The Profane Exhibit arrives in September

What happens when 10 horror directors are brought together to create an anthology film? Probably quite a few nightmare inducing moments. The Profane Exhibit features the final movie made by Ruggero Deodato (Cannibal Holocaust). The DVD and Blu-ray are set to be released in September as Spooky Season goes into high gear. Here’s the press release from Unearthed Films with all the details:

Unearthed Films Presents “The Biggest Cult Film Ever”



The Profane Exhibit

9/24/24

On September 24th, the internationally co-produced horror anthology The Profane Exhibit makes its debut on Blu-Ray and DVD.

The Profane Exhibit is a collection of ten tales of unflinching horror directed by genre greats Nacho Vigalondo (Colossal), Anthony DiBlasi (Malum), Ryan Nicholson (Gutterballs), Michael Todd Schneider (August Underground: Mordum), Sergio Stivaletti (Demons), Marian Dora (Cannibal), Yoshihiro Nishimura (Tokyo Gore Police), Uwe Boll (Postal), Ruggero Deodato (Cannibal Holocaust), and Jeremy Kasten (The Wizard of Gore).

Cited as “the biggest cult film ever” by Bizarre Magazine, The Profane Exhibit caused quite a stir when it premiered at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival in 2014. ZombieHamster.com described it as “De Sade for the digital age,” and Severed Cinema hailed its arrival by stating, “The work Unearthed Films have done here in finally presenting

this to the annals of horror history is truly commendable.”

The Blu-ray Exclusive Special Features include audio commentaries, interviews, a mini documentary, behind-the-scenes footage, a photo gallery, and trailers.

Segments:

Basement, directed by Uwe Boll

Bridge, directed by Ruggero Deodato

Mors in Tabula, directed by Marian Dora

Tophet Quorum, directed by Sergio Stivaletti

Goodwife, directed by Ryan Nicholson

Hell Chef, directed by Yoshihiro Nishimura

Sins of the Father, directed by Nacho Vigalondo

Manna, directed by Michael Todd Schneider

Amuse Bouche, directed by Jeremy Kasten

Mother May I, directed by Anthony DiBlasi

Bonus Materials

Audio Commentary by Director Michael Todd Schneider and Producer Amanda Manuel and Ultra Violent Magazine’s Art Ettinger

World Premiere Interview

World Premiere Q & A

A Mini Documentary ‘Ten Years Later’ by Marian Dora

Sergio Stivaletti’s Tophet Quorum

Awakened Manna

Tiffany Blem Interviews Michael Todd Schneider

Tiffany Blem Interviews Uwe Boll

Tiffany Blem Interviews Amanda Manuel

Tiffany Blem Interviews Jeremy Kasten

Galleries

Trailer