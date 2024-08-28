Drag Me To Hell gets dragged to 4K UHD in October

Sam Raimi had finally become a billion dollar director in the Aughties with his three Spider-Man movies that helped launch the era of the superhero. Fans of horror were happy that after making family friendly films, he was back to scare an audience like in his Evil Dead days. Drag Me To Hell was a film about a curse that didn’t prove to be cursed as fans flocked to the theaters. Now the film is getting upgraded to 4K UHD right before Halloween. Bring home the scares! Here’s the press release from Scream Factory:

DRAG ME TO HELL COLLECTOR’S EDITION 4K UHD

AVAILABLE WITH NEW BONUS FEATURES

OCTOBER 29 FROM SCREAM FACTORY

Los Angeles, CA – On October 29th, bring home dark spirits with the release of Drag Me to Hell Collector’s Edition 4K UHD from Scream Factory. Directed by the acclaimed horror master Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead Trilogy, Darkman) and starring Alison Lohman and Justin Long, this terrifying film is showcased with a new scan from the original camera negative and looks better than ever.

As life seems too good to be true for Christine Brown (Alison Lohman), she makes a tough decision at work that leaves an elderly lady without a home and Christine with an evil curse. Now she has only three days to dissuade a dark spirit from stealing her soul before she is dragged to hell for an eternity of unthinkable torment.

Housed in a spectacular 3-Disc set, Drag Me to Hell Collector’s Edition 4K UHD includes a variety of bonus features, including extensive behind-the-scenes documentary featuring NEW and archival interviews with cast and crew members, production video diaries with director Sam Raimi and actors Alison Lohman and Justin Long, and more. Fans can per-order their copies now by visiting ShoutStudios.com.

Also available, exclusively on Shoutfactory.com, is a Drag Me To Hell [Collector’s Edition] release that includes 2 exclusive posters and an exclusive slipcover featuring never-before-seen art by the late Famous Monsters of Filmland artist, Basil Gogos!

DISC ONE (4K UHD) – Unrated And Theatrical Version

· NEW 4K Scan From The Original DI Film Negative Approved By Director Sam Raimi And Editor Bob Murawski

· Presented In Dolby Vision

DISC TWO (Blu-ray) – Unrated Version

· NEW 4K Scan From The Original DI Film Negative Approved By Director Sam Raimi And Editor Bob Murawski

· NEW “Pardon My Curse: Making Drag Me To Hell” — Extensive Behind-The-Scenes Documentary Featuring New And Archival Interviews With Co-Writer/Producer Ivan Raimi, Actors Alison Lohman, Dileep Rao And Lorna Raver, Director Of Photography Peter Deming, Production Designer Steve Saklad, Artist Christian Cordella, Make-Up Effects Designer Greg Nicotero, Editor Bob Murawski, Composer Christopher Young, And More!

DISC THREE (Blu-ray) – Theatrical Version

· NEW 4K Scan From The Original DI Film Negative Approved By Director Sam Raimi And Editor Bob Murawski

· “To Hell And Back” – Interview With Actress Alison Lohman

· “Curses” – Interview With Actress Lorna Raver

· “Hitting All The Right Notes” – Interview With Composer Christopher Young

· Production Video Diaries Featuring Behind-The-Scenes Footage And Interviews With Sam Raimi, Actors Alison Lohman And Justin Long, And More

· Vintage Interviews

· Theatrical Trailer

· TV Spots

· Image Gallery

