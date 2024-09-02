Blu-ray Review: Todd Rundgren – Healing Live

There’s a major frustration when you hear about a favorite artist doing a special tour and none of the dates are within five hundred miles. Such was the case in 2010 when Todd Rundgren announced he was doing a tour that would have him play in entirety two of his albums: Healing and Todd. This was only going to happen for six dates starting in Akron, Ohio and finishing in Morristown, New Jersey. A consolation was the performance at the Keswick Theater in Glenside, Pennsylvania on September 14 was recorded for a Pay-Per-View Special so I could watch it from home. Now the performance is arriving on Blu-ray for those who couldn’t drive out to Muskegon, Michigan. Todd Rundgren – Healing Live has him perform all the songs from the 1981 album.

Healing was a strange album when I bought a copy in the mid-80s from a cut-out bin at Camelot Music. In addition to the LP, Todd included a single that had “Time Heals” and “Tiny Demons.” It wasn’t a normal 45. The single was a 33 1/3 with a normal hole in the middle. At the time, I was confused why the two big songs were on a separate record inside the album. But over the years, I’ve realized that this is just a Todd Rundgren move. While the video for “Time Heals” was played during the first hour MTV went on the cable, I remember first seeing it on a TBS morning show hosted by Bill Tush. “Tiny Demons” ended up in the first season of Miami Vice.

While this isn’t a rock opera album, the theme of healing flows from song to song. The second half of the album is one musical piece split into three. Seeing perform as one work is really brings out the spirituality aspects that link the songs. Also adding to this feeling is how Todd has the band wearing fancy Jacquard Sherwani suits. Todd appears to be barefoot. It does seem a bit of religious service to the packed house.

On the original album, Todd performs all the music himself. He puts together an all-star band for this performance. Longtime Utopia bassist Kasim Sulton keeps up the beat with Tubes drummer Prairie Prince. Main keyboardist is Greg Hawkes from The Cars. Joining them on guitar is Jesse Gress from Tony Levin’s band. Saxophonist Bobby Stickland at one point plays a synth-saxophone. The choir from the Barbara Ingram School for the Arts adds so much to the music. On the original album, Todd had just overdubbed his own voice. He is really into have this choir get into the songs with him. Prairie Prince did contribute to the original album by creating the cover.

The set list includes “Healer,” “Pulse,” “Flesh,” “Golden Goose,” “Compassion,” “Shine,” “Tiny Demons,” “Healing, Part I,” “Healing, Part II,” “Healing, Part III” and “Time Heals.” After finishing all the songs from The Healing album, the band plays “Sons of 1984” which is from Todd – the second half of the album show. Where’s the second half of the show when Todd does Todd? The Blu-ray of Todd Rundgren – Todd Live arrives on October 18.

Todd Rundgren – Healing Live has the legend turn a one-man record into a group effort on stage. The performance elevates the album. Getting to witness the show on Blu-ray allowed me to appreciate the evening without wondering the best way to drive to Muskegon, Michigan.

The Video is 2:1 anamorphic. The concert looks great although. You can see the faces in the packed house. You were there, you can pick yourself out. You can also see the details in the band’s outfits. The Audio is LPCM 2.0 stereo. The show sounds great. Todd did the music mix and makes us hear it all cleanly whether it be his guitar or the chorus. There’s also a Dolby Digital 2.0 mix. You’re better cranking up the speaker system with the LPCM track.

Todd Rundgren interviewed by Roy Firestone – Part Two (86:14) is a sit down before an audience chat at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania done on September 13, 2010. Firestone had interviewed other people before meeting with Todd Rundgren so he brings up his work with Darryl Hall. They get into writing songs to not to be hit songs. He also gets into how Todd can only create music without others around which makes him seen as bit alienating and anti-social. Todd gets into his parenting style and being on the road. We also get the Liv Tyler story. They show Rex Rundgren in a Carolina Mudcats uniform. I saw Rex play in Zebulon. Part One of this deep interview is on the upcoming Todd Live Blu-ray.

Cleopatra Records present: Todd Rundgren – Healing Live. Directed by Chase Pierson. Songs by Todd Rundgren. Starring Todd Rundgren, Jesse Gress, Prairie Prince, Kasim Sulton, Greg Hawkes, Bobby Stickland and Roy Firestone. Running Time: 66 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: September 6, 2024.

This is my copy of Healing with the single. The cut-out notch in the lower corner is what they did when a record was remaindered by the company.