Borderlands arrives on Premium Video on Demand for Labor Day weekend

If the meteorologist in your area is predicting rain for Labor Day weekend (which is what’s happening here), you might want something rather fresh to watch at home. If you missed Borderlands at your nearby theater, it’s arriving on Premium Video on Demand and Premium Electronic Sell-Through on Friday (August 30). Director Eli Roth brings together a major cast. Here’s the press release from Lionsgate:
|On Premium Video on Demand and Premium Electronic Sell-Through August 30 from Lionsgate®
SANTA MONICA, CA (August 27, 2024) – Visit the outlaw- and alien-ridden Pandora from home when Borderlands arrives on Premium Video on Demand and Premium Electronic Sell-Through on August 30 from Lionsgate. From Director Eli Roth (Thanksgiving) and Producer Avi Arad (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), this adaptation of the popular video game series is a fresh take on these beloved characters. Borderlands stars Cate Blanchett (The Lord of the Rings franchise), Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Jack Black (Kung Fu Panda), Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War), Florian Munteanu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween).
Lilith, an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas, the universe’s most powerful SOB. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with Roland, a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina, a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg, Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis, the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap, a wiseass robot. Together, this ragtag team goes on a mission to save Tiny Tina, battle alien species, and discover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands — but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, welcome to Borderlands.
On August 30, Borderlands will be available to buy for $24.99 and to rent at $19.99 (48-hour period) on participating digital platforms from which movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and more.
Become a vault hunter alongside Lilith, Roland, Tiny Tina, Krieg, and more with behind-the-scenes special features with this talented cast and crew, available on participating platforms.
Directed by Eli Roth. Screenplay by Eli Roth and Joe Crombie. Screen Story by Eli Roth. Based on the video game Borderlands created by Gearbox Software and published by 2K. Produced by Ari Arad, p.g.a., Avi Arad, Erik Feig.
|CAST:
Academy Award® Winner
Cate Blanchett Best Actress, Blue Jasmine, 2013; The Lord of the Rings, Thor: Ragnarök, Ocean’s 8
Kevin Hart Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Central Intelligence
Jack Black Kung Fu Panda, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,School of Rock
Edgar Ramírez Gold, Point Break, Deliver Us from Evil
Ariana Greenblatt Avengers: Infinity War, Barbie, TV’s “Ahsoka”
Florian Munteanu Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Creed II
Gina Gershon Bound, Killer Joe, Showgirls
and Jamie Lee Curtis Knives Out, Everything Everywhere All at Once,Halloween franchise
PROGRAM INFORMATION
Year of Production: 2024
Title Copyright: Borderlands © 2024 Summit Entertainment, LLC. Artwork & Supplementary Materials ®, TM & © 2024 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. Gearbox and Borderlands, and the Gearbox and Borderlands logos, are registered trademarks, and Gearbox Studios is a trademark, of Gearbox. 2K and the 2K logo are trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Type: New Release
Rating: PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, language and some suggestive material
Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction
Feature Run Time: 101 minutes
Subtitles: Spanish, French
Closed-Captioned: Yes
Aspect Ratio: 16×9 2.39:1 Letterbox
Audio: English Dolby Atmos, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Audio