed ar y Sêr comic strip adaptation by Alisdair Woods; new illustrations by Vero Navarro (inspired by Arnaldo Putzu), Beth Morris and Turbo Island; Gruff Rhys interview; Gwaed ar y Sêr concert poster reproduction; “Meet the Stars” feature drawn from original production notes; Introductory article with contributions from director Wil Aaron; “Paned a Jangle” gossip column.
All The Haunts Be Ours: A Compendium Of Folk Horror Vol. 2 [13-Disc Blu-ray Box Set]
Unquiet spirits have gathered once again: ALL THE HAUNTS BE OURS – VOLUME TWO brings together 24 films representing 18 countries for more of the best-loved, rarely seen, thought-lost and brand-new classics of folk horror, most making their International and/or North American disc debuts including the Worldwide Premieres of the Severin Films productions TO FIRE YOU COME AT LAST directed by Sean Hogan and the documentary SUZZANNA: THE QUEEN OF BLACK MAGIC directed by David Gregory; 55+ combined hours of new and archival Special Features including trailers, interviews, audio commentaries, short films, video essays, historical analyses and bonus feature-length films; a 252-page hardcover of newly commissioned folk horror fiction by luminaries that include Ramsey Campbell, Cassandra Khaw and Eden Royce with illustrations by Drazen Kozjan; and much more, all curated and produced by WOODLANDS DARK AND DAYS BEWITCHED creator Kier-La Janisse.
Boxed set design by Luke Insect.
Disc 1:
TO FIRE YOU COME AT LAST (Sean Hogan, UK/USA, 2023)
PSYCHOMANIA (Don Sharp, UK, 1973)
Special Features For TO FIRE YOU COME AT LAST
- Audio Commentary With Director Sean Hogan And Co-Producers Paul Goodwin And Nicholas Harwood
- On The Lych Way – Corpse Road Chronicler Dr. Stuart Dunn Discusses The Pathways Of The Dead
- Trailer
Short Films
- WE ALWAYS FIND OURSELVES IN THE SEA
- Audio Commentary For WE ALWAYS FIND OURSELVES IN THE SEA With Director Sean Hogan And Co-Producers Paul Goodwin And Nicholas Harwood
- EPK For WE ALWAYS FIND OURSELVES IN THE SEA
- OUR SELVES UNKNOWN
Feature Specs For TO FIRE YOU COME AT LAST
- Runtime: 45 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.9:1
- Audio: English Stereo
- Closed Captions: English SDH
- Region: A/B/C
Special Features For PSYCHOMANIA
- Introduction By Film Historian Chris Alexander
- Audio Commentary With Maria J. Pérez Cuervo, Founding Editor Of Hellebore Magazine
- Stone Warnings – Dr. Diane A. Rodgers On Stone Circles And Standing Stones In Film And Television
- Return Of The Living Dead – Interviews With Actors Nicky Henson, Mary Larkin, Denis Gilmore, Roy Holder And Rocky Taylor
- The Sound Of PSYCHOMANIA – Interview With Soundtrack Composer John Cameron
- Riding Free – Interview With “Riding Free” Singer Harvey Andrews
- Theatrical Trailer
Feature Specs For PSYCHOMANIA
- Runtime: 91 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
- Audio: English Mono
- Closed Captions: English SDH
- Region: A/B/C
Disc 2:
THE ENCHANTED (Carter Lord, USA, 1984)
WHO FEARS THE DEVIL (John Newland, USA, 1972)
Special Features For THE ENCHANTED
- Audio Commentary With Director Carter Lord And Camera Assistant Richard Grange, Moderated By Filmmaker/Author Kier-La Janisse
- Audio Commentary With Chesya Burke, Author Of Let’s Play White, And Sheree Renée Thomas, Author Of Nine Bar Blues
- A Magical Place – Interview With Composer Phil Sawyer
- Hole In The Wall – Character Notes By Screenwriter Charné Porter
- Trailer
Short Film
- SWIMMER
Feature Specs For THE ENCHANTED
- Runtime: 90 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: English Mono
- Closed Captions: English SDH
- Region: A/B/C
Special Features For WHO FEARS THE DEVIL
- THE LEGEND OF HILLBILLY JOHN Alternate Opening Introduced By Actor Severn Darden
- Audio Commentary With Television Historian Amanda Reyes
