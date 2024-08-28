4K UHD Review: The Woman & Offspring (Limited Edition)

This might be a little bit confusing since The Woman is the toplining film in this boxset, but it came out two years after Offspring. Part of The Woman‘s notoriety over the years comes from star Pollyanna Walker joining The Walking Dead back in 2017 during season seven. Her character Jadis Stokes has been part of the spin-off series The Walking Dead: World Beyond and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Fans of the TV show wanting to know where Walker came from were told to get a copy of The Woman. She is also part of Offspring, too. Even if you’ve only heard about The Woman, you should start the double feature of the 4K UHD The Woman & Offspring (Limited Edition) boxset with Offspring.

Offspring (2009 – 79 minutes) has people living in a costal Maine community discover quickly that there’s not a pack of hippies living in the woods. It’s something worse. One lady comes home after a night of drinking to discover her baby and babysitter have been the victims of a group of feral kids who were looking for a bite to eat. She turns out to be next on the late-night vittles. The cops investigate and don’t make too much headway. A couple with a baby invites friends up for the night to their place. They also discover the back to nature people that the husband saw the night before aren’t about peace and meditation. This is a great reminder that moving to a scenic small town doesn’t prevent you from nightmares worse than city life.

This is a tight film with the horror never ending. When the feral cannibals get their victims back to the cave, they find more ways to disturb you. After watching this movie, you will cancel any plans to rent a house on the Maine coast for a getaway weekend. It’s nice to know that you don’t have to go out to the desert out west to experience cannibal culture. While all the actors pull off the feral characters, Pollyanna Walker seems more wolf-like on the screen. This is good since she’s also part of the second half of the double feature.

The Woman (2011 – 103 minutes) opens with the woman (Pollyanna Walker) running through a creek with her wounds from the end of Offspring. She recovers while sticking to eating wildlife to recover. One afternoon while she’s cleaning up in the water, she’s spotted by Chris Cleek (The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot‘s Sean Bridgers) while he’s out hunting. Even though he’s a lawyer, he doesn’t find the authorities to report this wild woman in the area. He comes up with a plan to capture and civilize her. Even weirder is he turns this into a family project. He brings his wife and kids down into the root cellar to see the cannibal woman restrained with metal cables. He wants to treat her as if he found a rare wild animal and they’re going to domesticate it. His wife (Girl, Interrupted‘s Angela Bettis) doesn’t seem to disturbed. Son Brian (Zach Rand) seems to be too into dad’s new project. Daughter Peggy (Jug Face‘s Lauren Ashley Carter) is too scared of her father to say much. This twisted version of My Fair Lady doesn’t seem like it will end with The Woman becoming a sophisticated lady.

The Woman is a sequel that doesn’t come close to repeating the formula of Offspring. This isn’t the classic will the monster “finish the job” and kill the survivors of the first film. We get to question the identity of the real feral people on the screen. Sean Bridgers delivers one of the great evil dad performances in the 21st Century. There’s a scene where he sucker punches a character that’s delivered with force. Yet he snaps into a sociopathic calm instead of complete raving lunatic. Bridgers is perfect going against the fierce Walker when they lock eyes. Director Lucky McKee doesn’t hold back with minor shocks as we see how disturbed the Cleek family really are.

The Woman & Offspring gives us two films that remind us to be scared of feral cannibal families and normal families. You can watch the movies in either order although it seems to make a greater impact to go Offspring to The Woman.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible). The Audio is DTS-HD MA 5.1 DTS-HD 2.0 for both films. The movies are subtitled. When the cannibals talk in Offspring, they are subtitled too.

Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork for both films by Vanessa McKee

Illustrated collector’s booklet with essays by Michael Blyth, Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Kevin Kovelant.

DISC ONE – THE WOMAN

Audio commentary reunites director Lucky McKee, editor Zach Passero, sound designer Andrew Smetek and composer Sean Spillane. He considers them a band. They went back to Oklahoma and did post-production at a house. They enjoyed their time together under one roof.

Audio commentary with star Pollyanna McIntosh is interesting to hear her talk since her character had very little English dialogue. She pays tribute to the costume designer. She gets into shooting inside a high school gym.

Audio commentary with critic Scott Weinberg has him talk about seeing Lucky McKee’s May in Austin, Texas. He became pals with Lucky over the years.

Archive commentary with director Lucky McKee has him talk about doing a sequel that takes things in a different approach from Offspring. He prefers watching The Woman first and then Offspring as a prequel. He met with Jack Ketchum and Andrew van den Houten for dinner to discuss where to take the character. He eventually worked with Ketchum on the screenplay and the novel.

Dad on the Wall (75:13) is Lucky’s dad Mike McKee’s video of the behind the scenes action during the making of the film. Always put your dad to work.

