Vinegar Syndrome has Go Fish, Giallo, Howling II and more this month

Vinegar Syndrome isn’t slowing down with school back in session. This month they’re bringing Go Fish to Blu-ray. The indie lesbian comedy was a smash in the early ’90s. You can read about its release in John Pierson’s Spike Mike Slackers and Dykes book. There’s also a 4K UHD of Howling II which means you’ll be able to experience Sybil Danning’s ending montage at a higher resolution. Here’s the press release from Vinegar Syndrome with other releases:

with today being September 1st, we have a fresh batch of releases up for pre-order!

Kicking off the lineup is the 4K UHD debut of Philippe Mora’s mind-blowing and demented lycanthropic gore fest, HOWLING II: YOUR SISTER IS A WEREWOLF (1985), starring Christopher Lee and Sybil Danning. We’ve meticulously restored it from its completely uncensored original negative and crammed it with a hefty selection of new and archival extras.

Continuing our commitment to bring the greatest gialli to disc in their ultimate editions, we’re proud to present our second giallo UHD, which also happens to be our second from director Lamberto Bava, with his crazy, sleazy, grisly, and sexy shocker DELIRIUM: PHOTO OF GIOIA (1987) which we’ve newly and exclusively restored in 4K from its original negative and have packed with a consummate array of new and archival interviews.

Rounding out the VS trio, we’re proud to offer CRUEL BRITANNIA: THREE KILLER THRILLERS FROM THE UK, a collection of early 70s British murder thrillers, all of which are coming to Blu-ray for the first time anywhere! Included are Freddie Francis’ bonkers serial killer thriller CRAZE (1973), starring Jack Palance in one of his most memorable performances and newly restored in 4K from its original negative. Next up, the gothic-inspired giallo-esque/proto-slasher, CRUCIBLE OF TERROR (1971), which offers a high body count, bloody kills, and a nifty surprise ending, and finally, the ultra-rare PENNY GOLD (1973), which situates a classy whodunit in swinging early 70s London!

In honor of its 30th anniversary, we’re excited to present the acclaimed queer comedy/drama from director Rose Troche: GO FISH (1994) as our latest Blu-ray from Cinématographe. Disarmingly sincere, loving, and a whole lot of fun, this Chicago shot indie made waves at Sundance and now looks better than ever thanks to a new 4K restoration of its original negative. We’ve piled on the extras, including brand new interviews with cast and crew, and, as always, it comes housed in our custom Cinématographe media book!

Vinegar Syndrome Labs is also in on the fun with a genre-defying, star-studded, major-studio inheritance-thriller-styled murder mystery from director Terrence Young: BLOODLINE (1979)! Adapted from Sidney Sheldon’s international bestseller and featuring one of the most astonishing A-list casts ever assembled for a film this delightfully sleazy, prepare for your jaw to drop to the floor as Audrey Hepburn, James Mason, Omar Sharif, Ben Gazzara, Romy Schneider, and more face off with a black-clad killer who, when not bumping people off, produces snuff films! And it’s got a great score from Ennio Morricone. There’s nothing else like it, and we’re delighted to present its Blu-ray debut, newly restored in 4K and viewable in its theatrical version and never-on-video extended TV cut!

We’re back to Hong Kong with Sing-Pui O’s criminally under-seen 1990 Cat III action rarity, AN EYE FOR AN EYE, the latest from Vinegar Syndrome Archive! Grim, violent, and visually inventive, we are proud to present a director-approved restoration of the completely uncensored director’s cut on disc for the first time, including the unedited version of the film’s legendary concluding knife battle!

Finally, we’ve got two wild new releases from our sister site, Mélusine. From Peekarama, a devilish double feature showcasing the talents of Jennifer Welles (along with Jamie Gillis, Sharon Mitchell, Kim Pope, Leslie Bovee, Gloria Leonard, John Leslie, and more) from director Don Walters. These two have both been restored from their colorful original negatives, and Don was on hand to offer his first-ever in-depth interview about his filmmaking career! Second, from Distribpix + Something Weird, it’s the drug-scare 60s exploitation classic, BLONDE ON A BUM TRIP! Newly restored in 4K from its 35mm original negative and featuring two filmmaker audio commentaries plus a selection of classic LSD scare films from the Something Weird archive, this mini-masterpiece of grindhouse depravity is available on both Mélusine and VS websites.