- Crumble Will The Feet Of Clay – Interview With Producer Barney Rosenzweig
- Silver Strings – Interview With Actor/Musician Hedges Capers
- Manly Of The Mountains – Author David Drake Remembers Manly Wade Wellman
- Occult Appalachia – Occult Historian Mitch Horowitz On The Arcane Texts Of Wellman’s John The Balladeer Stories
- Theatrical Trailer
Feature Specs For WHO FEARS THE DEVIL
- Runtime: 98 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: English Mono
- Closed Captions: English SDH
- Region: A/B/C
Disc 3:
THE WHITE REINDEER (Erik Blomberg, Finland, 1952)
EDGE OF THE KNIFE (Gwaai Edenshaw & Helen Haig-Brown, Canada, 2018)
Special Features For THE WHITE REINDEER
- The Projection Booth Episode On THE WHITE REINDEER Hosted By Mike White And Featuring Kat Ellinger, Author of Daughters Of Darkness, And Talk Without Rhythm‘s El Goro
Short Films
- A WITCH DRUM
- THE NIGHTSIDE OF THE SKY
- WITH THE REINDEER
Feature Specs For THE WHITE REINDEER
- Runtime: 68 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
- Audio: Finnish Mono
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A/B/C
Special Features For EDGE OF THE KNIFE
- Audio Commentary With Directors Gwaai Edenshaw And Helen Haig-Brown
- RETAKE – Making The World’s First Haida-Language Feature Film
Short Films
- HAIDA CARVER
- NALUJUK NIGHT
Feature Specs For EDGE OF THE KNIFE
- Runtime: 101 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Audio: Haida 5.1, Haida Stereo
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A/B/C
Disc 4:
BORN OF FIRE (Jamil Dehlavi, UK, 1987)
Special Features For BORN OF FIRE
- Igniting The Fire – Interview With Director Jamil Dehlavi
- The Silent One Speaks – Archival Interview With Actor Nabil Shaban
- Between The Sacred And The Profane – Archival Lecture On The Cinematic World Of Jamil Dehlavi By Dr. Ali Nobil Ahmad
- The Djinn Revisited – Director Dalia Al Kury Examines The Role Of The Djinn In Contemporary Arab Culture
- BORN OF FIRE And The Roots Of Pakistani Horror – Interview With Scholar Syeda Momina Masood
- Trailer
Short Films
- TOWERS OF SILENCE
- QÂF
Feature Specs For BORN OF FIRE
- Runtime: 84 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: English Mono
- Closed Captions: English SDH
- Region: A/B/C
Disc 5:
IO ISLAND (Kim Ki-young, South Korea, 1977)
SCALES (Shahad Ameen, Saudi Arabia, 2019)
Special Features For IO ISLAND
- Audio Commentary With Archivist And Korean Film Historian Ariel Schudson
- Shaman’s Eyes – Dr. Hyunseon Lee On Shamanism In Korean Visual Culture
Short Film
- THE PRESENT
Feature Specs For IO ISLAND
- Runtime: 112 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Audio: Korean Mono
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A/B/C
Special Features For SCALES
- Telling Our Stories – A Conversation With Director Shahad Ameen And Producer Rula Nasser, Moderated By Filmmaker/Author Kier-La Janisse
- Trailer
Short Film
- KINDIL
Feature Specs For SCALES
- Runtime: 76 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: Arabic 5.1 Surround
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A/B/C
Disc 6:
BAKENEKO: A VENGEFUL SPIRIT (Yoshihiro Ishikawa, Japan, 1968)
NANG NAK (Nonzee Nimibutr, Thailand, 1999)
Special Features For BAKENEKO: A VENGEFUL SPIRIT
- Audio Commentary With Jasper Sharp, Author Of Behind the Pink Curtain: The Complete History Of Japanese Sex Cinema
- Scratched – A History Of The Japanese Ghost Cat
- The Vampire Cat – The Classic Folk Tale Read By Tomoko Komura With Original Music By Timothy Fife
- Trailer
Short Film
- MAN-EATER MOUNTAIN
Feature Specs For BAKENEKO: A VENGEFUL SPIRIT
- Runtime: 87 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Audio: Japanese Mono
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A
Special Features For NANG NAK