Being Peggy Cleek (19:59) is an interview with star Lauren Ashley Carter from 2020. She had worked with a producer who promised to introduce her to Lucky McKee when the project was getting together. She was happy the producer did call her when The Woman was getting to the point of casting.

Malam Domesticam (25:29) was the 2011 making-of featurette that opens with an angry viewer at the Sundance screening. He wanted the film burned. I hope that guy doesn’t show up at my house to burn this 4K UHD. They shot the sequel in Massachusetts. They built the standing sets inside the high school basketball gym.

Meet the Makers (6:51) are six short films about the making of the film that aired on Chiller.

Deleted scenes (5:55) gives a sense that something is in the dog house inside the pen. We learn a bit about the teacher’s homelife.

¡Mi Burro! (6:41) is a short film by editor Zach Passero. It’s animated and creepy. A kid drops by a nasty hotel to hang with his burro who spent the night partying with the ladies. They beg for money from tourists. It’s disturbing…but not as disturbing as the ending of The Woman.

“Distracted” music video (5:04) is by Sean Spillane. Includes photos from the film.

American Horror: A Panel Discussion (44:46) is from the Frightfest Total Film Panel Discussion in 2011. The onstage chat about the future of American indie horror at the popular horror film festival, featuring Lucky McKee, Andrew van den Houten, Larry Fessenden, Adam Green, Joe Lynch and Ti West. They talk about Hollywood horror. Ti West hates bad remakes and sequels. One of the directors points out that there are no horror fans at Hollywood studios, but executives see the money in remakes and sequels. Lucky talks about how executives want horror films to be safe. The Woman was a few days from running at the festival. It’s good to see both Lucky and Andrew talking. This was a great panel from 13 years ago.

Theatrical Teaser (1:17) includes the crowd freaking out at a screening.

Theatrical Trailer (1:40) tries to make Cleeks look so normal. They want to civilize The Woman. They mention the film shocked Sundance.

Image Gallery has 25 press photos, make up tests and behind the scenes snapshots.

DISC TWO – OFFSPRING

Audio commentary with director/producer Andrew van den Houten and digital colorist Matt McClain. They are talking as they finish up the 4K UHD. They are happy to get to revisit the film for the disc. We learn how the production came together. He wanted a throwback to ’70s horror genre in the cannibal genre.

Audio Commentary with writer Jack Ketchum, director/producer Andrew van den Houten and producer/cinematographer William M. Miller. It’s always nice when the novelist is so involved in the film since Ketchum wrote the script. They expose that the Northern part of Michigan is acting as if it is Maine. He points out that they didn’t make Off Season because the rights were already taken. So they make the Offspring instead.

Pollyanna & Andrew (14:21) gets into how director Andrew van den Houten got the rights to Jack Ketchum’s novel. He asked Pollyanna McIntosh to read the book. After she read the book, he offered her the role over the phone. He talks about changing the book slightly so there could be a sequel. Pollyanna was happy to get another film with the character.

Fly on the Wall (42:40) follows the crew and cast as they make the horror film. They show a few low budget tricks such as using the same house for two different characters. You learn what it takes to make the cannibal magic happen.

Extended interview with Jack Ketchum (6:16) has the author on the location. He’s having a good time making a nasty movie. He was the coroner.

Restoration comparison (2:50) shows you how much better and film like the 4K transfer looks compared to the original video version.

Audition to Scene (1:11) has a table read placed next to the finished scene in the film.

Progeny: The Birth of Offspring (20:47) is a behind-the-scenes interview that deals with all the gore on screen.

First Stolen’s Bailout (3:12) how they had to get a cast member out of jail.

Webisodes (17:42) are 8 short featurettes that promoted the film before release. We see how they built the cave, meet the cast and meet Jack Ketchum.

Archive Easter Eggs includes Cannibal Dance (0:24), Kid Cannibal (1:13) and Prowler Stick (0:41). It wasn’t too serious on the set.

Theatrical trailer (2:03) has people discovering that the hippies are cannibals.

Image gallery has over 75 press photos, behind the scenes pics, premiere snapshots, poster, DVD box and ad for the video.

Arrow Video presents The Woman & Offspring (Limited Edition). Directed by Lucky McKee & Andrew van den Houten. Screenplay by Jack Ketchum & Lucky McKee. Starring Pollyanna McIntosh, Art Hindle, Ahna Tessler, Amy Hargreaves, Andrew Elvis Miller, Tommy Nelson, Angela Bettis, Sean Bridgers, Lauren Ashley Carter & Carlee Baker. Boxset Contents: 2 movies on 2 4K UHD discs. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: August 27, 2024.