The Million Eyes of Sumuru comes to 4K UHD in September

Frankie Avalon and Klaus Kinski made a movie? Yes! They appeared together the Swingin’ Sixties spy thriller The Million Eyes of Sumura. The film stars Shirley Eaton who had made her mark as a Bond Girl in Goldfinger. The movie is getting upgraded to 4K UHD in September so you can truly enjoy the grooviest of espionage. Here’s the press release from Blue Underground:

Blue Underground Announces the World Premiere

of a Brand New 4K Restoration of



The Million Eyes of Sumuru

(Extended Version)

An Action-Packed Spy Spoof from the Swinging Sixties

[4K UHD + Blu-ray]

9/24

On September 24th, Blue Underground proudly presents the world premiere of the cult classic The Million Eyes of Sumuru on 4K UHD + Blu-ray, packed with bonus content. The film is presented in a brand-new 4K restoration from its long-lost (and recently found) original camera negative, including 10 minutes of additional footage missing from the previous release.

The Million Eyes of Sumuru stars Shirley Eaton (Goldfinger) as the sexy supervillain Sumuru, whose plan for world domination is to assassinate all the male world leaders and replace them with an all-female army. A pair of wise-cracking secret agents, Tommy Carter (Frankie Avalon, Back to the Beach) and Nick West (George Nader, Beyond Atlantis), discover her scheme and enlist the local police to foil the sinister plot. Directed by Lindsay Shonteff (No. 1 of the Secret Service), the film stars Wilfrid Hyde-White (Chamber of Horrors), Maria Rohm (99 Women), and the legendary Klaus Kinski (Nosferatu the Vampyre) as the President.

The 4K UHD + Blu-ray Edition’s special features include new audio commentaries, a new feature-length documentary, a new RiffTrax Edition – The Million Eyes of Sumuru, a trailer, poster and still gallery.