- Audio Commentary With Mattie Do, Director Of THE LONG WALK, And Asian Gothic Scholar Katarzyna Ancuta
- Love And Impermanence: NANG NAK And The Rebirth Of Thai Cinema – Interview With Director Nonzee Nimibutr
- Trailer
Feature Specs For NANG NAK
- Runtime: 101 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Audio: Thai 5.1, Thai Stereo
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A
Disc 7:
SUNDELBOLONG (Sisworo Gautama Putra, Indonesia, 1981)
SUZZANNA: THE QUEEN OF BLACK MAGIC Blu-ray (David Gregory, USA, 2024)
Special Features For SUNDELBOLONG
- Hantu Retribution – Female Ghosts Of The Malay Archipelago
Short Film
- WHITE SONG
Feature Specs For SUNDELBOLONG
- Runtime: 106 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Audio: Indonesian Mono
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A/B/C
Special Features For SUZZANNA: THE QUEEN OF BLACK MAGIC
- A Conversation With Director/Co-Producer David Gregory And Co-Producer Ekky Imanjaya
- Trailer
Feature Specs For SUZZANNA: THE QUEEN OF BLACK MAGIC
- Runtime: 88 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Audio: Indonesian Stereo
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A/B/C
Disc 8:
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (Juraj Herz, Czechoslovakia, 1978)
THE NINTH HEART (Juraj Herz, Czechoslovakia, 1979)
Special Features For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Audio Commentary With Film Historian Michael Brooke
- Archival Interviews With Director Juraj Herz And Actors Vlastimil Harapes And Zdena Studenková
Short Film
- FRANTIŠEK HRUBÍN
Feature Specs For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Runtime: 91 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.37:1
- Audio: Czech Mono
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A/B/C
Special Features For THE NINTH HEART
- Audio Commentary With Kat Ellinger, Author Of Daughters Of Darkness
- The Uncanny Valley Of The Dolls – The History And Liminality Of Dolls, Puppets And Mannequins
- The Curious Case Of Juraj Herz And The Švankmajers – Video Essay By Czech Film Programmer Cerise Howard
Feature Specs For THE NINTH HEART
- Runtime: 92 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
- Audio: Czech Mono
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A/B/C
Disc 9:
DEMON (Marcin Wrona, Poland, 2015)
NOVEMBER (Rainer Sarnet, Estonia/Poland/Netherlands, 2017)
Special Features For DEMON
- Introduction By Slavic Horror Scholar Dr. Agnieszka Jeżyk
- Audio Commentary With Film Historian Daniel Bird And Film Critic/Actress Manuela Lazić
- In The Shadow Of The Dybbuk – Video Essay By Peter Bebergal, Author Of Strange Frequencies: The Extraordinary Story Of The Technological Quest For The Supernatural, And Filmmaker Stephen Broomer
- Trailer
Short Film
- DIBBUK
Feature Specs For DEMON
- Runtime: 94 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Audio: Polish 5.1 Surround, Polish Stereo
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A/B/C
Special Features For NOVEMBER
- The Supernatural Lore Of NOVEMBER – Archival Video Essay With Film Critic John DeFore
- Kratt Test Footage
- Theatrical Trailer
Short Films
- BOUNDARY
- JOURNEY THROUGH SETOMAA
- MIDVINTERBLOT
Feature Specs For NOVEMBER
- Runtime: 115 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Audio: Estonian, German And Italian 5.1 Surround
Estonian, German And Italian Stereo
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A/B/C
Disc 10:
LITAN (Jean-Pierre Mocky, France, 1982)
BLOOD TEA AND RED STRING (Christiane Cegavske, USA, 2006)
Special Features For LITAN
- Audio Commentary With Film Historian Frank Lafond
- Un Tournage LITAN – Archival Making-Of Made For Antenne 2
- Jean-Pierre Mocky, Un Drôle D’Oiseau – 1982 Episode Of Temps X
Feature Specs For LITAN
