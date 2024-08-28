The Profane Exhibit arrives in September

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

What happens when 10 horror directors are brought together to create an anthology film? Probably quite a few nightmare inducing moments. The Profane Exhibit features the final movie made by Ruggero Deodato (Cannibal Holocaust). The DVD and Blu-ray are set to be released in September as Spooky Season goes into high gear. Here’s the press release from Unearthed Films with all the details:

Image

Unearthed Films Presents “The Biggest Cult Film Ever”

The Profane Exhibit

[Blu-ray]

[DVD]

9/24/24

Image

On September 24th, the internationally co-produced horror anthology The Profane Exhibit makes its debut on Blu-Ray and DVD.  

The Profane Exhibit is a collection of ten tales of unflinching horror directed by genre greats Nacho Vigalondo (Colossal), Anthony DiBlasi (Malum), Ryan Nicholson (Gutterballs), Michael Todd Schneider (August Underground: Mordum), Sergio Stivaletti (Demons), Marian Dora (Cannibal), Yoshihiro Nishimura (Tokyo Gore Police), Uwe Boll (Postal), Ruggero Deodato (Cannibal Holocaust), and Jeremy Kasten (The Wizard of Gore). 

Cited as “the biggest cult film ever” by Bizarre MagazineThe Profane Exhibit caused quite a stir when it premiered at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival in 2014. ZombieHamster.com described it as “De Sade for the digital age,” and Severed Cinema hailed its arrival by stating, “The work Unearthed Films have done here in finally presenting
this to the annals of horror history is truly commendable.” 

The Blu-ray Exclusive Special Features include audio commentaries, interviews, a mini documentary, behind-the-scenes footage, a photo gallery, and trailers. 

Segments: 

Basement, directed by Uwe Boll
Bridge, directed by Ruggero Deodato
Mors in Tabula, directed by Marian Dora
Tophet Quorum, directed by Sergio Stivaletti
Goodwife, directed by Ryan Nicholson
Hell Chef, directed by Yoshihiro Nishimura
Sins of the Father, directed by Nacho Vigalondo
Manna, directed by Michael Todd Schneider
Amuse Bouche, directed by Jeremy Kasten
Mother May I, directed by Anthony DiBlasi

Bonus Materials

  • Audio Commentary by Director Michael Todd Schneider and Producer Amanda Manuel and Ultra Violent Magazine’s Art Ettinger
  • World Premiere Interview
  • World Premiere Q & A
  • A Mini Documentary ‘Ten Years Later’ by Marian Dora
  • Sergio Stivaletti’s Tophet Quorum
  • Awakened Manna
  • Tiffany Blem Interviews Michael Todd Schneider
  • Tiffany Blem Interviews Uwe Boll
  • Tiffany Blem Interviews Amanda Manuel
  • Tiffany Blem Interviews Jeremy Kasten
  • Galleries
  • Trailer
*Due to the extreme content of this film, viewer discretion is highly advised.  
Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Disc Announcements News
Matt Cardona Nwa World Heavyweight Champion Banner E1646061945989

Matt Cardona FKA Zack Ryder Wins SEVENTH Concurrent Championship?!

Pull List Roundtable Banner Captain Marvels Alex Ross Shazam Family October 2021 E1634562396214

Pull List Roundtable 2/2/2022 – Batman, Crossover, New Masters, Star Wars: Crimson Dawn, X Lives Of Wolverine & More! Plus, The Fall Of Valiant?!

Black Krrsantan Star Wars Book Of Boba Fett Poster Banner E1642018263736

Marvel Comics & June 2022 Solicitations Spoilers: Black Black Krrsantan Vs. Han Solo & Chewbacca?!

Inside Pulse Reverse Logo A

TV

Movies

Games

Comics

Fights

Wrestling

Figures

Music

Sports

About

Contact

Work With Us

Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© Inside Pulse
Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector