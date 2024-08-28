The Profane Exhibit arrives in September

What happens when 10 horror directors are brought together to create an anthology film? Probably quite a few nightmare inducing moments. The Profane Exhibit features the final movie made by Ruggero Deodato (Cannibal Holocaust). The DVD and Blu-ray are set to be released in September as Spooky Season goes into high gear. Here’s the press release from Unearthed Films with all the details:
Unearthed Films Presents “The Biggest Cult Film Ever”
The Profane Exhibit
9/24/24
On September 24th, the internationally co-produced horror anthology The Profane Exhibit makes its debut on Blu-Ray and DVD.
The Profane Exhibit is a collection of ten tales of unflinching horror directed by genre greats Nacho Vigalondo (Colossal), Anthony DiBlasi (Malum), Ryan Nicholson (Gutterballs), Michael Todd Schneider (August Underground: Mordum), Sergio Stivaletti (Demons), Marian Dora (Cannibal), Yoshihiro Nishimura (Tokyo Gore Police), Uwe Boll (Postal), Ruggero Deodato (Cannibal Holocaust), and Jeremy Kasten (The Wizard of Gore).
Cited as “the biggest cult film ever” by Bizarre Magazine, The Profane Exhibit caused quite a stir when it premiered at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival in 2014. ZombieHamster.com described it as “De Sade for the digital age,” and Severed Cinema hailed its arrival by stating, “The work Unearthed Films have done here in finally presenting
this to the annals of horror history is truly commendable.”
The Blu-ray Exclusive Special Features include audio commentaries, interviews, a mini documentary, behind-the-scenes footage, a photo gallery, and trailers.
Segments:
Basement, directed by Uwe Boll
Bridge, directed by Ruggero Deodato
Mors in Tabula, directed by Marian Dora
Tophet Quorum, directed by Sergio Stivaletti
Goodwife, directed by Ryan Nicholson
Hell Chef, directed by Yoshihiro Nishimura
Sins of the Father, directed by Nacho Vigalondo
Manna, directed by Michael Todd Schneider
Amuse Bouche, directed by Jeremy Kasten
Mother May I, directed by Anthony DiBlasi
Bonus Materials
- Audio Commentary by Director Michael Todd Schneider and Producer Amanda Manuel and Ultra Violent Magazine’s Art Ettinger
- World Premiere Interview
- World Premiere Q & A
- A Mini Documentary ‘Ten Years Later’ by Marian Dora
- Sergio Stivaletti’s Tophet Quorum
- Awakened Manna
- Tiffany Blem Interviews Michael Todd Schneider
- Tiffany Blem Interviews Uwe Boll
- Tiffany Blem Interviews Amanda Manuel
- Tiffany Blem Interviews Jeremy Kasten
- Galleries
- Trailer