- Runtime: 88 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
- Audio: French Mono
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A/B/C
Special Features For BLOOD TEA AND RED STRING
- Introduction By Director Christiane Cegavske
- 2021 Indie Scream Online Film Festival Q&A With Christiane Cegavske
- Production Stills And Concept Illustrations
- Trailer
- Trailer For SEED IN THE SAND, Cegavske’s Work-In-Progress
Feature Specs For BLOOD TEA AND RED STRING
- Runtime: 70 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
- Audio: English Stereo
- Closed Captions: English SDH
- Region: A/B/C
Disc 11:
NAZARENO CRUZ AND THE WOLF (Leonardo Favio, Argentina, 1975)
AKELARRE (Pedro Olea, Spain, 1984)
Special Features For NAZARENO CRUZ AND THE WOLF
- Audio Commentary With Adrian Garcia Bogliano, Director Of HERE COMES THE DEVIL, And Nicanor Loreti, Director Of PUNTO ROJO
Short Film
- LOVE FROM MOTHER ONLY
- Audio Commentary For LOVE FROM MOTHER ONLY With Director Dennison Ramalho
Feature Specs For NAZARENO CRUZ AND THE WOLF
- Runtime: 88 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Audio: Spanish Mono
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A/B/C
Special Features For AKELARRE
- The Realistic Inquisition – Interview With Director Pedro Olea
- Empowered Woman – Interview With Actress Silvia Munt
- Playing The Villain – Interview With Actor Iñaki Miramón
- Invoking The Akelarre – Dr. Antonio Lázaro-Reboll, Author Of Spanish Horror Film, On The Basque Witch Trials
Feature Specs For AKELARRE
- Runtime: 97 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
- Audio: Spanish Mono
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A/B/C
Disc 12:
FROM THE OLD EARTH (Wil Aaron, Wales, 1981)
Special Features For FROM THE OLD EARTH Blu-ray
- Introduction To FROM THE OLD EARTH By Musician Gruff Rhys
- Getting A Head In North Wales – Interview With Director Wil Aaron
- FROM THE OLD EARTH By The Book – Welsh Folklore And O’R DDAEAR HEN
- A Sword In The Battle Of Language – Welsh Film Scholar Dr. Kate Woodward On The Welsh Film Board
Short Films
- Introduction To BLOOD ON THE STARS By Gruff Rhys
- BLOOD ON THE STARS
- Reunion Hotel – BLOOD ON THE STARS Cast Reunion From Gwesty Aduniad
- THE WYRM OF BWLCH PEN BARRAS
Feature Specs For FROM THE OLD EARTH Blu-ray
- Runtime: 46 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
- Audio: Welsh Mono
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A/B/C
Disc 13:
THE CITY OF THE DEAD (John Llewellyn Moxey, UK, 1960)
THE RITES OF MAY (Mike De Leon, Philippines, 1976)
Special Features For THE CITY OF THE DEAD
- Introduction By Kay Lynch, Director Of The Salem Horror Fest
- Audio Commentary With Film Historians Kim Newman And Barry Forshaw
- Archival Audio Commentary With Film Historian Jonathan Rigby
- Archival Audio Commentary With Actor Christopher Lee
- Archival Audio Commentary With Director John Llewellyn Moxey
- Sir Christopher Lee Remembers THE CITY OF THE DEAD
- Archival Interview With John Llewellyn Moxey
- Archival Interview With Actress Venetia Stevenson
- Burn Witch, Burn! A Tribute To John Llewellyn Moxey – Video Essay By TV Historian Amanda Reyes And Filmmaker Chris O’Neill
- Trailer
Feature Specs For THE CITY OF THE DEAD
- Runtime: 78 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
- Audio: English Mono
- Closed Captions: English SDH
- Region: A/B/C
Special Features For THE RITES OF MAY
- Audio Commentary With Filipino Film Historian Andrew Leavold
- ITIM: AN EXPLORATION IN CINEMA – Archival Documentary
- Portrayal Of Guilt – Filipino Film Scholar Anne Frances N. Sangil On The Darkness Of THE RITES OF MAY
Feature Specs For THE RITES OF MAY
- Runtime: 107 Minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: Tagalog Mono
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A/B/C